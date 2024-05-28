Corporate Actions Announcement

Trans-Nationwide Express PLC hereby announce as follows:

Period Ended

31 December 2023

A Final Dividend of

N

0.02k per ordinary shares of

N

0.50k each, amounting to

N

9,963,001.54, subject to appropriate withholding tax and approval will be paid

to shareholders whose names appear in the Register of Members as at the close

Proposed Dividend

of business on Tuesday, 25th June, 2024.

The Register of Shareholders will be closed from Wednesday, 26th June, 2024 to

Closure of Register

Friday, 28th June 2024.

Qualification Date

Tuesday, 25th June, 2024

On Friday, 5th July, 2024, dividends will be paid electronically to shareholders

whose names appear on the Register of Members as at Tuesday, 25th June, 2024,

and who have completed the e-dividend registration and mandated the Registrars

Payment Date

to pay their dividends directly into their Bank accounts.

E-Dividend Registration

Shareholders who are yet to complete the e-dividend registration are advised to

download the Registrars' E-DividendMandate Activation Form, which is also

available on our website:[https://cardinalstoneregistrars.com/wp-

content/uploads/2017/11/EDMMS-Upload-Form.pdf],complete and submit to the

Registrar or their respective Banks.

Unclaimed Dividend

Shareholders with dividend warrants and share certificates that have remained

Warrants and Share

unclaimed, or are yet to be presented for payment or returned for validation are

Certificates

advised to complete the e-dividend registration or contact the Registrars.

The Company's Annual General Meeting will be held at Ibis Hotel, 35/37 Murtala

Mohammed International Airport Road, Ajao Estate, Lagos on Thursday, 4th July,

Date of General Meeting

2024 at 11.00 a.m.

Cardinalstone Registrars Limited, 358 Herbert Macaulay Way, Yaba, Lagos.

Tel: 09098893771; 08186414631; Email: registrars@cardinalstone.com;

Registrar

website:www.cardinalstoneregistrars.com].

Dated this 20th day of May, 2024

For: Trans-Nationwide Express PLC

Francis Asuquo

Cautious Services Limited

Company Secretaries

Mr. Sulaiman Adedokun (Chairman), Mr. Eric C. Emecheta (MD/CEO), Ms. Daniella F. Suleman,

Mr. Adebayo A. Adeleke, Mr. Kayode Ajakaiye, Mr. Olusegun Adeoye, Mr. Adegoke Olasoko

