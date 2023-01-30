Advanced search
    TRAN.N0000   LK0166N00005

TRANS ASIA HOTELS PLC

(TRAN.N0000)
End-of-day quote Colombo Stock Exchange  -  2023-01-25
45.00 LKR    0.00%
Trans Asia Hotels : Interim Financial Statements as @ 31st December 2022

01/30/2023 | 04:54am EST
Trans Asia Hotels PLC

Interim Condensed Financial Statements For the Quarter Ended 31 December 2022

John Keells Group - Confidential

Interim Condensed Financial Statements

STATEMENT OF PROFIT OR LOSS AND OTHER COMPREHENSIVE INCOME

Quarter ended

Nine months ended

31st December

31st December

Change

Note

2022

2021

2022

2021

Change %

%

Continuing operations

Revenue from contracts with customers

1,035,774

628,394

65

2,458,697

1,062,988

131

Cost of sales

(614,705)

(355,364)

(73)

(1,520,979)

(677,894)

(124)

Gross profit

421,069

273,030

54

937,718

385,094

144

Other operating income

-

365

(100)

1,055

2,046

(48)

Administrative expenses

(216,355)

(153,054)

(41)

(575,167)

(391,814)

(47)

Sales and marketing expenses

(50,430)

(29,150)

(73)

(143,460)

(76,092)

(89)

Other operating expenses

(91,092)

(54,244)

(68)

(236,926)

(130,907)

(81)

Profit/ (Loss) from operations

63,192

36,947

71

(16,780)

(211,673)

92

Finance cost

(60,607)

(12,436)

(387)

(167,898)

(31,213)

(438)

Finance income

1,168

476

145

2,441

1,439

70

Net finance Cost

(59,439)

(11,960)

(397)

(165,457)

(29,774)

(456)

Profit/ (Loss) before tax

3,753

24,987

(85)

(182,237)

(241,447)

25

Income tax (expense)/ reversal

5

(181,689)

8,337

(2,279)

(162,959)

27,852

(685)

Profit/ (Loss) for the period

(177,936)

33,324

634

(345,196)

(213,595)

(62)

Other comprehensive income/expense

Items that will not be reclassified to profit or loss

Other comprehensive income not be reclassified to

profit or loss in subsequent years

Tax effect on other comprehensive income

-

-

-

(73,881)

-

-

Other comprehensive income/expense for the year, net of tax

-

-

-

(73,881)

-

Total comprehensive income/expense for the year, net of tax

(177,936)

33,324

(634)

(419,077)

(213,595)

96

Rs.

Rs.

Rs.

Rs.

Dividend per share

-

-

-

-

-

-

Earnings/(Loss) per share

(0.89)

0.17

623

(1.73)

(1.07)

(61)

Note: All values are in Rupees '000s, unless otherwise stated.

Figures in brackets indicate deductions.

The above figures are not audited.

Interim Condensed Financial Statements

STATEMENT OF FINANCIAL POSITION

As at

31.12.2022

31.03.2022

Unaudited

ASSETS

Non-current assets

Property, plant and equipment

3,732,063

3,402,994

Right- of - use asset

710,129

719,432

Investment property

2,932,732

2,932,732

Intangible assets

446

409

Non current financial assets

19,550

15,001

Other non-current assets

7,010

2,093

Total non current assets

7,401,930

7,072,661

Current assets

Inventories

171,730

68,971

Trade and other receivables

215,333

195,606

Other current assets

129,765

142,568

Amounts due from related parties

22,835

20,268

Cash in hand and at bank

115,694

55,271

Total current assets

655,357

482,684

Total assets

8,057,287

7,555,345

EQUITY AND LIABILITIES

Stated capital

1,112,880

1,112,880

Revenue reserves

2,912,134

3,252,158

Other components of equity

1,431,669

1,524,544

Total equity

5,456,683

5,889,582

Non-current liabilities

Interest bearing loans and borrowings

218,250

57,188

Employees benefits

134,678

132,782

Deferred tax liabilities

466,614

240,996

Total non-current liabilities

819,542

430,966

Current liabilities

Trade and other payables

542,371

383,459

Other current liabilities

262,883

142,403

Interest bearing loans and borrowings

88,820

179,358

Amounts due to related parties

51,860

36,330

Current tax liability

18,013

24,944

Bank overdrafts

817,115

468,303

Total current liabilities

1,781,062

1,234,797

Total liabilities

2,600,604

1,665,763

Total equity and liabilities

8,057,287

7,555,345

Rs.

Rs.

Net assets per share

27.28

29.45

Note All values are in Rupees '000s, unless otherwise stated.

Figures in brackets indicate deductions.

The above figures are not audited.

I certify that the financial statements are prepared and presented in compliance with the requirements of the Companies Act No.7 of 2007.

