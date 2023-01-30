Trans Asia Hotels : Interim Financial Statements as @ 31st December 2022
Trans Asia Hotels PLC
Interim Condensed Financial Statements For the Quarter Ended 31 December 2022
Interim Condensed Financial Statements
STATEMENT OF PROFIT OR LOSS AND OTHER COMPREHENSIVE INCOME
Quarter ended
Nine months ended
31st December
31st December
Change
Note
2022
2021
2022
2021
Change %
%
Continuing operations
Revenue from contracts with customers
1,035,774
628,394
65
2,458,697
1,062,988
131
Cost of sales
(614,705)
(355,364)
(73)
(1,520,979)
(677,894)
(124)
Gross profit
421,069
273,030
54
937,718
385,094
144
Other operating income
-
365
(100)
1,055
2,046
(48)
Administrative expenses
(216,355)
(153,054)
(41)
(575,167)
(391,814)
(47)
Sales and marketing expenses
(50,430)
(29,150)
(73)
(143,460)
(76,092)
(89)
Other operating expenses
(91,092)
(54,244)
(68)
(236,926)
(130,907)
(81)
Profit/ (Loss) from operations
63,192
36,947
71
(16,780)
(211,673)
92
Finance cost
(60,607)
(12,436)
(387)
(167,898)
(31,213)
(438)
Finance income
1,168
476
145
2,441
1,439
70
Net finance Cost
(59,439)
(11,960)
(397)
(165,457)
(29,774)
(456)
Profit/ (Loss) before tax
3,753
24,987
(85)
(182,237)
(241,447)
25
Income tax (expense)/ reversal
5
(181,689)
8,337
(2,279)
(162,959)
27,852
(685)
Profit/ (Loss) for the period
(177,936)
33,324
634
(345,196)
(213,595)
(62)
Other comprehensive income/expense
Items that will not be reclassified to profit or loss
Other comprehensive income not be reclassified to
profit or loss in subsequent years
Tax effect on other comprehensive income
-
-
-
(73,881)
-
-
Other comprehensive income/expense for the year, net of tax
-
-
-
(73,881)
-
Total comprehensive income/expense for the year, net of tax
(177,936)
33,324
(634)
(419,077)
(213,595)
96
Rs.
Rs.
Rs.
Rs.
Dividend per share
-
-
-
-
-
-
Earnings/(Loss) per share
(0.89)
0.17
623
(1.73)
(1.07)
(61)
Note: All values are in Rupees '000s, unless otherwise stated.
Figures in brackets indicate deductions.
The above figures are not audited.
Interim Condensed Financial Statements
STATEMENT OF FINANCIAL POSITION
As at
31.12.2022
31.03.2022
Unaudited
ASSETS
Non-current assets
Property, plant and equipment
3,732,063
3,402,994
Right- of - use asset
710,129
719,432
Investment property
2,932,732
2,932,732
Intangible assets
446
409
Non current financial assets
19,550
15,001
Other non-current assets
7,010
2,093
Total non current assets
7,401,930
7,072,661
Current assets
Inventories
171,730
68,971
Trade and other receivables
215,333
195,606
Other current assets
129,765
142,568
Amounts due from related parties
22,835
20,268
Cash in hand and at bank
115,694
55,271
Total current assets
655,357
482,684
Total assets
8,057,287
7,555,345
EQUITY AND LIABILITIES
Stated capital
1,112,880
1,112,880
Revenue reserves
2,912,134
3,252,158
Other components of equity
1,431,669
1,524,544
Total equity
5,456,683
5,889,582
Non-current liabilities
Interest bearing loans and borrowings
218,250
57,188
Employees benefits
134,678
132,782
Deferred tax liabilities
466,614
240,996
Total non-current liabilities
819,542
430,966
Current liabilities
Trade and other payables
542,371
383,459
Other current liabilities
262,883
142,403
Interest bearing loans and borrowings
88,820
179,358
Amounts due to related parties
51,860
36,330
Current tax liability
18,013
24,944
Bank overdrafts
817,115
468,303
Total current liabilities
1,781,062
1,234,797
Total liabilities
2,600,604
1,665,763
Total equity and liabilities
8,057,287
7,555,345
Rs.
Rs.
Net assets per share
27.28
29.45
Note All values are in Rupees '000s, unless otherwise stated.
Figures in brackets indicate deductions.
The above figures are not audited.
I certify that the financial statements are prepared and presented in compliance with the requirements of the Companies Act No.7 of 2007.
C L P Gunawardane
Chief Financial Officer
The Board of Directors are responsible for the preparation and presentation of these financial statements.
