TRANE TECHNOLOGIES PLC

(TT)
Trane Technologies : to Virtually Present at the 2021 Citi Global Industrials Conference

02/10/2021 | 06:33am EST
Trane Technologies plc (NYSE: TT) a global climate innovator, announced today that company leadership will participate in a virtual fireside chat at the 2021 Citi Global Industrials Conference. They will speak at 11:20 AM ET on Wednesday, February 17, 2021.

The live webcast will be accessible on the Trane Technologies website at www.tranetechnologies.com under the investor relations section. An archive of the webcast will be available 30 days following the event.

About Trane Technologies

Trane Technologies is a global climate innovator. Through our strategic brands Trane and Thermo King, and our environmentally responsible portfolio of products and services, we bring efficient and sustainable climate solutions to buildings, homes and transportation. Learn more at tranetechnologies.com.


© Business Wire 2021
Financials (USD)
Sales 2020 12 349 M - -
Net income 2020 919 M - -
Net Debt 2020 1 751 M - -
P/E ratio 2020 38,2x
Yield 2020 1,46%
Capitalization 34 989 M 34 989 M -
EV / Sales 2020 2,98x
EV / Sales 2021 2,76x
Nbr of Employees 50 000
Free-Float 89,8%
Chart TRANE TECHNOLOGIES PLC
Duration : Period :
Trane Technologies plc Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends TRANE TECHNOLOGIES PLC
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsNeutralBullishBullish
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus HOLD
Number of Analysts 23
Average target price 154,06 $
Last Close Price 145,71 $
Spread / Highest target 25,6%
Spread / Average Target 5,73%
Spread / Lowest Target -29,3%
EPS Revisions
Managers and Directors
NameTitle
Michael W. Lamach Chairman & Chief Executive Officer
Dave Regnery President & Chief Operating Officer
Christopher J. Kuehn Chief Financial Officer & Senior Vice President
Paul A. Camuti Chief Technology Officer & Senior VP-Innovation
Stephen Hagood Chief Information Officer & Vice President
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capitalization (M$)
TRANE TECHNOLOGIES PLC0.38%34 989
DAIKIN INDUSTRIES,LTD.-0.59%63 709
GREE ELECTRIC APPLIANCES, INC. OF ZHUHAI-4.70%54 316
JOHNSON CONTROLS INTERNATIONAL PLC10.75%37 130
NIBE INDUSTRIER AB5.49%17 156
LENNOX INTERNATIONAL INC.3.58%10 906
