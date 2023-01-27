Advanced search
    TRANSEXPR   NGTRANSEXPR4

TRANS-NATIONWIDE EXPRESS PLC

(TRANSEXPR)
  Report
End-of-day quote Nigerian Stock Exchange  -  2023-01-25
0.8200 NGN    0.00%
TRANS NATIONWIDE EXPRESS : NCCG 2018 REPORTING TEMPLATE FOR DEC 2022

01/27/2023 | 08:49am EST
FINANCIAL REPORTING COUNCIL OF NIGERIA

(Federal Ministry of Industry, Trade & Investment)

FRC/CG/001: TEMPLATE FOR REPORTING COMPLIANCE WITH THE NIGERIAN CODE OF

CORPORATE GOVERNANCE 2018

Section A: Introduction

Corporate Governance is a key driver of corporate accountability and business prosperity. The Nigerian Code of Corporate Governance, 2018 (NCCG 2018) seeks to institutionalize corporate governance best practices in Nigerian companies. It is also aimed at increasing entities‟ levels of transparency, trust and integrity, and create an environment for sustainable business operations.

The Code adopts a principle-based approach in specifying minimum standards of practice that companies should adopt. Where so required, companies are required to adopt the "Apply and Explain" approach in reporting on compliance with the Code. The "Apply and Explain‟ approach assumes application of all principles and requires entities to explain how the principles are applied. This requires companies to demonstrate how the specific activities they have undertaken best achieve the outcomes intended by the corporate governance principles specified in the Code.

This will help to prevent a "box ticking‟ exercise as companies deliberately consider how they have (or have not) achieved the intended outcomes. Although, the Code recommends practices to enable companies apply the principles, it recognises that these practices can be tailored to meet industry or company needs. The Code is thus scalable to suit the type, size and growth phase of each company while still achieving the outcomes envisaged by the principles.

This form seeks to assess the company‟s level of compliance with the principles in the NCCG 2018. Entities should explain how these principles have been applied, specify areas of deviation from the principles and give reasons for these deviations and any alternative practice(s) adopted.

Please read the instructions below carefully before completing this form:

  1. Every line item and indicator must be completed.
  2. Respond to each question with "Yes" where you have applied the principle, and "No" where you are yet to apply the principle.
  3. An explanation on how you are applying the principle, or otherwise should be included as part of your response.
  4. Not Applicable (N/A) is not a valid response.

1

REPORT ON COMPLIANCE WITH THE NIGERIAN CODE OF CORPORATE GOVERNANCE 2018

Section B - General Information

S/No.

Items

Details

i.

Company Name

TRANS-NATIONWIDE EXPRESS PLC

ii.

Date of Incorporation

28TH MARCH, 1984

iii.

RC Number

61750

iv.

License Number

v.

Company Physical Address

PLOT 28, OSHODI/APAPA EXPRESSWAY,

OSHODI, LAGOS.

vi.

Company Website Address

www.tranex-ng.com

vii.

Financial Year End

31ST DECEMBER

viii.

Is the Company a part of a Group/Holding Company?

NO

Yes/No

If yes, please state the name of the Group/Holding

Company

ix.

Name and Address of Company Secretary

CAUTIOUS SERVICES LTD

HOUSE 4, G CLOSE, 23 ROAD,

FESTAC TOWN, LAGOS.

x.

Name and Address of External Auditor(s)

MESSRS. BAKERTILLY (CHARTERED

ACCOUNTANTS),

376 IKORODU ROAD, MARYLAND, LAGOS.

xi.

Name and Address of Registrar(s)

CARDINALSTONE (REGISTRARS) LTD,

335/337, HERBERT MACAULAY WAY,

YABA, LAGOS

xii.

Investor Relations Contact Person

o.ogbemi@tranex-ng.com

(E-mail and Phone No.)

08023695690

xiii.

Name of the Governance Evaluation Consultant

NONE

xiv.

Name of the Board Evaluation Consultant

NONE

Section C - Details of Board of the Company and Attendance at Meetings

1. Board Details:

S/No.

