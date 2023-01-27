TRANS NATIONWIDE EXPRESS : NCCG 2018 REPORTING TEMPLATE FOR DEC 2022
FINANCIAL REPORTING COUNCIL OF NIGERIA
(Federal Ministry of Industry, Trade & Investment)
FRC/CG/001: TEMPLATE FOR REPORTING COMPLIANCE WITH THE NIGERIAN CODE OF
CORPORATE GOVERNANCE 2018
Section A: Introduction
Corporate Governance is a key driver of corporate accountability and business prosperity. The Nigerian Code of Corporate Governance, 2018 (NCCG 2018) seeks to institutionalize corporate governance best practices in Nigerian companies. It is also aimed at increasing entities‟ levels of transparency, trust and integrity, and create an environment for sustainable business operations.
The Code adopts a principle-based approach in specifying minimum standards of practice that companies should adopt. Where so required, companies are required to adopt the "Apply and Explain" approach in reporting on compliance with the Code. The "Apply and Explain‟ approach assumes application of all principles and requires entities to explain how the principles are applied. This requires companies to demonstrate how the specific activities they have undertaken best achieve the outcomes intended by the corporate governance principles specified in the Code.
This will help to prevent a "box ticking‟ exercise as companies deliberately consider how they have (or have not) achieved the intended outcomes. Although, the Code recommends practices to enable companies apply the principles, it recognises that these practices can be tailored to meet industry or company needs. The Code is thus scalable to suit the type, size and growth phase of each company while still achieving the outcomes envisaged by the principles.
This form seeks to assess the company‟s level of compliance with the principles in the NCCG 2018. Entities should explain how these principles have been applied, specify areas of deviation from the principles and give reasons for these deviations and any alternative practice(s) adopted.
Please read the instructions below carefully before completing this form:
Every line item and indicator must be completed.
Respond to each question with "Yes" where you have applied the principle, and "No" where you are yet to apply the principle.
An explanation on how you are applying the principle, or otherwise should be included as part of your response.
Not Applicable (N/A) is not a valid response.
Section B - General Information
S/No.
Items
Details
i.
Company Name
TRANS-NATIONWIDE EXPRESS PLC
ii.
Date of Incorporation
28TH MARCH, 1984
iii.
RC Number
61750
iv.
License Number
v.
Company Physical Address
PLOT 28, OSHODI/APAPA EXPRESSWAY,
OSHODI, LAGOS.
vi.
Company Website Address
www.tranex-ng.com
vii.
Financial Year End
31ST DECEMBER
viii.
Is the Company a part of a Group/Holding Company?
NO
Yes/No
If yes, please state the name of the Group/Holding
Company
ix.
Name and Address of Company Secretary
CAUTIOUS SERVICES LTD
HOUSE 4, G CLOSE, 23 ROAD,
FESTAC TOWN, LAGOS.
x.
Name and Address of External Auditor(s)
MESSRS. BAKERTILLY (CHARTERED
ACCOUNTANTS),
376 IKORODU ROAD, MARYLAND, LAGOS.
xi.
Name and Address of Registrar(s)
CARDINALSTONE (REGISTRARS) LTD,
335/337, HERBERT MACAULAY WAY,
YABA, LAGOS
xii.
Investor Relations Contact Person
o.ogbemi@tranex-ng.com
(E-mail and Phone No.)
08023695690
xiii.
Name of the Governance Evaluation Consultant
NONE
xiv.
Name of the Board Evaluation Consultant
NONE
Section C - Details of Board of the Company and Attendance at Meetings
1. Board Details:
S/No.
Names of Board Members
Designation
Gender
Date First Appointed/
Remark
(Chairman, MD, INED, NED,
Elected
ED)
1.
MR. SULAIMAN A.
CHAIRMAN
MALE
APPOINTED AS
NO
ADEDOKUN
DIRECTOR ON 11TH
CHANGE
JULY, 2018.
APPOINTED AS
CHAIRMAN W.E.F FROM
17TH JULY, 2020.
2.
MR. ERIC CHIDI EMECHETA
MANAGING DIRECTOR/CEO
MALE
APPOINTED
APPOINTED ON 2ND
W.E.F. 2ND
MAY, 2022
MAY, 2022
3.
MR. KAYODE O. AJAKAIYE
NON-EXECUTIVE DIRECTOR
MALE
NO
CHANGE
4.
MS. DANIELLA F. SULEMAN
NON-EXECUTIVE DIRECTOR
FEMALE
APPOINTED ON 11TH
NO
JULY, 2018.
CHANGE
APPOINTED ON 11TH
NO
CHANGE
5.
MR. ADEBAYO A. ADELEKE
NON-EXECUTIVE DIRECTOR
MALE
JULY, 2018.
NO
6.
MR. OLUWASEGUN ISAIAH
INDEPENDENT NON-EXECUTIVE
APPOINTED ON 27TH
CHANGE
ADEOYE
DIRECTOR
MALE
JULY, 2021.
7.
