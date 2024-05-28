End-of-day quote
TRANS NATIONWIDE EXPRESS : CORPORATE ACTIONS ANNOUNCEMENT
May 28, 2024 at 10:16 am EDT
Corporate Actions Announcement
Trans-Nationwide Express PLC
hereby announce as follows:
Period Ended
31 December 2023
A Final Dividend of
N
0.02k per ordinary shares of
N
0.50k each, amounting to
N
9,963,001.54, subject to appropriate withholding tax and approval will be paid
to shareholders whose names appear in the Register of Members as at the close
Proposed Dividend
of business on Tuesday, 25 th June, 2024.
The Register of Shareholders will be closed from
Wednesday, 26 th June, 2024 to
Closure of Register
Friday, 28
th June 2024.
Qualification Date
Tuesday, 25
th June, 2024
On
Friday, 5 th July, 2024, dividends will be paid electronically to shareholders
whose names appear on the Register of Members as at
Tuesday, 25 th June, 2024,
and who have completed the e-dividend registration and mandated the Registrars
Payment Date
to pay their dividends directly into their Bank accounts.
E-Dividend Registration
Shareholders who are yet to complete the e-dividend registration are advised to
download the Registrars'
E-Dividend Mandate Activation Form , which is also
available on our website: [ https://cardinalstoneregistrars.com/wp- content/uploads/2017/11/EDMMS-Upload-Form.pdf ] , complete and submit to the
Registrar or their respective Banks.
Unclaimed Dividend
Shareholders with dividend warrants and share certificates that have remained
Warrants and Share
unclaimed, or are yet to be presented for payment or returned for validation are
Certificates
advised to complete the e-dividend registration or contact the Registrars.
The Company's Annual General Meeting will be held at
Ibis Hotel, 35/37 Murtala
Mohammed International Airport Road, Ajao Estate, Lagos
on Thursday, 4 th July,
Date of General Meeting
2024
at 11.00 a.m.
Cardinalstone Registrars Limited, 358 Herbert Macaulay Way, Yaba, Lagos.
Tel: 09098893771; 08186414631
; Email: registrars@cardinalstone.com ;
Registrar
website: www.cardinalstoneregistrars.com ].
Dated this 20
th day of May, 2024
For: Trans-Nationwide Express PLC
Francis Asuquo
Cautious Services Limited
Company Secretaries
Mr. Sulaiman Adedokun (Chairman), Mr. Eric C. Emecheta (MD/CEO), Ms. Daniella F. Suleman,
Mr. Adebayo A. Adeleke, Mr. Kayode Ajakaiye, Mr. Olusegun Adeoye, Mr. Adegoke Olasoko
Attachments
Original Link
Original Document
Permalink
Disclaimer Trans Nationwide Express plc published this content on
28 May 2024 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by
Public, unedited and unaltered, on
28 May 2024 14:15:10 UTC.
