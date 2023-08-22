Newly launched program strengthens and expands skilled talent pipeline

Trane Technologies (NYSE: TT), a global climate innovator, is proud to announce its Technician Apprenticeship Program (TAP) has received national registration from the U.S. Department of Labor, accrediting the program as a pathway for robust on-the-job training and quality, high-paying careers as Trane® Commercial HVAC service technicians. Requiring no prior experience or training and designed for scale, the four-year, paid instruction program will attract and develop early talent to this growing, in-demand field.

Garfield Garner, Office of Apprenticeships Regional Director for the Southeast, U.S. Department of Labor; Rep. Alma Adams (D-NC) and Dave Regnery, chair and CEO, Trane Technologies; celebrate the Trane Technologies Technician Apprenticeship Program’s (TAP) national registration from the Department of Labor. (Photo: Business Wire)

“Technicians are core to our organization and are critical to our customers. Their expertise and customer knowledge have a direct impact on the industry-leading performance of our energy-efficient, cutting-edge solutions,” said Dave Regnery, chair and CEO, Trane Technologies. “We have long been a leader in industry training, and we continue to pioneer new solutions for a sustainable workforce. Our Technician Apprenticeship Program will do more than attract people to the industry; it will allow us to grow a robust talent pipeline while providing a rewarding career pathway that contributes to a more sustainable world.”

“On behalf of the Department of Labor, I am honored to celebrate the nationally registered Trane Technologies’ Technician Apprenticeship Program, and I commend the company’s commitment to investing in the next generation of commercial HVAC technicians,” said Garfield Garner, Office of Apprenticeships Regional Director for the Southeast, U.S. Department of Labor. “As more technical workers retire, the HVAC industry continues to be challenged with developing the skilled, in-demand talent needed to bridge this gap. Robust registered apprenticeship programs such as the Technician Apprenticeship Program help accelerate this critical need, while creating generational value for apprentices, employers and communities alike.”

Following its inaugural launch earlier this year with nearly 30 apprentices in 16 states, the Technician Apprenticeship Program’s second cohort now boasts over 80 apprentices in 26 states. More than 70 Trane Commercial HVAC technicians are also participating as mentors.

U.S. Department of Labor Regional Director Garfield Garner and Rep. Alma Adams (D-NC) joined Trane Technologies’ chair and CEO, Dave Regnery, other company executives and current apprentices at Bank of America Stadium for an official signing ceremony to recognize the program’s registration milestone. Home to both the Carolina Panthers and innovative, energy efficient solutions from Trane, the stadium demonstrates the types of systems apprentices will work on in the future.

Through the company’s 2030 Sustainability Commitments, including its Opportunity for All pledge, Trane Technologies is committed to helping employees gain better economic opportunities by enhancing their professional skills and providing comprehensive learning and development solutions designed to further support career growth. In 2022, Trane Technologies’ transitioned its tuition support approach from reimbursement to advancement and expanded the program to include technical trade certifications.

