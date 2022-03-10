Transaction Capital : Results of the Annual General Meeting of Shareholders

Results of the Annual General Meeting of Shareholders Transaction Capital Limited TransCapital Investments Limited (Incorporated in the Republic of South Africa) (Incorporated in the Republic of South Africa) Registration number: 2002/031730/06 (Registration No. 2016/130129/06) JSE share code: TCP Bond Company code: TCII ISIN: ZAE000167391 ("Transaction Capital" or the "Company") RESULTS OF THE ANNUAL GENERAL MEETING OF SHAREHOLDERS Shareholders of Transaction Capital Limited ("Transaction Capital") are advised that at the annual general meeting of shareholders held on Thursday, 10 March 2022 ("Annual General Meeting"), all of the resolutions tabled were passed by the requisite majority of votes cast by shareholders represented in person or by proxy. The total number of voteable shares represented in person or by proxy at the Annual General Meeting was 617 573 955 ordinary shares, representing 86% of Transaction Capital's issued share capital of 721 110 391 ordinary shares as at Friday, 4 March 2022, being the Voting Record Date. Shareholders are advised that the Audited Financial Statements are available on the Transaction Capital website. The Social and Ethics report is included on page 12 of the Audited Financial Statements. The statement by the Group Chief Executive Officer was released on SENS on 9 March 2022, ahead of the Annual General Meeting. The results of the Annual General Meeting are as follows: RESOLUTIONS AS SET OUT IN THE VOTES CAST DISCLOSED NUMBER OF SHARES VOTED SHARES ABSTAINED NOTICE OF GENERAL MEETING AS A PERCENTAGE IN SHARES VOTED DISCLOSED AS A DISCLOSED AS A RELATION TO THE TOTAL PERCENTAGE IN PERCENTAGE IN NUMBER OF SHARES RELATION TO RELATION TO THE VOTED AT THE MEETING THE TOTAL TOTAL ISSUED ISSUED SHARES* SHARES* FOR AGAINST Ordinary Resolution Number 1 97.91% 2.09% 620 769 050 86.09% 0.05% Re-election of a director K Pillay Ordinary Resolution Number 2 99.81% 0.19% 620 769 050 86.09% 0.05% Re-election of a director S Wapnick Ordinary Resolution Number 3 99.49% 0.51% 620 769 050 86.09% 0.05% Re-election of a director S Kana Ordinary Resolution Number 4 100% 0% 620 769 050 86.09% 0.05% Election of a director A Kekana Ordinary Resolution Number 5 94.46% 5.54% 620 768 954 86.09% 0.05% Appointment of members of audit committee D Radley Ordinary Resolution Number 6 100% 0% 620 768 954 86.09% 0.05% Appointment of members of audit committee B Hanise Ordinary Resolution Number 7 100% 0% 620 770 174 86.09% 0.05% Appointment of members of audit committee I Kirk Ordinary Resolution Number 8 99.49% 0.51% 620 768 954 86.09% 0.05% Appointment of members of audit committee S Kana Ordinary Resolution Number 9 68.95% 31.05% 620 767 331 86.08% 0.05% Appointment of auditors Deloitte & Touche Ordinary Resolution Number 10 96.41% 3.59% 620 770 827 86.09% 0.05% Non-binding advisory vote on remuneration Ordinary Resolution Number 11 96.31% 3.69% 620 770 827 86.09% 0.05% Non-binding advisory vote on remuneration implementation report Ordinary Resolution Number 12 99.76% 0.24% 620 770 050 86.09% 0.05% Issue of securities for acquisitions in circumstances other than those covered by special resolution number 5 Ordinary Resolution Number 13 100% 0% 620 771 554 86.09% 0.05% Authority to act Special Resolution Number 1 99.98% 0.02% 620 764 550 86.08% 0.05% Approval of non-executive directors' and committee members' fees Special Resolution Number 2 85.17% 14.83% 592 647 089 82.19% 3.95% Authority to provide financial assistance in terms of section 44 of the companies act Special Resolution Number 3 86.23% 13.77% 592 647 089 82.19% 3.95% Authority to provide financial assistance in terms of section 45 of the companies act Special Resolution Number 4 98.41% 1.59% 620 772 298 86.09% 0.05% Annual general authority to repurchase securities Special Resolution Number 5 98.52% 1.48% 620 772 298 86.09% 0.05% Annual general authority to allot and issue authorised but unissued securities for cash *Expressed as a percentage of a total of 721 110 391 ordinary shares in issue as at Friday, 4 March 2022, being the Voting Record Date. Hyde Park 10 March 2022 Enquiries: Lisa Lill - Company Secretary Email: lisal@transactioncapital.co.za Sponsors: Equity Sponsor: Investec Bank Limited Debt Sponsor: Rand Merchant Bank (A division of FirstRand Bank Limited) Date: 10-03-2022 05:36:00