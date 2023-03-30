Advanced search
  Homepage
  Equities
  Nigeria
  Nigerian Stock Exchange
  Trans-Nationwide Express Plc
  News
  Summary
    TRANSEXPR   NGTRANSEXPR4

TRANS-NATIONWIDE EXPRESS PLC

(TRANSEXPR)
  Report
End-of-day quote Nigerian Stock Exchange  -  2023-03-28
0.8900 NGN    0.00%
12:50pTrans Nationwide Express : Quarter 5 - financial statement for 2022
PU
03/23Trans Nationwide Express : Earningforcast
PU
03/22Trans Nationwide Express : Outcome of board of directors meeting
PU
TRANS NATIONWIDE EXPRESS : QUARTER 5 - FINANCIAL STATEMENT FOR 2022

03/30/2023 | 12:50pm EDT
TRANS-NATIONWIDE EXPRESS PLC

REPORTS AND FINANCIAL STATEMENTS FOR THE YEAR ENDED 31ST DECEMBER, 2022

CONTENTS

PAGE

Corporate Information

1

Financial highlights

2

Report of the directors

3

Report of the audit committee

17

Report of the auditors

18

Statement of profit or loss and comprehensive income

21

Statement of financial position

22

Statement of changes in equity

23

Statement of cash flows

24

Notes to the financial statements

25

Statement of value added

53

Five-year financial summary

54

CORPORATE INFORMATIONDirectors:

Mr. Sulaiman Adedokun Mr. Eric C. Emecheta Mr. Kayode O. Ajakaiye Mr. Adebayo A. Adeleke Mrs. Daniella F. Suleman Mr. Adegoke J. Olasoko Mr. Oluwasegun I. Adeoye

-Chairman

-Managing Director/CEO (appointed w.e.f. 02/05/2022)

Registered office:Secretaries:Registrars:Registered number:

Plot 28, Oshodi Apapa Expressway. Oshodi,

Lagos, Nigeria.

Tel: 08123682573, 09095270137, 08025597917, 07046182356

Email:tranex@tranex-ng.com

Cautious Services Limited, Cautious House, 4

23 Road, G. Close, Festac Town, Lagos.

Tel: 08033052441, 08033372451

Email:cautiouscafeoziabor@yahoo.com

CardinalStone (Registrars) Limited

358, Herbert Macaulay Way,

Besides St. Dominic Catholic Church, Yaba,

P. O. Box 9117, Lagos.

RC. 61750

Independent Auditors:

Bakertilly Nigeria,(CharteredAccountants), Kresta Laurel Complex (4th Floor),

376, Ikorodu Road, Maryland,Lagos

Email:btnlag@bakertillynigeria.com

Bankers:

Access Bank PLC, Fidelity Bank PLC,

First Bank of Nigeria PLC,

First City Monument Bank PLC, Keystone Bank Ltd

Zenith Bank PLC and others.

FINANCIAL HIGHLIGHTS

2022

2021

Change

N'000

N'000

%

Gross Earnings

761,878

796,962

(4)

======

=======

=====

Gross profit

190,280

74,885

154

Profit/(loss) before taxation

43,332

(34,273)

226

Profit/(loss) after taxation

25,216

(39,711)

163

======

=======

======

At year end:

Capital expenditure

20,901

55,788

(71)

Paid up share capital

249,075

234,424

106

Shareholders' fund

385,843

360,627

107

=======

========

=====

Per share data (kobo

Earnings per share

5

(9)

155

Net assets per share

75

77

-

Share price at year end

81

81

-

Proposed Dividend

2

-

100

======

=====

Number of employees

140

143

(2)

======

=====

2

REPORT OF THE DIRECTORS

The Directors have pleasure in submitting their report and the audited financial statements of the Company for the year ended 31st December, 2022.

  • 1. Results

    The results for the year are summarized as follows:

    2022

    2021

    N'000

    N'000

    Profit/(Loss) before taxation

    43,332

    (34,273)

    Taxation (expense)/credit

    (18,116)

    (5,438)

    Profit/(Loss) before taxation

    25,216

    (39,711)

    =======

    ======

    Statements were prepared in accordance with the International Financial Reporting Standards (IFRS) issued by the International Accounting Standards Board and the requirements of the Companies and

  • Allied Matters Act, 2020 and The Financial Reporting Council of Nigeria Act, 2011.

  • 2. Legal form

    The Company was incorporated as TNT SKYPAK NIGERIA LIMITED on 28th March, 1984 as a private limited liability company and on 6th September, 1992, the Company's name was changed to Trans-Nationwide Express PLC as a public limited liability company. The Company's shares are listed on the Nigerian Exchange Limited.

  • 3. Principal business activities

    The Company provides courier services, freight services, logistics, mail room management, haulage and e-commerce from its headquarters in Lagos and thirty-eight branches nationwide.

  • 4. Dividend

    The Directors hereby recommend a dividend of N0.02k per ordinary shares of N0.50k each, amounting to N9,963,001.54, subject to appropriate withholding tax deduction and approval at the Company's Annual General Meeting.

  • 5. Directors and their interests

    The names of the Directors at the date of this report and of those who have held office during the year are as stated on page 1 of the financial statements.

    In accordance with Section 285 of the Companies and Allied Matters Act, 2020 and in line with Article 81 of the Company's Articles of Association, one third of the Directors shall retire from office.

    Mr. Sulaiman Adedokun and Mr. Adebayo Adeleke are retiring by rotation at the forthcoming Annual General Meeting and being eligible, offer themselves for re-election.

    The profiles of the Directors to be re-elected are included in the Annual Report.

This is an excerpt of the original content. To continue reading it, access the original document here.

