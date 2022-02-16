Transaction Capital : Dealings in Securities by a director

Dealings in Securities by a director
Transaction Capital Limited TransCapital Investments Limited
(Incorporated in the Republic of South Africa) (Incorporated in the Republic of South Africa)
Registration number: 2002/031730/06 Registration number: 2016/130129/06
JSE share code: TCP Bond company code: TCII
ISIN: ZAE000167391
("Transaction Capital" or "TC" or the "Company")
DEALINGS IN SECURITIES BY A DIRECTOR
In compliance with paragraph 3.64(h) of the JSE Limited Listings Requirements, the following
information is disclosed:
Name of director Mark Herskovits
Name of company Transaction Capital Limited
Date of transaction 16 February 2022
Nature of transaction Off market finance agreement entered into with an institutional
lender which is to be secured by pledged Transaction Capital
Limited shares.
Class of securities Ordinary shares
Number of shares pledged 1 000 000
Deemed value of pledged shares 4644 cents
Deemed value of transaction R46 440 000
Nature of interest Direct, beneficial
Clearance obtained Yes
Hyde Park
16 February 2022
Enquiries:
Lisa Lill - Company Secretary
Email: lisal@transactioncapital.co.za
Sponsors:
Equity Sponsor: Investec Bank Limited
Debt Sponsor: Rand Merchant Bank (A division of FirstRand Bank Limited)
Date: 16-02-2022 09:25:00
