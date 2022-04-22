TRANS NATIONWIDE EXPRESS : NOTICES OF ANNUAL GENERAL MEETING (AGM)

RC 61750

NOTICE OF ANNUAL GENERAL MEETING

NOTICE IS HEREBY GIVEN that the 29th Annual General Meeting of Trans-Nationwide Express PLC will be held at Shoregate Hotels, No. 29, Joel Ogunnaike Street, Ikeja GRA, Lagos on Wednesday, 15th June, 2022 at 11.00 a.m. for the following purposes:

ORDINARY BUSINESS:

1. To lay before the meeting the Audited Financial Statements for the year ended 31st December, 2021 together with the Reports of the Directors, the Independent Auditors and the Audit Committee thereon. 2. (a) To elect the following Directors: i) Mr. Oluwasegun Isaiah Adeoye ii) Mr. Johnson Adegoke Olasoko (b) To re-elect the following Directors retiring by rotation. i) Mr. Kayode Ajakaiye ii) Ms. Daniella F. Suleman Special Notice: Pursuant to Section 278 of the Companies and Allied Matters Act, 2020, to propose the following as Ordinary Resolution: "That Mr. Kayode Ajakaiye who is retiring at this Annual General Meeting, be and is hereby re-elected Director of the Company, notwithstanding that he has already attained the age of seventy years".

3. Appointment of Messrs. Bakertilly as Auditors to the Company.

4. To authorise the Directors to fix the remuneration of the Auditors.

5. To disclose the remuneration of Managers of the Company.

6. To elect members of the Statutory Audit Committee.

SPECIAL BUSINESS:

To consider and if thought fit, pass the following resolutions as Special Resolutions:

7. To fix the remuneration of the Directors.

8. "That pursuant to Section 430(2)(3) of the Companies and Allied Matters Act 2020, and following a recommendation by the Board of Directors of the Company, the Company hereby proposes a Bonus Issue to members who are on the Register of Members as at close of business on Friday, 3rd June, 2022, in the proportion of 1 (one) New Ordinary Share for every 16 (sixteen) existing Ordinary Shares held by them in the Capital of the Company. The Shares so distributed shall rank pari-passu with the existing Ordinary Shares in all respects, subject to receipt of all required regulatory approvals"

9.

i) "That following the recommendations of the Board of Directors in compliance with the requirements of Section 124 of the Companies and Allied matters Act (CAMA) 2020 and Regulation 13 of the Companies Regulations 2021, the Company be and is hereby authorised to cancel its balance unissued shares of 1,849,923 which forms part of the Company's Share Capital and to take all necessary steps to comply with this requirement as it relates to the Company's unissued shares".

ii) "That following the issuance of 29,302,945 bonus shares and cancellation of the unissued shares of 1,849,923, the issued share capital of the Company be and is hereby stated as N249,075,038.50 divided into 498,150,077 ordinary shares of N0.50k each in the Memorandum and Articles of Association".

iii) "That the Company be and is hereby authorised to take all steps necessary to ensure that the Memorandum and Articles of Association of the Company with Resolutions 9(i)&(ii) above, including replacing the provision stating the authorised share capital with the issued share capital".

iv) "That to give effect to these Resolutions, the Board be and is hereby authorised to do all such acts/deeds, and give such directions as may be necessary or expedient and settle any concern that may arise in this regard as the Board in its absolute discretion may deem necessary or desirable (including filing all required returns at the Corporate Affairs Commission) and its decision shall be final and binding".

BY ORDER OF THE BOARD

CAUTIOUS SERVICES LIMITED (SECRETARIES)

FRC/2013/ICSAN/00000002873

Date: April 12, 2022

Plot 28, Oshodi Apapa Expressway, Oshodi, Lagos.

NOTES:

1) COMPLIANCE WITH COVID-19 RELATED DIRECTIVES AND GUIDELINES Shareholders should NOTE that all existing regulations and protocols as issued by the Federal Government of Nigeria, through the Nigeria Centre for Disease Control and other regulatory authorities as regards meetings and gatherings of large number of persons would be strictly observed. Shareholders shall be strictly required to adhere to these regulations.

