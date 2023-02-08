Advanced search
    TT   IE00BK9ZQ967

TRANE TECHNOLOGIES PLC

(TT)
Delayed Nyse  -  04:03:32 2023-02-07 pm EST
180.45 USD   -2.47%
06:31aTrane Technologies to Present at the Citi Global Industrial Tech and Mobility Conference
BU
06:31aTrane Technologies to Present at the Barclays Industrial Select Conference
BU
02/07Insider Sell: Trane Technologies
MT
Trane Technologies to Present at the Barclays Industrial Select Conference

02/08/2023 | 06:31am EST
Trane Technologies plc (NYSE: TT) a global climate innovator, today announced that company leadership will participate in a fireside chat at the Barclays Industrial Select Conference. They will speak at 9:45 a.m. EST on Thursday, February 23, 2023.

The live webcast will be accessible on the Trane Technologies website at www.tranetechnologies.com under the investor relations section. An archive of the webcast will be available for 30 days following the event.

About Trane Technologies

Trane Technologies is a global climate innovator. Through our strategic brands Trane® and Thermo King®, and our portfolio of environmentally responsible products and services, we bring efficient and sustainable climate solutions to buildings, homes and transportation. For more on Trane Technologies, visit tranetechnologies.com.


© Business Wire 2023
