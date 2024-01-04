Official TRANSACT TECHNOLOGIES INCORPORATED press release

Pre-orders and Initial Stocking Orders Have Shipped Follows Previously Announced Overseas Approvals

TransAct® Technologies Incorporated (Nasdaq: TACT) (“TransAct” or “the Company”), a global leader in software-driven technology and printing solutions for high growth markets, today announced that it has gained approval from a leading QSR to sell its newest BOHA!® Terminal 2 to the U.S. domestic market, which represents an opportunity of more than 10,000 locations. Based on the approvals, TransAct began shipping pre-orders and stocking orders in the U.S. and multiple international markets before the end of 2023. This announcement follows overseas approval which was previously announced on the Company’s Third Quarter 2023 earnings call.

“Our teams worked closely with this global customer to ensure the BOHA! Terminal 2 would meet their goals for flawless operational execution and improved efficiency throughout all of their locations,” said John Dillon, CEO of TransAct Technologies. “We are also excited to announce that to support this global launch, we have expanded the capabilities of BOHA! from supporting just three languages, to supporting over ten, giving TransAct the ability to distribute our BOHA! T2 in fifteen countries. We have already received very positive reactions and pre-orders from the operator community in both the U.S. and abroad, and are excited by this opportunity as we enter into 2024.”