Approved and signed for and on behalf of the Board;
K N J Balendra
J G A Cooray
Chairman
Director
30th January 2023
Interim Condensed Financial Statements
STATEMENT OF CHANGES IN EQUITY
Other Components of Equity
Stated Capital
Other Capital
Revaluation
Revenue Reserve
Total Equity
Reserve
Reserve
As at 31 March 2021
1,112,880
21,729
1,491,586
3,217,952
5,844,147
Adjustment for Surcharge Tax
-
-
-
(14,233)
(14,233)
As at 1st April 2021
1,112,880
21,729
1,491,586
3,203,719
5,829,914
Loss for the period
-
-
-
(213,595)
(213,595)
Other Comprehensive income
-
-
-
-
-
Total comprehensive expenses
-
-
-
(213,595)
(213,595)
Transferred to revenue reserve
-
-
(18,851)
18,851
-
Share based payments
-
703
-
703
As at 31st December 2021
1,112,880
22,432
1,472,735
3,008,975
5,617,022
As at 1st April 2022
1,112,880
22,666
1,501,878
3,237,925
5,875,349
Loss for the year
-
-
-
(345,196)
(345,196)
Other comprehensive income
-
-
(74,436)
555
(73,881)
Total comprehensive expenses
-
-
(74,436)
(344,641)
(419,077)
Transferred to revenue reserve
-
-
(18,850)
18,850
-
Share based payments
-
411
-
-
411
-
As at 31st December 2022
1,112,880
23,077
1,408,592
2,912,134
5,456,683
Note : All values are in Rupees '000s, unless otherwise stated.
Figures in brackets indicate deductions.
The above figures are not audited.
Interim Condensed Financial Statements
STATEMENT OF CASH FLOWS
For the nine months ended 31st December
2022
2021
CASH FLOWS FROM OPERATING ACTIVITIES
Loss before Tax
(182,237)
(241,447)
Adjustments for:
Finance income
(2,441)
(1,439)
Finance expenses
128,005
30,191
Depreciation of property, plant and equipment
117,652
115,750
Profit on disposal of property, plant and equipment
(1,553)
(866)
Amortisation of right- of - use assets.
9,303
9,303
Amortisation of intangible assets
223
210
Employee benefits provision and related costs
12,809
9,481
Exchange (gain)/loss on interest bearing loans borrowings
39,893
1,022
Provision for impairment of trade receivables
(123)
-
Share based payment expenses
411
703
Operating loss before working capital changes
121,942
(77,092)
(Increase) / Decrease in inventories
(102,759)
(21,389)
(Increase) / Decrease in trade and other receivables
(19,604)
(110,561)
(Increase) / Decrease in other current assets
10,236
(7,620)
(Increase) / Decrease in other non-current assets
(9,466)
(86)
Increase / (Decrease) in trade and other payables
158,912
80,515
(Decrease)/Increase in other current liabilities
136,051
1,705
Cash used in operations
295,312
(134,528)
Finance income received
2,441
1,439
Finance expenses paid
(128,005)
(45,861)
Surcharge Tax paid
(14,232)
-
Income Tax paid
(18,156)
(17,660)
Gratuity Paid
(10,913)
(21,526)
Net cash used in operating activities
126,447
(218,136)
Cash flows from/(used in) investing activities
Purchase and construction of property, plant and equipment
(447,530)
(51,137)
Proceeds from sale of Property, plant and equipment
2,063
1,155
Net cash used in investing activities
(445,467)
(49,982)
Cash flows from financing activities
Repayment of long term borrowing
(17,369)
(50,178)
Loan obtained during the year
48,000
-
Net cash flow from / (used in) financing activities
30,631
(50,178)
Net decrease in cash and cash equivalents
(288,389)
(318,296)
Cash and cash equivalents at the beginning of the year
(413,032)
(191,321)
Cash and cash equivalents at the end
(701,421)
(509,617)
Analysis of cash and cash equivalents
Favourable balances
Cash in hand and at bank
115,694
18,099
115,694
18,099
Unfavourable balances
Bank overdrafts
(817,115)
(527,716)
Total cash and cash equivalents
(701,421)
(509,617)
Cash and cash equivalents in the statement of financial position comprise cash at banks and in hand and short-term deposits with a maturity of three months or less. For the purpose of the cash flow statement, cash and cash equivalents consist of cash and short-term deposits as defined above, net of outstanding bank overdraft.
Note : All values are in Rupees '000s, unless otherwise stated.
Figures in brackets indicate deductions.
The above figures are not audited.
