TRANS NATIONWIDE EXPRESS : QUARTER 3 - FINANCIAL STATEMENT FOR 2022 10/29/2022 | 05:29am EDT Send by mail :

Name : First name : From * : To * : (You can enter multiple email addresses separated by commas) Message : * Required fields UNAUDITED FINANCIAL STATEMENT FOR THE PERIOD ENDED SEPTEMBER 30, 2022 TRANS-NATIONWIDE EXPRESS PLC PERIOD ENDED SEPTEMBER 30 2022 TABLE OF CONTENTS CONTENTS PAGE Statement of Accounting Policies 3 - 5 Statement of comprehensive income 6 Statement of financial position 7 Statement of changes in equity 8 Statement of cash flow 9 Notes to the financial statements 10 - 17 2 TRANS-NATIONWIDE EXPRESS PLC PERIOD ENDED SEPTEMBER 30, 2022 STATEMENT OF ACCOUNTING POLICIES Nature of operations and general information Brief history The company was incorporated as TNT SKYPAK NIGERIA LIMITED on 28th March, 1984 as a private limited liability company and on 6th September, 1992, the company's name was changed to Trans-Nationwide Express Plc as a Public Limited Liability Company. Statement of compliance with IFRS The financial statements have been prepared in accordance with International Financial Reporting Standards (IFRSs) as issued by the International Accounting Standard Board (IASB). Accounting policies The principal accounting policies applied in the presentation of the financial statements are set out below: a) Basis of preparation The financial statements are prepared in accordance with International Financial Reporting Standards (IFRS), its interpretations adopted by International Accounting Standard Board (IASB). b) Principal business activities The company provides courier services, freight services, logistics, mail room management, haulage and e-commerce from its Headquarters in Lagos and 38 branches. c) Presentation of financial statements in accordance with IAS 1 The company has elected to present the statement of the comprehensive income only whilst incorporating items of income statement therein. KEY MANAGEMENT ASSUMPTIONS In preparing the financial statements, estimates and assumptions are made that could affect the reported amounts of assets and liabilities within the next financial year. Estimates and judgments are continually evaluated and are based on factors such as historical experience and current best estimates of uncertain future events that are believed to be reasonable under the circumstances. No material changes to assumptions have occurred during the year. Foreign currency transactions have been translated into the functional currency of the company using the exchange rate prevailing at the date of the transactions (spot exchange rate). Foreign exchange gain or loss arising from the settlement of such transactions and from translation at year end exchange rates of monetary assets and liabilities denomination in foreign currencies are recognized in statement of profit or loss. Revenue recognition Revenue represents the fair value of consideration received or receivable for sales of goods and services in the ordinary course of the company's activities and is stated net of Value Added Tax (VAT), rebates and discounts. The company recognizes revenue when the amount of revenue can be reliably measured; it is probable that future benefits will flow to the entity. Dividends are recognized as income in the period in which the right to receive payment is established. ii) Property, plant and equipment All categories of property, plant and equipment are initially recorded at cost. Buildings and freehold land are subsequently shown at fair value, based on periodic valuations by external independent valuers, less subsequent depreciation for buildings. Valuations are performed with sufficient regularity to ensure that the fair value of a revalued asset does not differ materially from its carrying amount. Any accumulated depreciation at the date of revaluation is eliminated against the gross carrying amount of the asset, and the net amount is restated to the revalued amount of the asset. All other property, plant and equipment are stated at historical cost less depreciation. Historical cost includes expenditure that is directly attributable to the acquisition of the items. Costs may also include transfers from equity of any gains or losses on qualifying cash flow hedges of foreign currency purchases of property, plant and equipment. only when it is probable that future economic benefits associated with the item will flow to the company andcost can be measured reliably. The carrying amount of the replaced part is derecognized. All other repairs and maintenance are charged to the statement of profit or loss during the financial period in which they are incurred. Subsequent costs are included in the asset's carrying amount or recognized as a separate asset, as appropriate, 3 TRANS-NATIONWIDE EXPRESS PLC PERIOD ENDED SEPTEMBER 30, 2022 STATEMENT OF ACCOUNTING POLICIES Increases in the carrying amount arising on revaluation are credited to other comprehensive income and shown as other reserve in equity. Decreases that offset previous increases of the same assets are charged against the revaluation surplus; all other decreases are charged to profit or loss. iii) Investment properties. Investment properties are properties held for capital appreciation or to earn rentals or both. Investment properties are measured at fair value with all changes in fair value recognized in profit or loss. The fair value is determined at the reporting date by an independent valuator based on market evidence of the most recent prices achieved in arm's length transactions of similar properties in the same area. iv) Depreciation Depreciation on other assets is calculated using straight - line method to allocate their cost or revalued amounts to their residual values over the estimated useful lives, as follows: - Buildings 2% - Plant & machinery 12.50% - Motor vehicles 25% - Computer equipment 25% - Furniture & fittings 12.50% - Office equipment 12.50% - Motorcycles 50% The assets residual values and useful lives are reviewed, and adjusted if appropriate, at the end of each reporting period. This was hinged on the premise that motorcycles get worn-out faster than motor vehicle thereby necessitating the change. An asset's carrying amount is written down immediately to its recoverable amount if the asset's carrying amount is greater than its estimated recoverable amount. Gains and losses on disposals are determined by comparing the proceeds with the carrying amount and are recognized within 'gain or losses 'in other comprehensive income. When revalued assets are sold, the amounts included in revaluation reserves are transferred to retained earnings. Intangible Assets Computer Software

