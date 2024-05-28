61750

NOTICE OF ANNUAL GENERAL MEETING

NOTICE IS HEREBY GIVEN that the 31st Annual General Meeting of Trans-Nationwide Express PLC will be held at Ibis Hotel, 35/37 Murtala Mohammed International Airport Road, Ajao Estate, Lagos on Thursday, 4th July, 2024 at 11.00 a.m., for the following purposes:

ORDINARY BUSINESS:

1.0 To lay before the meeting the Audited Financial Statements for the year ended 31st December, 2023 together with the Reports of the Directors, the Independent Auditors and the Audit Committee thereon.

2.0 To declare a dividend.

3.0 To re-elect the following Directors retiring by rotation:

Mr. Adegoke Olasoko Mr. Oluwasegun Adeoye

4.0 To authorise the Directors to fix the remuneration of the Auditors.

5.0 To disclose the remuneration of Managers of the Company.

6.0 To elect members of the Statutory Audit Committee.

SPECIAL BUSINESS:

To consider and if thought fit, pass the following resolutions as Special Resolutions:

7.0 To fix the remuneration of the Non-Executive Directors.

8.0 INCREASE IN SHARE CAPITAL

"That the Share Capital of the Company be and is hereby increased from N249,075,038.50 to N498,150,077.00 by the creation of additional 498,150,077 ordinary shares of N0.50 each ranking pari-passu in all respects with the existing ordinary shares of the Company.

9.0 EQUITY FINANCING: