TransAct Technologies Incorporated : Announces Partnership With Nutrition Software Leader ESHA Research

TransAct® Technologies Incorporated (Nasdaq: TACT) (“TransAct” or the “Company”), a global leader in software-driven technology and printing solutions for high-growth markets, today announced a new partnership with ESHA Research, the industry leader in nutritional software, database and consulting services, to integrate ESHA’s database with TransAct’s innovative BOHA! Ecosystem. For nearly 40 years, ESHA has been recognized as the food service industry’s top choice for nutritional analysis, recipe development and regulatory compliance. With this integration, BOHA! customers will now be able to create all their custom recipes within ESHA’s Genesis R&D software, to calculate the nutritional analysis, and print FDA-mandated nutritional labels, all from the BOHA! terminal.

Bart C. Shuldman, Chairman and CEO of TransAct Technologies, said, “Combining ESHA’s powerful Genesis R&D with BOHA! food labeling and production capabilities allows food service establishments such as restaurants, grocery stores and convenience stores to deliver nutritional information effortlessly to BOHA! terminals, ensuring they are compliant with food labeling regulations from the FDA.”

“The combination of ESHA’s comprehensive Genesis R&D nutritional software with TransAct’s multifunctional BOHA! platform is a great example of creating synergies for our customers,” said Chris Eakin, ESHA’s Director of Sales. “Separately, both products provide efficiencies for restaurants’ back-of-house operations, but the combination really provides a world class solution that truly complement each other and saves our customers time and money.”

BOHA! is the first single-vendor solution to combine applications for Grab N’ Go Labeling, Food Safety Labeling, Temperature Monitoring of Food and Equipment, Inventory Management, Timers, Food Recalls, Checklists & Procedures, Equipment Service Management and Delivery Management in one integrated platform. Each BOHA! solution combines cloud-based SaaS applications with hardware and accessories to deliver superior results for critical back-of-house operations. BOHA! offers a one-stop solution for restaurants and food service companies to address their current back-of-house operating requirements while providing a future-ready platform capable of addressing back-of-house operations. BOHA! Terminal TEMS ensures only approved apps and functions are available on the device.

About TransAct Technologies Incorporated

TransAct Technologies Incorporated is a global leader in developing software-driven technology and printing solutions for high-growth markets including food service, casino and gaming, POS automation, and oil and gas. The Company’s solutions are designed from the ground up based on customer requirements and are sold under the BOHA!™, AccuDate™, EPICENTRAL®, Epic®, Ithaca® and Printrex® brands. TransAct has sold over 3.3 million printers and terminals around the world and is committed to providing world-class service, spare parts and accessories to support its installed product base. Through the TransAct Services Group, the Company also provides customers with a complete range of supplies and consumable items both online at http://www.transactsupplies.com and through its direct sales team. TransAct is headquartered in Hamden, CT. For more information, please visit http://www.transact-tech.com or call (203) 859-6800.

TransAct®, BOHA!™, AccuDate™, Epic, EPICENTRAL™, Ithaca® and Printrex® are trademarks of TRANSACT Technologies Incorporated. ©2019 TRANSACT Technologies Incorporated. All rights reserved.

About ESHA Research

ESHA’s family of nutritional software products, services and databases are recognized as the industry’s top choice for food and supplement development, labeling, nutritional analysis, and regulatory compliance. Our software programs and databases have been used all over the world, by food & supplement manufacturers, educational facilities, restaurants, healthcare facilities, and other industry institutions. In addition, ESHA Research offers software and regulatory compliance consulting and label-generation services.