Acquired computer licences are capitalized on the basis of the costs incurred to acquire and bring to use the specific software. These costs are amortized on a straight line basis over their estimated useful lives (three to five years). The amortization period is reviewed at each reporting date. Financial instruments Financial Assets The company classifies its assets in the following categories: financial assets at fair value through profit or loss, loans and receivable and available- for- sale financial assets. The classification depends on the purpose for which the investments were acquired. Management determines classification of its financial assets at initial recognition. Financial asset fair value through profit or loss This category has two sub-categories: financial assets held for trading and those designated at fair value through profit or loss at inception. A financial asset is classified in this category if acquired principally for the purpose of selling in the short term or if so designated by the directors. Derivatives are also classified as held for trading. Assets in this category are classified as current asset if either held for trading or are expected to be realized within 12 months of the reporting dates. Derivatives are initially recognized at fair value on the date a derivative contract is entered into and are subsequently re-measured at their fair value. The company does not apply hedge accounting. Loans and receivables Loans and receivables are non-derivative financial assets with fixed or determinable payments that are not quoted in active market. They arise when the company provides money, goods or services directly to a debtor with no intention of trading the receivables. They are included in current assets, except for maturity greater than 12 months after the reporting dates. These are classified as non-current assets. The company's loans and receivables comprise of Non-receivables; Trade and other receivables and Cash and cash equivalents. Available- for- sale financial assets Available for sale financial assets are non-derivatives that are either designated in this category or not classified in any other categories. They are included in non-current assets unless directors intend to dispose of the investment within 12 months of the reporting date. Recognition and Measurement 4 TRANS-NATIONWIDE EXPRESS PLC PERIOD ENDED SEPTEMBER 30, 2022 STATEMENT OF ACCOUNTING POLICIES Purchases and sales of investments are recognized on the trade date, which is the date the company commits to purchase or sell the asset. Financial assets are initially recognized at fair value plus transaction costs for all financial assets not carried at fair value through profit or loss. Investments are derecognized when the rights to receive cash flows from the investments have expired or have been transferred and the company has transferred substantially all risks and rewards of ownership. Available- for- sale financial assets and financial assets through profit or loss are subsequently carried at fair value. Loans and receivables held-to-maturity investments are carried at amortized cost using the effective interest method. Realized and unrealized gains or losses arising from the changes in fair value of the financial assets at fair value through profit or loss category are included in profit or loss in the period which they arise. Unrealized gains or losses arising from the changes in fair value of equity instruments classified as available-for-sale are recognized in the comprehensive income. When securities classified as available- for- sale are sold or impaired, the accumulated fair value adjustments are included in the profit or loss as gains and losses from investment securities. The fair values of quoted investments are based on current bid prices. If the market for a financial asset is not active (and for unlisted securities), the company establishes fair value by using valuation techniques. These include the recent use of arms length transactions, reference to other instruments that are substantially the same, discounted cash flow analysis and option pricing models refined to reflect the issuer's specific circumstances. The company assesses at each reporting date whether there is objective evidence that a financial asset or group of financial assets is impaired. In the case of equity securities classified as available -for-sale, a significant or prolonged decline in fair value of the security below its cost is considered in determining whether the securities are impaired. The company assesses the significance of a decline in the fair value below cost relative to the specific security's volatility, and regards a decline below cost of longer than 12 months to be prolonged. If any such evidence exists for available-for-sale financial assets, the cumulative loss - measured as the difference between the acquisition cost and the current fair value, less any impairment loss on that financial asset previously recognized in profit or loss - is removed from equity and recognized in profit or loss. Impairment losses recognized in the profit or loss on equity instruments are not reversed through the profit or loss. Offsetting financial instruments Financial assets and liabilities are offset and the net amount reported in the statement of financial position, when there is a legally enforceable right to offset the recognized amounts and there is an intention to settle on a net basis or realize the asset and settle the liability simultaneously. vii) Leases The Company acquired some properties, plant and equipment on a finance lease. The interest on lease is recognized as an expense under finance cost and charged to statement of comprehensive income. viii) Inventories Inventories are stated at the lower of cost and net realizable value. Cost is determined by the weighted average method. Net realizable value is the estimate of the selling price in the ordinary course of business, less cost of completion and selling expenses. ix) Receivables Receivables are recognized initially at fair value and subsequently measured at amortized cost using effective interest method less provision for impairment. A provision for impairment of receivables is established when there is objective evidence that the company will not be able to collect the entire amount due according to the original terms of receivables. Significant financial difficulties of the debtors, probability that debtor will enter bankruptcy and default or delay payment (more than 30 days overdue), are the indicators that trade receivable is impaired. The carrying amount of the asset is reduced through the use of an allowance account and the amount of the loss is recognized in the profit or loss within administrative cost. When trade receivable is uncollectible, it is written against the allowance account for trade receivables. Subsequent recoveries of amounts previously written off are credited against administrative costs in the profit or loss. The amount of the provision is the difference between the carrying amount and the present value of the future estimate cash flows, discounted at the original effective discount rate. x) Cash and cash equivalents Cash and cash equivalents includes cash in hand, deposit held at call with banks, other short term highly liquid investments with original maturity of three months or less, and bank overdrafts. xi) Employee benefits Retirement benefit obligations 5 This is an excerpt of the original content. To continue reading it, access the original document here. Attachments Original Link

