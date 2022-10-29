TRANS NATIONWIDE EXPRESS : QUARTER 3 - FINANCIAL STATEMENT FOR 2022

TRANS-NATIONWIDE EXPRESS PLC
PERIOD ENDED SEPTEMBER 30, 2022
STATEMENT OF ACCOUNTING POLICIES
Nature of operations and general information
Brief history
The company was incorporated as TNT SKYPAK NIGERIA LIMITED on 28th March, 1984 as a private limited liability company and on 6th
September, 1992, the company's name was changed to Trans-Nationwide Express Plc as a Public Limited Liability Company.
Statement of compliance with IFRS
The financial statements have been prepared in accordance with International Financial Reporting Standards (IFRSs) as issued by the International Accounting Standard Board (IASB).
Accounting policies
The principal accounting policies applied in the presentation of the financial statements are set out below:
a) Basis of preparation
The financial statements are prepared in accordance with International Financial Reporting Standards (IFRS), its interpretations adopted by International Accounting Standard Board (IASB).
b) Principal business activities
The company provides courier services, freight services, logistics, mail room management, haulage and e-commerce from its
Headquarters in Lagos and 38 branches.
c) Presentation of financial statements in accordance with IAS 1
The company has elected to present the statement of the comprehensive income only whilst incorporating items of income statement therein.
KEY MANAGEMENT ASSUMPTIONS
In preparing the financial statements, estimates and assumptions are made that could affect the reported amounts of assets and liabilities within the next financial year. Estimates and judgments are continually evaluated and are based on factors such as historical experience and current best estimates of uncertain future events that are believed to be reasonable under the circumstances. No material changes to assumptions have occurred during the year.
Foreign currency transactions have been translated into the functional currency of the company using the exchange rate prevailing at the date of the transactions (spot exchange rate). Foreign exchange gain or loss arising from the settlement of such transactions and from translation at year end exchange rates of monetary assets and liabilities denomination in foreign currencies are recognized in statement of profit or loss.
-
Revenue recognition
Revenue represents the fair value of consideration received or receivable for sales of goods and services in the ordinary course of the company's activities and is stated net of Value Added Tax (VAT), rebates and discounts. The company recognizes revenue when the amount of revenue can be reliably measured; it is probable that future benefits will flow to the entity. Dividends are recognized as income in the period in which the right to receive payment is established.
ii) Property, plant and equipment
All categories of property, plant and equipment are initially recorded at cost. Buildings and freehold land are subsequently shown at fair value, based on periodic valuations by external independent valuers, less subsequent depreciation for buildings. Valuations are performed with sufficient regularity to ensure that the fair value of a revalued asset does not differ materially from its carrying amount. Any accumulated depreciation at the date of revaluation is eliminated against the gross carrying amount of the asset, and the net amount is restated to the revalued amount of the asset. All other property, plant and equipment are stated at historical cost less depreciation.
Historical cost includes expenditure that is directly attributable to the acquisition of the items. Costs may also include transfers from equity of any gains or losses on qualifying cash flow hedges of foreign currency purchases of property, plant and equipment. only when it is probable that future economic benefits associated with the item will flow to the company andcost can be measured reliably. The carrying amount of the replaced part is derecognized. All other repairs and maintenance are charged to the statement of profit or loss during the financial period in which they are incurred. Subsequent costs are included in the asset's carrying amount or recognized as a separate asset, as appropriate,