Names of Board Members

Designation

Gender

Date First Appointed/

Remark

(Chairman, MD, INED, NED,

Elected

ED)

1.

MR. SULAIMAN A.

CHAIRMAN

MALE

APPOINTED AS

NO

ADEDOKUN

DIRECTOR ON 11TH

CHANGE

JULY, 2018.

APPOINTED AS

CHAIRMAN W.E.F FROM

17TH JULY, 2020.

2.

MR. ERIC CHIDI EMECHETA

MANAGING DIRECTOR/CEO

MALE

APPOINTED

APPOINTED ON 2ND

W.E.F. 2ND

MAY, 2022

MAY, 2022

3.

MR. KAYODE O. AJAKAIYE

NON-EXECUTIVE DIRECTOR

MALE

NO

CHANGE

2

REPORT ON COMPLIANCE WITH THE NIGERIAN CODE OF CORPORATE GOVERNANCE 2018

4.

MS. DANIELLA F. SULEMAN

NON-EXECUTIVE DIRECTOR

FEMALE

APPOINTED ON 11TH

NO

JULY, 2018.

CHANGE

APPOINTED ON 11TH

NO

CHANGE

5.

MR. ADEBAYO A. ADELEKE

NON-EXECUTIVE DIRECTOR

MALE

JULY, 2018.

NO

6.

MR. OLUWASEGUN ISAIAH

INDEPENDENT NON-EXECUTIVE

APPOINTED ON 27TH

CHANGE

ADEOYE

DIRECTOR

MALE

JULY, 2021.

7.

MR. JOHNSON ADEGOKE

INDEPENDENT NON-EXECUTIVE

APPOINTED ON 27TH

NO

OLASOKO

DIRECTOR

MALE

JULY, 2021.

CHANGE

2. Attendance at Board and Committee Meetings:

S/No.

Names of Board Members

No. of

No. of

Membership

Designation

Number of

Number of

Board

Board

of Board

(Member or

Committee

Committee

Meetings

Meetings

Committees

Chairman)

Meetings Held in

Meetings

Held in the

Attended

the Reporting

Attended in

Reporting

in the

Year

the Reporting

Year

Reporting

Year

Year

1.

MR. SULAIMAN A.

5

5

-

-

-

-

ADEDOKUN

2.

MR. ERIC C. EMECHETA

5

3

-

He is not a

5

4

member of any

Board

Committee,

however, he is

required to

attend

Committee

meetings.

3.

MR. KAYODE O. AJAKAYE

5

5

2

Member-

5

5

Business

Development,

Finance &

General

Purpose

Committee

Meeting

Member-Risk

5

5

Management

& Corporate

Governance

Committee

Meeting

4.

MS. DANIELLA F. SULEMAN

5

5

2

Member- BIZ

Dev., Fin & Gen

Purpose

Committee

Meeting

5

5

Chairman- Risk

Management&

Corporate

Governance

Committee

Meeting

5

5

3

REPORT ON COMPLIANCE WITH THE NIGERIAN CODE OF CORPORATE GOVERNANCE 2018

S/No.

Names of Board Members

No. of

No. of

Membership

Designation

Number of

Number of

Board

Board

of Board

(Member or

Committee

Committee

Meetings

Meetings

Committees

Chairman)

Meetings Held in

Meetings

Held in the

Attended

the Reporting

Attended in

Reporting

in the

Year

the Reporting

Year

Reporting

Year

Year

5.

MR. ADEBAYO A. ADELEKE

5

5

2

Chairman-

5

5

Business

Development,

Finance &

General

Purpose

Committee

Meeting

Member- Risk

Management

& Corporate

Governance

Committee

Meeting

5

5

6.

MR. ISAIAH OLUWASEGUN

5

5

2

ADEOYE

Member- Risk

Management

& Corporate

Governance

Committee

Meeting

5

5

Member-Audit

Committee

Meeting

5

5

7.

