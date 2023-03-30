TRANS NATIONWIDE EXPRESS : QUARTER 5 - FINANCIAL STATEMENT FOR 2022

TRANS-NATIONWIDE EXPRESS PLC
REPORTS AND FINANCIAL STATEMENTS FOR THE YEAR ENDED 31ST DECEMBER, 2022
|
CONTENTS
|
PAGE
|
Corporate Information
1
|
1
|
Financial highlights
2
|
2
|
Report of the directors
3
|
3
|
Report of the audit committee
17
|
17
|
Report of the auditors
18
|
18
|
Statement of profit or loss and comprehensive income
21
|
21
|
Statement of financial position
22
|
22
|
Statement of changes in equity
23
|
23
|
Statement of cash flows
24
|
24
|
Notes to the financial statements
25
|
25
|
Statement of value added
53
|
53
|
Five-year financial summary
54
|
54
CORPORATE INFORMATION
Directors:
Mr. Sulaiman Adedokun -Chairman
Mr. Eric C. Emecheta -Managing Director/CEO (appointed w.e.f. 02/05/2022)
Mr. Kayode O. Ajakaiye
Mr. Adebayo A. Adeleke
Mrs. Daniella F. Suleman
Mr. Adegoke J. Olasoko
Mr. Oluwasegun I. Adeoye
-Chairman
-Managing Director/CEO (appointed w.e.f. 02/05/2022)
Registered office:
Secretaries:
Registrars:
Registered number:
Plot 28, Oshodi Apapa Expressway. Oshodi,
Lagos, Nigeria.
Tel: 08123682573, 09095270137, 08025597917, 07046182356
Email:tranex@tranex-ng.com
Cautious Services Limited, Cautious House, 4
23 Road, G. Close, Festac Town, Lagos.
Tel: 08033052441, 08033372451
Email:cautiouscafeoziabor@yahoo.com
CardinalStone (Registrars) Limited
358, Herbert Macaulay Way,
Besides St. Dominic Catholic Church, Yaba,
P. O. Box 9117, Lagos.
RC. 61750
Independent Auditors:
Bakertilly Nigeria,(CharteredAccountants), Kresta Laurel Complex (4th Floor),
376, Ikorodu Road, Maryland,Lagos
Email:btnlag@bakertillynigeria.com
Bankers:
Access Bank PLC, Fidelity Bank PLC,
First Bank of Nigeria PLC,
First City Monument Bank PLC, Keystone Bank Ltd
Zenith Bank PLC and others.
FINANCIAL HIGHLIGHTS
|
2022
|
2021
|
Change
|
N'000
|
N'000
|
%
|
Gross Earnings
|
761,878
|
796,962
|
(4)
|
======
|
=======
|
=====
|
Gross profit
|
190,280
|
74,885
|
154
|
Profit/(loss) before taxation
|
43,332
|
(34,273)
|
226
|
Profit/(loss) after taxation
|
25,216
|
(39,711)
|
163
|
======
|
=======
|
======
|
At year end:
|
Capital expenditure
|
20,901
|
55,788
|
(71)
|
Paid up share capital
|
249,075
|
234,424
|
106
|
Shareholders' fund
|
385,843
|
360,627
|
107
|
=======
|
========
|
=====
|
Per share data (kobo)
|
Earnings per share
|
5
|
(9)
|
155
|
Net assets per share
|
75
|
77
|
-
|
Share price at year end
|
81
|
81
|
-
|
Proposed Dividend
|
2
|
-
|
100
|
======
|
=====
|
Number of employees
|
140
|
143
|
(2)
|
======
|
=====
|
2
REPORT OF THE DIRECTORS
The Directors have pleasure in submitting their report and the audited financial statements of the Company for the year ended 31st December, 2022.
-
1. Results
The results for the year are summarized as follows:
|
2022
|
2021
|
N'000
|
N'000
|
Profit/(Loss) before taxation
|
43,332
|
(34,273)
|
Taxation (expense)/credit
|
(18,116)
|
(5,438)
|
Profit/(Loss) before taxation
|
25,216
|
(39,711)
|
=======
|
======
Statements were prepared in accordance with the International Financial Reporting Standards (IFRS) issued by the International Accounting Standards Board and the requirements of the Companies and Allied Matters Act, 2020 and The Financial Reporting Council of Nigeria Act, 2011.
-
Allied Matters Act, 2020 and The Financial Reporting Council of Nigeria Act, 2011.
-
2. Legal form
The Company was incorporated as TNT SKYPAK NIGERIA LIMITED on 28th March, 1984 as a private limited liability company and on 6th September, 1992, the Company's name was changed to Trans-Nationwide Express PLC as a public limited liability company. The Company's shares are listed on the Nigerian Exchange Limited.
-
3. Principal business activities
The Company provides courier services, freight services, logistics, mail room management, haulage and e-commerce from its headquarters in Lagos and thirty-eight branches nationwide.
-
4. Dividend
The Directors hereby recommend a dividend of N0.02k per ordinary shares of N0.50k each, amounting to N9,963,001.54, subject to appropriate withholding tax deduction and approval at the Company's Annual General Meeting.
-
5. Directors and their interests
The names of the Directors at the date of this report and of those who have held office during the year are as stated on page 1 of the financial statements.
In accordance with Section 285 of the Companies and Allied Matters Act, 2020 and in line with Article 81 of the Company's Articles of Association, one third of the Directors shall retire from office.
Mr. Sulaiman Adedokun and Mr. Adebayo Adeleke are retiring by rotation at the forthcoming Annual General Meeting and being eligible, offer themselves for re-election.
The profiles of the Directors to be re-elected are included in the Annual Report.
