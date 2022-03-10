Log in
    TCP   ZAE000167391

TRANSACTION CAPITAL LIMITED

(TCP)
  Report
Transaction Capital : Results of the Annual General Meeting of Shareholders

03/10/2022 | 10:54am EST
Results of the Annual General Meeting of Shareholders

Transaction Capital Limited                           TransCapital Investments Limited
(Incorporated in the Republic of South Africa)        (Incorporated in the Republic of South Africa)
Registration number: 2002/031730/06                   (Registration No. 2016/130129/06)
JSE share code: TCP                                   Bond Company code: TCII
ISIN: ZAE000167391
("Transaction Capital" or the "Company")


RESULTS OF THE ANNUAL GENERAL MEETING OF SHAREHOLDERS


Shareholders of Transaction Capital Limited ("Transaction Capital") are advised that at the annual general
meeting of shareholders held on Thursday, 10 March 2022 ("Annual General Meeting"), all of the resolutions
tabled were passed by the requisite majority of votes cast by shareholders represented in person or by proxy.

The total number of voteable shares represented in person or by proxy at the Annual General Meeting was
617 573 955 ordinary shares, representing 86% of Transaction Capital's issued share capital of 721 110 391
ordinary shares as at Friday, 4 March 2022, being the Voting Record Date.

Shareholders are advised that the Audited Financial Statements are available on the Transaction Capital website.
The Social and Ethics report is included on page 12 of the Audited Financial Statements. The statement by the
Group Chief Executive Officer was released on SENS on 9 March 2022, ahead of the Annual General Meeting.

The results of the Annual General Meeting are as follows:


 RESOLUTIONS AS SET OUT IN THE        VOTES CAST DISCLOSED        NUMBER OF         SHARES VOTED      SHARES ABSTAINED
 NOTICE OF GENERAL MEETING             AS A PERCENTAGE IN        SHARES VOTED       DISCLOSED AS A      DISCLOSED AS A
                                      RELATION TO THE TOTAL                         PERCENTAGE IN       PERCENTAGE IN
                                        NUMBER OF SHARES                             RELATION TO       RELATION TO THE
                                      VOTED AT THE MEETING                            THE TOTAL          TOTAL ISSUED
                                                                                   ISSUED SHARES*          SHARES*
                                         FOR        AGAINST
 Ordinary Resolution Number 1          97.91%        2.09%        620 769 050         86.09%               0.05%
 Re-election of a director
        K Pillay
 Ordinary Resolution Number 2          99.81%        0.19%        620 769 050         86.09%               0.05%
 Re-election of a director
         S Wapnick
 Ordinary Resolution Number 3          99.49%        0.51%        620 769 050         86.09%               0.05%
 Re-election of a director
         S Kana
 Ordinary Resolution Number 4           100%           0%         620 769 050         86.09%               0.05%
 Election of a director
         A Kekana
 Ordinary Resolution Number 5          94.46%        5.54%        620 768 954         86.09%               0.05%
 Appointment of members of audit
 committee
       D Radley
 Ordinary Resolution Number 6            100%           0%        620 768 954         86.09%               0.05%
 Appointment of members of audit
 committee
      B Hanise
 Ordinary Resolution Number 7            100%           0%        620 770 174         86.09%               0.05%
 Appointment of members of audit
 committee
      I Kirk
 Ordinary Resolution Number 8          99.49%        0.51%        620 768 954         86.09%               0.05%
 Appointment of members of audit
 committee
      S Kana
 Ordinary Resolution Number 9          68.95%       31.05%        620 767 331         86.08%               0.05%
 Appointment of auditors

        Deloitte & Touche
 Ordinary Resolution Number 10          96.41%       3.59%        620 770 827         86.09%               0.05%
 Non-binding advisory vote on
 remuneration
 Ordinary Resolution Number 11          96.31%       3.69%        620 770 827         86.09%               0.05%
 Non-binding advisory vote on
 remuneration implementation
 report
 Ordinary Resolution Number 12         99.76%        0.24%        620 770 050         86.09%               0.05%
 Issue of securities for acquisitions in
 circumstances other than those
 covered by special resolution number
 5
 Ordinary Resolution Number 13           100%           0%        620 771 554         86.09%               0.05%
 Authority to act
 Special Resolution Number 1           99.98%        0.02%        620 764 550         86.08%               0.05%
 Approval of non-executive directors'
 and committee members' fees
 Special Resolution Number 2            85.17%      14.83%        592 647 089         82.19%               3.95%
 Authority to provide financial
 assistance in terms of section 44 of
 the companies act
 Special Resolution Number 3            86.23%      13.77%        592 647 089         82.19%               3.95%
 Authority to provide financial
 assistance in terms of section 45 of
 the companies act
 Special Resolution Number 4            98.41%       1.59%        620 772 298         86.09%               0.05%
 Annual general authority to
 repurchase securities
 Special Resolution Number 5            98.52%       1.48%        620 772 298         86.09%               0.05%
 Annual general authority to allot and
 issue authorised but unissued
 securities for cash

*Expressed as a percentage of a total of 721 110 391 ordinary shares in issue as at Friday, 4 March 2022, being the Voting Record Date.


Hyde Park
10 March 2022

Enquiries: Lisa Lill - Company Secretary
Email: lisal@transactioncapital.co.za

Sponsors:
Equity Sponsor: Investec Bank Limited
Debt Sponsor: Rand Merchant Bank (A division
of FirstRand Bank Limited)

Date: 10-03-2022 05:36:00
Produced by the JSE SENS Department. The SENS service is an information dissemination service administered by the JSE Limited ('JSE'). 
The JSE does not, whether expressly, tacitly or implicitly, represent, warrant or in any way guarantee the truth, accuracy or completeness of
 the information published on SENS. The JSE, their officers, employees and agents accept no liability for (or in respect of) any direct, 
indirect, incidental or consequential loss or damage of any kind or nature, howsoever arising, from the use of SENS or the use of, or reliance on,
 information disseminated through SENS.

Disclaimer

Transaction Capital Ltd. published this content on 10 March 2022 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 10 March 2022 15:53:09 UTC.


© Publicnow 2022