2) PROXY A member of the Company entitled to attend and vote at this meeting is entitled to appoint a proxy to attend and vote in its, his or her stead. A proxy need not be a member of the Company. A proxy form is supplied with this Notice.

For a completed proxy form to be valid for the purpose of this meeting, it must be duly stamped by the Commissioner of Stamp Duties and deposited at the office of the Company Registrars, CardinalStone Registrars Limited, 335/337 Herbert Macaulay Way, Yaba, Lagos or via email to registrars@cardinalstone.com, not later than 48 (forty-eight) hours before the time of holding the meeting.

3) ATTENDANCE BY PROXY In line with the CAC Guideline, attendance at the AGM shall be by proxy only, subject to the quorum provisions in the Company's Articles of Association, and the names of the proxies have been provided in the Proxy Form. Shareholders are required to appoint a proxy of their choice from their list of nominated proxies below: i) Mr. Sulaiman Adedokun (Chairman) ii) Mr. Saheed Bashir iii) Mr. Omoefe Taiga iv) Mr. Moses Igbrude v) Mr. Ariyo Olugbosun vi) Alh. Saka Kolawole vii) Mrs. Fadekemi Dosunmu-Pereira viii) Mrs. Elizabeth Okeneye

4) STAMPING OF PROXY The Company has made arrangement at its cost for the stamping of duly completed and signed proxy forms submitted to the Company's Registrars within the stipulated timeline.

5) E-DIVIDEND Notice is hereby given to all shareholders to open bank accounts, stockbroking accounts and CSCS accounts for the purpose of dividend. A detachable application form for e-dividend is attached to the Annual Report to enable all shareholders to furnish particulars of their accounts to the Registrars.

6) UNCLAIMED DIVIDEND WARRANTS AND SHARE CERTIFICATES Shareholders are hereby informed that a number of share certificates and dividend warrants have been returned to the Registrars as "unclaimed". A list of all unclaimed dividend will be circulated with the Annual Report and Financial Statements. Any member affected by this notice is advised to write to or call at the office of the Company Registrars, CardinalStone Registrars Limited, 335/337 Herbert Macaulay Way, Yaba, Lagos during normal working hours.

7) CLOSURE OF REGISTER OF MEMBERS AND TRANSFER BOOKS NOTICE IS HEREBY GIVEN that the Register of Members and Transfer Books of the Company will be closed from Monday, 6th June, 2022 to Friday, 10th June, 2022, both days inclusive for the purpose of updating the Register of Members.

8) NOMINATIONS FOR THE STATUTORY AUDIT COMMITTEE In accordance with Section 404(3) of the Companies and Allied Matters Act, 2020 requires the Statutory Audit Committee of public company to have 5 (five) members, comprising of 3 (three) shareholders and 2 (two) Non-Executive Directors. In accordance with Section 404(6) of the Companies and Allied Matters Act, 2020, any shareholder may nominate another shareholder for election as a member of the Statutory Audit Committee by giving notice in writing to the Company Secretaries at least 21 (twenty-one) days before the date of the Annual General Meeting. Shareholders are enjoined to note that Section 404 (5) of the Companies and Allied Matters Act 2020 provides that all the members of the Audit Committee shall be financially literate and at least one (1) member shall be a member of a professional accounting body in Nigeria established by an Act of the National Assembly. The Nigerian Code of Corporate Governance issued by the Financial Reporting Council of Nigeria also provides that members of the Audit Committee should be financially literate and able to read and interpret financial statements. Consequently, detailed curriculum vitae containing the nominee's qualification should be submitted with each nomination.

9) RIGHTS OF SHAREHOLDERS TO ASK QUESTIONS Pursuant to Rule 19.12 (c) of the Nigerian Stock Exchange's Rulebook 2015, please note that Shareholders have a right to ask questions not only at the Annual General Meeting, but also in writing prior to the Annual General Meeting. We therefore urge that such questions be submitted to the Company Secretaries not later than 2 (two) weeks before the date of the meeting.

10) BIOGRAPHICAL DETAILS OF DIRECTORS FOR ELECTION/RE-ELECTION The biographical details of the directors submitted for election/re-election are contained in the Annual Report and Accounts of the Company under Directors' Profile.

