Transaction Capital : Dealings in Securities by a director

Dealings in Securities by a director Transaction Capital Limited TransCapital Investments Limited (Incorporated in the Republic of South Africa) (Incorporated in the Republic of South Africa) Registration number: 2002/031730/06 Registration number: 2016/130129/06 JSE share code: TCP Bond company code: TCII ISIN: ZAE000167391 ("Transaction Capital" or "TC" or the "Company") DEALINGS IN SECURITIES BY A DIRECTOR In compliance with paragraph 3.64(h) of the JSE Limited Listings Requirements, the following information is disclosed: Name of director Mark Herskovits Name of company Transaction Capital Limited Date of transaction 16 February 2022 Nature of transaction Off market finance agreement entered into with an institutional lender which is to be secured by pledged Transaction Capital Limited shares. Class of securities Ordinary shares Number of shares pledged 1 000 000 Deemed value of pledged shares 4644 cents Deemed value of transaction R46 440 000 Nature of interest Direct, beneficial Clearance obtained Yes Hyde Park 16 February 2022 Enquiries: Lisa Lill - Company Secretary Email: lisal@transactioncapital.co.za Sponsors: Equity Sponsor: Investec Bank Limited Debt Sponsor: Rand Merchant Bank (A division of FirstRand Bank Limited) Date: 16-02-2022 09:25:00 Produced by the JSE SENS Department.