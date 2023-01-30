Trans Asia Hotels : Interim Financial Statements as @ 31st December 2022

Interim Condensed Financial Statements For the Quarter Ended 31 December 2022

The above figures are not audited.

Figures in brackets indicate deductions.

Note: All values are in Rupees '000s, unless otherwise stated.

Total comprehensive income/expense for the year, net of tax

Other comprehensive income/expense for the year, net of tax

Tax effect on other comprehensive income

profit or loss in subsequent years

Other comprehensive income not be reclassified to

Items that will not be reclassified to profit or loss

Profit/ (Loss) for the period

Revenue from contracts with customers

STATEMENT OF PROFIT OR LOSS AND OTHER COMPREHENSIVE INCOME

Interim Condensed Financial Statements

STATEMENT OF FINANCIAL POSITION

As at 31.12.2022 31.03.2022 Unaudited ASSETS Non-current assets Property, plant and equipment 3,732,063 3,402,994 Right- of - use asset 710,129 719,432 Investment property 2,932,732 2,932,732 Intangible assets 446 409 Non current financial assets 19,550 15,001 Other non-current assets 7,010 2,093 Total non current assets 7,401,930 7,072,661 Current assets Inventories 171,730 68,971 Trade and other receivables 215,333 195,606 Other current assets 129,765 142,568 Amounts due from related parties 22,835 20,268 Cash in hand and at bank 115,694 55,271 Total current assets 655,357 482,684 Total assets 8,057,287 7,555,345 EQUITY AND LIABILITIES Stated capital 1,112,880 1,112,880 Revenue reserves 2,912,134 3,252,158 Other components of equity 1,431,669 1,524,544 Total equity 5,456,683 5,889,582 Non-current liabilities Interest bearing loans and borrowings 218,250 57,188 Employees benefits 134,678 132,782 Deferred tax liabilities 466,614 240,996 Total non-current liabilities 819,542 430,966 Current liabilities Trade and other payables 542,371 383,459 Other current liabilities 262,883 142,403 Interest bearing loans and borrowings 88,820 179,358 Amounts due to related parties 51,860 36,330 Current tax liability 18,013 24,944 Bank overdrafts 817,115 468,303 Total current liabilities 1,781,062 1,234,797 Total liabilities 2,600,604 1,665,763 Total equity and liabilities 8,057,287 7,555,345 Rs. Rs. Net assets per share 27.28 29.45

Note All values are in Rupees '000s, unless otherwise stated.

Figures in brackets indicate deductions.

The above figures are not audited.

I certify that the financial statements are prepared and presented in compliance with the requirements of the Companies Act No.7 of 2007.

C L P Gunawardane

Chief Financial Officer

The Board of Directors are responsible for the preparation and presentation of these financial statements.

Approved and signed for and on behalf of the Board;