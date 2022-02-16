Log in
    TCP   ZAE000167391

TRANSACTION CAPITAL LIMITED

(TCP)
Transaction Capital : Dealings in Securities by a director

02/16/2022 | 02:34am EST
Dealings in Securities by a director

Transaction Capital Limited                            TransCapital Investments Limited
(Incorporated in the Republic of South Africa)         (Incorporated in the Republic of South Africa)
Registration number: 2002/031730/06                    Registration number: 2016/130129/06
JSE share code: TCP                                    Bond company code: TCII
ISIN: ZAE000167391
("Transaction Capital" or "TC" or the "Company")

DEALINGS IN SECURITIES BY A DIRECTOR

In compliance with paragraph 3.64(h) of the JSE Limited Listings Requirements, the following
information is disclosed:

 Name of director                       Mark Herskovits
 Name of company                        Transaction Capital Limited
 Date of transaction                    16 February 2022
 Nature of transaction                  Off market finance agreement entered into with an institutional
                                        lender which is to be secured by pledged Transaction Capital
                                        Limited shares.
 Class of securities                    Ordinary shares
 Number of shares pledged               1 000 000
 Deemed value of pledged shares         4644 cents
 Deemed value of transaction            R46 440 000
 Nature of interest                     Direct, beneficial
 Clearance obtained                     Yes



Hyde Park
16 February 2022

Enquiries:
Lisa Lill - Company Secretary
Email: lisal@transactioncapital.co.za

Sponsors:
Equity Sponsor: Investec Bank Limited
Debt Sponsor: Rand Merchant Bank (A division of FirstRand Bank Limited)

Date: 16-02-2022 09:25:00
Produced by the JSE SENS Department. The SENS service is an information dissemination service administered by the JSE Limited ('JSE'). 
The JSE does not, whether expressly, tacitly or implicitly, represent, warrant or in any way guarantee the truth, accuracy or completeness of
 the information published on SENS. The JSE, their officers, employees and agents accept no liability for (or in respect of) any direct, 
indirect, incidental or consequential loss or damage of any kind or nature, howsoever arising, from the use of SENS or the use of, or reliance on,
 information disseminated through SENS.

Disclaimer

Transaction Capital Ltd. published this content on 16 February 2022 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 16 February 2022 07:33:03 UTC.


© Publicnow 2022
