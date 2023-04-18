Advanced search
Log in
Log in
Or log in with
GoogleGoogle
Twitter Twitter
Facebook Facebook
Apple Apple     
Sign up
Email Registration
Or log in with
GoogleGoogle
Twitter Twitter
Facebook Facebook
Apple Apple     
  1. Homepage
  2. Equities
  3. United States
  4. Nasdaq
  5. TransAct Technologies Incorporated
  6. News
  7. Summary
    TACT   US8929181035

TRANSACT TECHNOLOGIES INCORPORATED

(TACT)
  Report
Delayed Nasdaq  -  03:59:55 2023-04-17 pm EDT
6.070 USD   -1.14%
08:05aTransAct Technologies to Report First Quarter 2023 Results On May 9, 2023, Host Conference Call and Webcast
BU
04/05Transact Technologies Inc : Change in Directors or Principal Officers, Regulation FD Disclosure, Financial Statements and Exhibits (form 8-K)
AQ
04/05Transact Technologies Incorporated Announces CEO Changes
CI
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsRatingsCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensusRevisionsFunds 
SummaryMost relevantAll NewsAnalyst Reco.Other languagesPress ReleasesOfficial PublicationsSector news

TransAct Technologies to Report First Quarter 2023 Results On May 9, 2023, Host Conference Call and Webcast

04/18/2023 | 08:05am EDT
share with twitter
share with LinkedIn
share with facebook

TransAct Technologies Incorporated (Nasdaq: TACT), a global leader in software-driven technology and printing solutions for high-growth markets, announced today that it will release its first quarter 2023 results after the market close on Tuesday, May 9, 2023, and will host a conference call and simultaneous webcast at 4:30 p.m. ET that day. Both the call and webcast are open to the general public.

The conference call number is 877-704-4453; and the conference ID number is 13737812. Please call ten minutes in advance to ensure that you are connected prior to the presentation. Interested parties may also access the live call on the Internet at www.transact-tech.com (select “Investor Relations” followed by “Events & Presentations”); allow fifteen minutes to register and download and install any necessary software. Following its completion, an archived version of the webcast will be available for replay at the same location. A replay of the call will also be available starting roughly 2 hours after the call has ended and will continue until Tuesday, May 23, 2023 at 11:59 PM ET. The replay call number is 844-512-2921 with pin 13737812.

About TransAct Technologies Incorporated

TransAct Technologies Incorporated is a global leader in developing and selling software-driven technology and printing solutions for high-growth markets including food service, casino and gaming, and POS automation. The Company’s solutions are designed from the ground up based on customer requirements and are sold under the BOHA!™, AccuDate™, EPICENTRAL®, Epic® and Ithaca® brands. TransAct has sold over 3.6 million printers, terminals and other hardware devices around the world and is committed to providing world-class service, spare parts, and accessories to support its installed product base. Through the TransAct Services Group, the Company also provides customers with a complete range of supplies and consumable items both online at http://www.transactsupplies.com and through its direct sales team. TransAct is headquartered in Hamden, CT. For more information, please visit http://www.transact-tech.com or call (203) 859-6800.

TransAct®, BOHA!™, AccuDate™, Epic, EPICENTRAL™ and Ithaca® are trademarks of TransAct Technologies Incorporated. ©2022 TRANSACT Technologies Incorporated. All rights reserved.


© Business Wire 2023
All news about TRANSACT TECHNOLOGIES INCORPORATED
08:05aTransAct Technologies to Report First Quarter 2023 Results On May 9, 2023, Host Confere..
BU
04/05Transact Technologies Inc : Change in Directors or Principal Officers, Regulation FD Discl..
AQ
04/05Transact Technologies Incorporated Announces CEO Changes
CI
04/05Bart C. Shuldman Steps Down as A Director of TransAct Technologies Incorporated
CI
04/05TransAct Technologies Names John Dillon as Interim CEO
MT
04/05TransAct Technologies Appoints John Dillon Interim Chief Executive Officer
BU
03/28TRANSACT TECHNOLOGIES INC Management's Discussion and Analysis of Financial Condition ..
AQ
03/28Transact Technologies Incorporated Announces Executive Changes
CI
03/20TransAct Technologies Names Tracey S. Winslow as Global Chief Revenue Officer
BU
03/08Transcript : TransAct Technologies Incorporated, Q4 2022 Earnings Call, Mar 0..
CI
More news
Analyst Recommendations on TRANSACT TECHNOLOGIES INCORPORATED
More recommendations
Financials (USD)
Sales 2023 70,5 M - -
Net income 2023 1,30 M - -
Net Debt 2023 - - -
P/E ratio 2023 46,7x
Yield 2023 -
Capitalization 60,3 M 60,3 M -
Capi. / Sales 2023 0,85x
Capi. / Sales 2024 0,81x
Nbr of Employees 128
Free-Float 68,8%
Chart TRANSACT TECHNOLOGIES INCORPORATED
Duration : Period :
TransAct Technologies Incorporated Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends TRANSACT TECHNOLOGIES INCORPORATED
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsBearishBullishBullish
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus BUY
Number of Analysts 2
Last Close Price 6,07 $
Average target price 9,75 $
Spread / Average Target 60,6%
EPS Revisions
Managers and Directors
John M. Dillon Chief Executive Officer & Director
Steven A. DeMartino President, CFO, Secretary & Treasurer
Haydee Ortiz Olinger Chairman
Donald E. Brooks Senior Vice President-Engineering
Brent Richtsmeier Senior Vice President-Software Engineering
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capi. (M$)
TRANSACT TECHNOLOGIES INCORPORATED-3.96%60
SEIKO EPSON CORPORATION0.62%4 566
CHICONY ELECTRONICS CO., LTD.10.54%2 256
PRIMAX ELECTRONICS LTD.10.99%926
EIZO CORPORATION25.11%656
NIDEC CHAUN-CHOUNG TECHNOLOGY CORPORATION42.67%468
1 MarketScreener is worth more than 1000 Influencers!
100% Free Registration
fermer