MR. JOHNSON ADEGOKE
INDEPENDENT NON-EXECUTIVE
APPOINTED ON 27TH
NO
OLASOKO
DIRECTOR
MALE
JULY, 2021.
CHANGE
2. Attendance at Board and Committee Meetings:
S/No.
Names of Board Members
No. of
No. of
Membership
Designation
Number of
Number of
Board
Board
of Board
(Member or
Committee
Committee
Meetings
Meetings
Committees
Chairman)
Meetings Held in
Meetings
Held in the
Attended
the Reporting
Attended in
Reporting
in the
Year
the Reporting
Year
Reporting
Year
Year
1.
MR. SULAIMAN A.
5
5
-
-
-
-
ADEDOKUN
2.
MR. ERIC C. EMECHETA
5
3
-
He is not a
5
4
member of any
Board
Committee,
however, he is
required to
attend
Committee
meetings.
3.
MR. KAYODE O. AJAKAYE
5
5
2
Member-
5
5
Business
Development,
Finance &
General
Purpose
Committee
Meeting
Member-Risk
5
5
Management
& Corporate
Governance
Committee
Meeting
4.
MS. DANIELLA F. SULEMAN
5
5
2
Member- BIZ
Dev., Fin & Gen
Purpose
Committee
Meeting
5
5
Chairman- Risk
Management&
Corporate
Governance
Committee
Meeting
5
5
3
S/No.
Names of Board Members
No. of
No. of
Membership
Designation
Number of
Number of
Board
Board
of Board
(Member or
Committee
Committee
Meetings
Meetings
Committees
Chairman)
Meetings Held in
Meetings
Held in the
Attended
the Reporting
Attended in
Reporting
in the
Year
the Reporting
Year
Reporting
Year
Year
5.
MR. ADEBAYO A. ADELEKE
5
5
2
Chairman-
5
5
Business
Development,
Finance &
General
Purpose
Committee
Meeting
Member- Risk
Management
& Corporate
Governance
Committee
Meeting
5
5
6.
MR. ISAIAH OLUWASEGUN
5
5
2
ADEOYE
Member- Risk
Management
& Corporate
Governance
Committee
Meeting
5
5
Member-Audit
Committee
Meeting
5
5
7.
MR. JOHNSON ADEGOKE
5
5
2
Member-
OLASOKO
Business
Development,
Finance &
General
Purpose
Committee
Meeting
5
5
Member-Audit
Committee
Meeting
5
5
Section D - Details of Senior Management of the Company
1. Senior Management:
S/No.
Names
Position Held
Gender
1.
Mr. Eric C. Emecheta
Managing Director (Appointed with
Male
effect from 2nd May, 2022)
2.
Mrs. Oluwatosin Ogbemi
General Manager, Corporate Services
Female
3.
Mr. Vincent Ihemenwa
Ag. Head of Finance
Male
4.
Mr. Epelle Joshua
Head of Business Development
Male
5.
Ms. Cynthia Mbabie
Ag. Head, Internal Control & systems
Female
Section E - Application
Principles
Reporting Questions
Explanation on application or deviation
Part A - Board of Directors and Officers of the Board
Principle 1: Role of the
i) Does the Board have an approved
Yes,
Board
Charter which
sets
out
its
It was last reviewed in July 2021.
responsibilities
and
terms
of
"A
successful
reference? Yes/No
Company
is
headed
If yes, when was it last reviewed?
by an effective Board
which is responsible for
providing
entrepreneurial
and
strategic
leadership as
well
as
promoting
ethical
culture
and
responsible
corporate
citizenship.
As
a
link
between
stakeholders
and the Company, the
Board
is
to
exercise
oversight
and
control
to
ensure
that
management
acts in
the best interest of the
shareholders and other
stakeholders
while
sustaining
the
prosperity
of
the
Company"
Principle
2:
Board
i) What are the qualifications
and
They include:
Structure
and
experiences of the directors?
Composition
"The
effective
Mr. Sulaiman A. Adedokun-
discharge
of
the
responsibilities
of
the
Board
and
its
i.
Qualification- CFA, Diploma in Financial Asset
committees is
assured
Management and Engineering, GMP (General
by an
appropriate
Management) from Harvard Business School;
balance
of skills
and
ii.
Experience- Several years‟ experience as an Asset
diversity
(including
Management Professional.
experience
and
gender)
without
compromising
Mr. Eric C. Emecheta -
competence,
independence
and
integrity "
i.
Qualification- MBA -Marketing (University of Lagos, Chief
Executive Programme (CEP 21) - (Lagos Business School);
ii.
Experience- about 18 years‟ cognate experience in
Logistics and Marketing industries.
Ms. Daniela Suleman-
i.
Qualification- LLB-University of Buckingham ;
ii.
Experience- 24 years‟ cognate experience in Corporate
Legal Practice.
Mr. Kayode Ajakaye-
i.
Qualification- B.s.c.-Economics- University of Ibadan;
ii.
Experience - Over 40 years‟ cognate experience as
Director and Chairman of different companies in Nigeria.
