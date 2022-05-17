Log in
    TT   IE00BK9ZQ964

TRANE TECHNOLOGIES PLC

(TT)
  Report
Delayed Nyse  -  05/16 04:03:56 pm EDT
135.41 USD   -1.86%
06:31aTrane Technologies to Present Virtually at the Wolfe Transportation & Industrials Conference
BU
05/16Trane Technologies and Discovery Education Launch a New National STEM Education Initiative to Inspire Students to be Climate Innovators
BU
05/11TRANSCRIPT : Trane Technologies plc Presents at Goldman Sachs Industrials & Materials Conference, May-11-2022 11:20 AM
CI
Trane Technologies to Present Virtually at the Wolfe Transportation & Industrials Conference

05/17/2022 | 06:31am EDT
Trane Technologies plc (NYSE: TT) a global climate innovator, today announced that company leadership will participate in a virtual fireside chat at the Wolfe Transportation & Industrials Conference. They will speak at 11:30 a.m. ET on Wednesday, May 25, 2022.

The live webcast will be accessible on the Trane Technologies website at www.tranetechnologies.com under the investor relations section. An archive of the webcast will be available for 30 days following the event.

About Trane Technologies

Trane Technologies is a global climate innovator. Through our strategic brands Trane® and Thermo King®, and our portfolio of environmentally responsible products and services, we bring efficient and sustainable climate solutions to buildings, homes and transportation. For more on Trane Technologies, visit tranetechnologies.com.


© Business Wire 2022
Financials (USD)
Sales 2022 15 450 M - -
Net income 2022 1 652 M - -
Net Debt 2022 3 399 M - -
P/E ratio 2022 19,5x
Yield 2022 1,95%
Capitalization 31 667 M 31 667 M -
EV / Sales 2022 2,27x
EV / Sales 2023 2,16x
Nbr of Employees 37 000
Free-Float 99,6%
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus HOLD
Number of Analysts 24
Last Close Price 135,41 $
Average target price 171,05 $
Spread / Average Target 26,3%
Managers and Directors
Dave S. Regnery Chairman & Chief Executive Officer
Christopher J. Kuehn Chief Financial Officer & Executive Vice President
Paul A. Camuti Chief Technology & Sustainability Officer, EVP
Stephen Hagood Chief Information Officer & Senior Vice President
Ray Pittard Executive VP-Supply Chain & Engineering
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capi. (M$)
TRANE TECHNOLOGIES PLC-32.98%31 667
DAIKIN INDUSTRIES, LTD.-21.52%46 374
JOHNSON CONTROLS INTERNATIONAL PLC-35.79%36 321
CARRIER GLOBAL CORPORATION-25.90%34 091
NIBE INDUSTRIER AB (PUBL)-34.19%18 049
A. O. SMITH CORPORATION-30.10%9 362