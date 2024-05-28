Trans-Nationwide Express PLC hereby announce as follows:

9,963,001.54, subject to appropriate withholding tax and approval will be paid

to shareholders whose names appear in the Register of Members as at the close

The Register of Shareholders will be closed from Wednesday, 26th June, 2024 to

On Friday, 5th July, 2024, dividends will be paid electronically to shareholders

whose names appear on the Register of Members as at Tuesday, 25th June, 2024,

and who have completed the e-dividend registration and mandated the Registrars

to pay their dividends directly into their Bank accounts.

Shareholders who are yet to complete the e-dividend registration are advised to

download the Registrars' E-DividendMandate Activation Form, which is also

available on our website:[https://cardinalstoneregistrars.com/wp-

content/uploads/2017/11/EDMMS-Upload-Form.pdf],complete and submit to the

Shareholders with dividend warrants and share certificates that have remained

Warrants and Share