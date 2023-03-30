TRANS NATIONWIDE EXPRESS : QUARTER 5 - FINANCIAL STATEMENT FOR 2022

TRANS-NATIONWIDE EXPRESS PLC

REPORTS AND FINANCIAL STATEMENTS FOR THE YEAR ENDED 31ST DECEMBER, 2022

CORPORATE INFORMATIONDirectors:

Mr. Sulaiman Adedokun Mr. Eric C. Emecheta Mr. Kayode O. Ajakaiye Mr. Adebayo A. Adeleke Mrs. Daniella F. Suleman Mr. Adegoke J. Olasoko Mr. Oluwasegun I. Adeoye

-Chairman

-Managing Director/CEO (appointed w.e.f. 02/05/2022)

Registered office:Secretaries:Registrars:Registered number:

Plot 28, Oshodi Apapa Expressway. Oshodi,

Lagos, Nigeria.

Tel: 08123682573, 09095270137, 08025597917, 07046182356

Email:tranex@tranex-ng.com

Cautious Services Limited, Cautious House, 4

23 Road, G. Close, Festac Town, Lagos.

Tel: 08033052441, 08033372451

Email:cautiouscafeoziabor@yahoo.com

CardinalStone (Registrars) Limited

358, Herbert Macaulay Way,

Besides St. Dominic Catholic Church, Yaba,

P. O. Box 9117, Lagos.

RC. 61750

Independent Auditors:

Bakertilly Nigeria,(CharteredAccountants), Kresta Laurel Complex (4th Floor),

376, Ikorodu Road, Maryland,Lagos

Email:btnlag@bakertillynigeria.com

Bankers:

Access Bank PLC, Fidelity Bank PLC,

First Bank of Nigeria PLC,

First City Monument Bank PLC, Keystone Bank Ltd

Zenith Bank PLC and others.

FINANCIAL HIGHLIGHTS

REPORT OF THE DIRECTORS

The Directors have pleasure in submitting their report and the audited financial statements of the Company for the year ended 31st December, 2022.

1. Results The results for the year are summarized as follows: 2022 2021 N'000 N'000 Profit/(Loss) before taxation 43,332 (34,273) Taxation (expense)/credit (18,116) (5,438) Profit/(Loss) before taxation 25,216 (39,711) ======= ====== Statements were prepared in accordance with the International Financial Reporting Standards (IFRS) issued by the International Accounting Standards Board and the requirements of the Companies and

Allied Matters Act, 2020 and The Financial Reporting Council of Nigeria Act, 2011.

2. Legal form The Company was incorporated as TNT SKYPAK NIGERIA LIMITED on 28th March, 1984 as a private limited liability company and on 6th September, 1992, the Company's name was changed to Trans-Nationwide Express PLC as a public limited liability company. The Company's shares are listed on the Nigerian Exchange Limited.

3. Principal business activities The Company provides courier services, freight services, logistics, mail room management, haulage and e-commerce from its headquarters in Lagos and thirty-eight branches nationwide.

4. Dividend The Directors hereby recommend a dividend of N0.02k per ordinary shares of N0.50k each, amounting to N9,963,001.54, subject to appropriate withholding tax deduction and approval at the Company's Annual General Meeting.