MR. JOHNSON ADEGOKE

5

5

2

Member-

OLASOKO

Business

Development,

Finance &

General

Purpose

Committee

Meeting

5

5

Member-Audit

Committee

Meeting

5

5

Section D - Details of Senior Management of the Company

1. Senior Management:

S/No.

Names

Position Held

Gender

1.

Mr. Eric C. Emecheta

Managing Director (Appointed with

Male

effect from 2nd May, 2022)

2.

Mrs. Oluwatosin Ogbemi

General Manager, Corporate Services

Female

3.

Mr. Vincent Ihemenwa

Ag. Head of Finance

Male

4.

Mr. Epelle Joshua

Head of Business Development

Male

5.

Ms. Cynthia Mbabie

Ag. Head, Internal Control & systems

Female

4

REPORT ON COMPLIANCE WITH THE NIGERIAN CODE OF CORPORATE GOVERNANCE 2018

Section E - Application

Principles

Reporting Questions

Explanation on application or deviation

Part A - Board of Directors and Officers of the Board

Principle 1: Role of the

i) Does the Board have an approved

Yes,

Board

Charter which

sets

out

its

It was last reviewed in July 2021.

responsibilities

and

terms

of

"A

successful

reference? Yes/No

Company

is

headed

If yes, when was it last reviewed?

by an effective Board

which is responsible for

providing

entrepreneurial

and

strategic

leadership as

well

as

promoting

ethical

culture

and

responsible

corporate

citizenship.

As

a

link

between

stakeholders

and the Company, the

Board

is

to

exercise

oversight

and

control

to

ensure

that

management

acts in

the best interest of the

shareholders and other

stakeholders

while

sustaining

the

prosperity

of

the

Company"

Principle

2:

Board

i) What are the qualifications

and

They include:

Structure

and

experiences of the directors?

Composition

"The

effective

Mr. Sulaiman A. Adedokun-

discharge

of

the

responsibilities

of

the

Board

and

its

i.

Qualification- CFA, Diploma in Financial Asset

committees is

assured

Management and Engineering, GMP (General

by an

appropriate

Management) from Harvard Business School;

balance

of skills

and

ii.

Experience- Several years‟ experience as an Asset

diversity

(including

Management Professional.

experience

and

gender)

without

compromising

Mr. Eric C. Emecheta -

competence,

independence

and

integrity "

i.

Qualification- MBA -Marketing (University of Lagos, Chief

Executive Programme (CEP 21) - (Lagos Business School);

ii.

Experience- about 18 years‟ cognate experience in

Logistics and Marketing industries.

Ms. Daniela Suleman-

i.

Qualification- LLB-University of Buckingham ;

ii.

Experience- 24 years‟ cognate experience in Corporate

Legal Practice.

Mr. Kayode Ajakaye-

i.

Qualification- B.s.c.-Economics- University of Ibadan;

ii.

Experience - Over 40 years‟ cognate experience as

Director and Chairman of different companies in Nigeria.

5

REPORT ON COMPLIANCE WITH THE NIGERIAN CODE OF CORPORATE GOVERNANCE 2018

This is an excerpt of the original content. To continue reading it, access the original document here.

Disclaimer

Trans Nationwide Express plc published this content on 27 January 2023 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 27 January 2023 13:48:04 UTC.


© Publicnow 2023
Financials
Sales 2021 679 M 1,47 M 1,47 M
Net income 2021 -39,7 M -0,09 M -0,09 M
Net cash 2021 35,8 M 0,08 M 0,08 M
P/E ratio 2021 -9,53x
Yield 2021 -
Capitalization 408 M 0,89 M 0,89 M
EV / Sales 2020 0,44x
EV / Sales 2021 0,51x
Nbr of Employees 143
Free-Float -
Chart TRANS-NATIONWIDE EXPRESS PLC
Duration : Period :
Trans-Nationwide Express Plc Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Income Statement Evolution
Managers and Directors
Olubodun Oshunlana Head-Finance
Sulaiman Adeleke Adedokun Chairman
Michael A. Orere Operations Manager
Kayode O. Ajakaiye Non-Executive Director
Adebayo Adetunji Adeleke Non-Executive Director