C L P Gunawardane

Chief Financial Officer

The Board of Directors are responsible for the preparation and presentation of these financial statements.

Approved and signed for and on behalf of the Board;

K N J Balendra

J G A Cooray

Chairman

Director

30th January 2023

Interim Condensed Financial Statements

STATEMENT OF CHANGES IN EQUITY

Other Components of Equity

Stated Capital

Other Capital

Revaluation

Revenue Reserve

Total Equity

Reserve

Reserve

As at 31 March 2021

1,112,880

21,729

1,491,586

3,217,952

5,844,147

Adjustment for Surcharge Tax

-

-

-

(14,233)

(14,233)

As at 1st April 2021

1,112,880

21,729

1,491,586

3,203,719

5,829,914

Loss for the period

-

-

-

(213,595)

(213,595)

Other Comprehensive income

-

-

-

-

-

Total comprehensive expenses

-

-

-

(213,595)

(213,595)

Transferred to revenue reserve

-

-

(18,851)

18,851

-

Share based payments

-

703

-

703

As at 31st December 2021

1,112,880

22,432

1,472,735

3,008,975

5,617,022

As at 1st April 2022

1,112,880

22,666

1,501,878

3,237,925

5,875,349

Loss for the year

-

-

-

(345,196)

(345,196)

Other comprehensive income

-

-

(74,436)

555

(73,881)

Total comprehensive expenses

-

-

(74,436)

(344,641)

(419,077)

Transferred to revenue reserve

-

-

(18,850)

18,850

-

Share based payments

-

411

-

-

411

-

As at 31st December 2022

1,112,880

23,077

1,408,592

2,912,134

5,456,683

Note : All values are in Rupees '000s, unless otherwise stated.

Figures in brackets indicate deductions.

The above figures are not audited.

Interim Condensed Financial Statements

STATEMENT OF CASH FLOWS

For the nine months ended 31st December

2022

2021

CASH FLOWS FROM OPERATING ACTIVITIES

Loss before Tax

(182,237)

(241,447)

Adjustments for:

Finance income

(2,441)

(1,439)

Finance expenses

128,005

30,191

Depreciation of property, plant and equipment

117,652

115,750

Profit on disposal of property, plant and equipment

(1,553)

(866)

Amortisation of right- of - use assets.

9,303

9,303

Amortisation of intangible assets

223

210

Employee benefits provision and related costs

12,809

9,481

Exchange (gain)/loss on interest bearing loans borrowings

39,893

1,022

Provision for impairment of trade receivables

(123)

-

Share based payment expenses

411

703

Operating loss before working capital changes

121,942

(77,092)

(Increase) / Decrease in inventories

(102,759)

(21,389)

(Increase) / Decrease in trade and other receivables

(19,604)

(110,561)

(Increase) / Decrease in other current assets

10,236

(7,620)

(Increase) / Decrease in other non-current assets

(9,466)

(86)

Increase / (Decrease) in trade and other payables

158,912

80,515

(Decrease)/Increase in other current liabilities

136,051

1,705

Cash used in operations

295,312

(134,528)

Finance income received

2,441

1,439

Finance expenses paid

(128,005)

(45,861)

Surcharge Tax paid

(14,232)

-

Income Tax paid

(18,156)

(17,660)

Gratuity Paid

(10,913)

(21,526)

Net cash used in operating activities

126,447

(218,136)

Cash flows from/(used in) investing activities

Purchase and construction of property, plant and equipment

(447,530)

(51,137)

Proceeds from sale of Property, plant and equipment

2,063

1,155

Net cash used in investing activities

(445,467)

(49,982)

Cash flows from financing activities

Repayment of long term borrowing

(17,369)

(50,178)

Loan obtained during the year

48,000

-

Net cash flow from / (used in) financing activities

30,631

(50,178)

Net decrease in cash and cash equivalents

(288,389)

(318,296)

Cash and cash equivalents at the beginning of the year

(413,032)

(191,321)

Cash and cash equivalents at the end

(701,421)

(509,617)

Analysis of cash and cash equivalents

Favourable balances

Cash in hand and at bank

115,694

18,099

115,694

18,099

Unfavourable balances

Bank overdrafts

(817,115)

(527,716)

Total cash and cash equivalents

(701,421)

(509,617)

Cash and cash equivalents in the statement of financial position comprise cash at banks and in hand and short-term deposits with a maturity of three months or less. For the purpose of the cash flow statement, cash and cash equivalents consist of cash and short-term deposits as defined above, net of outstanding bank overdraft.

Note : All values are in Rupees '000s, unless otherwise stated.

Figures in brackets indicate deductions.

The above figures are not audited.

This is an excerpt of the original content. To continue reading it, access the original document here.

Disclaimer

Trans Asia Hotels plc published this content on 30 January 2023 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 30 January 2023 09:53:06 UTC.


© Publicnow 2023