Original Document

Permalink Disclaimer Trans Nationwide Express plc published this content on 29 October 2022 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 29 October 2022 09:28:00 UTC.

© Publicnow 2022 All news about TRANS-NATIONWIDE EXPRESS PLC 05:29a Trans Nationwide Express : Quarter 3 - financial statement for 2022 PU 10/04 Trans Nationwide Express : Sustainability report for the quarter 4ed 31 december 2021 PU 07/29 Trans-Nationwide Express Plc Reports Earnings Results for the Second Quarter and Six Mo.. CI 07/29 Trans Nationwide Express : Quarter 2 - financial statement for 2022 PU 07/29 TRANS-NATIONWIDE EXPRESS PLC : Half-year report CO 06/17 Trans Nationwide Express : Resolutions passed at the 29th annual general meeting PU 06/15 TRANS-NATIONWIDE EXPRESS PLC : Minutes of the general assem.. CO 04/28 Trans-Nationwide Express Plc Reports Earnings Results for the First Quarter Ended March.. CI 04/28 Trans Nationwide Express : Quarter 1 - financial statement for 2022 PU 04/27 TRANS-NATIONWIDE EXPRESS PLC : 1st quarter report CO

Financials NGN USD Sales 2021 679 M 1,55 M 1,55 M Net income 2021 -39,7 M -0,09 M -0,09 M Net cash 2021 35,8 M 0,08 M 0,08 M P/E ratio 2021 -9,53x Yield 2021 - Capitalization 374 M 0,85 M 0,85 M EV / Sales 2020 0,44x EV / Sales 2021 0,51x Nbr of Employees 143 Free-Float - Chart TRANS-NATIONWIDE EXPRESS PLC Duration : Auto. 2 months 3 months 6 months 9 months 1 year 2 years 5 years 10 years Max. Period : Day Week Income Statement Evolution Please enable JavaScript in your browser's settings to use dynamic charts. Managers and Directors Olubodun Oshunlana Head-Finance Sulaiman Adeleke Adedokun Chairman Michael A. Orere Operations Manager Kayode O. Ajakaiye Non-Executive Director Adebayo Adetunji Adeleke Non-Executive Director