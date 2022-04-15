Log in
Log in
E-mail
Password

Show password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Become a member for free
Sign up
New member
Sign up for FREE
New customer
Discover our services
  1. Homepage
  2. Equities
  3. Canada
  4. Toronto Stock Exchange
  5. TransAlta Corporation
  6. News
  7. Summary
    TA   CA89346D1078

TRANSALTA CORPORATION

(TA)
  Report
Delayed Toronto Stock Exchange  -  04/14 04:00:00 pm EDT
13.60 CAD   +0.07%
06:41aMEDIA ADVISORY : TransAlta and TransAlta Renewables First Quarter 2022 Results and Conference Call - Form 6-K
PU
04/14Credit Suisse Sees Low Mountain Snowpack to Influence Western Power Markets
MT
04/12MEDIA ADVISORY : TransAlta and TransAlta Renewables First Quarter 2022 Results and Conference Call
AQ
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsRatingsCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensusRevisions 
SummaryMost relevantAll NewsAnalyst Reco.Other languagesPress ReleasesOfficial PublicationsSector news

Media Advisory: TransAlta and TransAlta Renewables First Quarter 2022 Results and Conference Call - Form 6-K

04/15/2022 | 06:41am EDT
share with twitter
share with LinkedIn
share with facebook

Media Advisory: TransAlta and TransAlta Renewables First Quarter 2022 Results and Conference Call

CALGARY, AB, April 12, 2022 /CNW/ - TransAlta Corporation ("TransAlta") (TSX: TA) (NYSE: TAC) will release its first quarter 2022 results before markets open on Friday, May 6, 2022. A conference call and webcast to discuss the results will be held for investors, analysts, members of the media and other interested parties the same day beginning at 9:00 a.m. Mountain Time (11:00 a.m. ET). The media will be invited to ask questions following analysts.

TransAlta Renewables Inc. ("TransAlta Renewables") (TSX:RNW) will release its first quarter 2022 results before markets on Wednesday, May 4, 2022. Any questions regarding TransAlta Renewables may be asked on the TransAlta conference call.

Please contact the conference operator five minutes prior to the call, noting "TransAlta Corporation" as the company.

First Quarter 2022 Conference Call:
Toll-free North American participants call: 1-888-664-6392

Webcast link: https://produceredition.webcasts.com/starthere.jsp?ei=1542834&tp_key=e92110bb4b

Related materials will be available on the Investor Centre section of TransAlta's website at http://www.transalta.com/investors/events-and-presentations. If you are unable to participate in the call, the instant replay is accessible at 1-888-390-0541 (Canada and USA toll free) with TransAlta pass code 261631 followed by the # sign. A transcript of the broadcast will be posted on TransAlta's website once it becomes available.

About TransAlta Corporation:

TransAlta owns, operates and develops a diverse fleet of electrical power generation assets in Canada, the United States and Australia with a focus on long-term shareholder value. TransAlta provides municipalities, medium and large industries, businesses and utility customers clean, affordable, energy efficient, and reliable power. Today, TransAlta is one of Canada's largest producers of wind power and Alberta's largest producer of hydroelectric power. For over 100 years, TransAlta has been a responsible operator and a proud community-member where its employees work and live. TransAlta aligns its corporate goals with the UN Sustainable Development Goals.

For more information about TransAlta, visit our web site at transalta.com.

About TransAlta Renewables Inc.:

TransAlta Renewables is among the largest of any publicly traded renewable independent power producers ("IPP") in Canada. Our asset platform and economic interests are diversified in terms of geography, generation and counterparties and consist of interests in 26 wind facilities, 13 hydroelectric facilities, eight natural gas generation facilities, two solar facilities, one natural gas pipeline, and one battery storage project, representing an ownership interest of 2,968 megawatts of owned generating capacity, located in the provinces of British Columbia, Alberta, Ontario, Québec, New Brunswick, the States of Pennsylvania, New Hampshire, Wyoming, Massachusetts, Michigan, Minnesota, North Carolina, Washington and the State of Western Australia. Our objectives are to (i) provide stable, consistent returns for investors through the ownership of, and investment in, highly contracted renewable and natural gas power generation and other infrastructure assets that provide stable cash flow primarily through long-term contracts with strong counterparties; (ii) pursue and capitalize on strategic growth opportunities in the renewable and natural gas power generation and other infrastructure sectors; (iii) maintain diversity in terms of geography, generation and counterparties; and (iv) pay out 80 to 85 per cent of cash available for distribution to the shareholders of the Company on an annual basis.

For more information about TransAlta Renewables, visit its web site at transaltarenewables.com.

View original content:https://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/media-advisory-transalta-and-transalta-renewables-first-quarter-2022-results-and-conference-call-301524354.html

SOURCE TransAlta Corporation

View original content: http://www.newswire.ca/en/releases/archive/April2022/12/c5518.html

%CIK: 0001144800

For further information: Investor Inquiries: Phone: 1-800-387-3598 in Canada and U.S., Email: investor_relations@transalta.com; Media Inquiries: Phone: Toll-free media number: 1-855-255-9184, Email: ta_media_relations@transalta.com

CO: TransAlta Corporation

CNW 17:33e 12-APR-22

Disclaimer

TransAlta Corporation published this content on 15 April 2022 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 15 April 2022 10:40:10 UTC.


© Publicnow 2022
All news about TRANSALTA CORPORATION
06:41aMEDIA ADVISORY : TransAlta and TransAlta Renewables First Quarter 2022 Results and Confere..
PU
04/14Credit Suisse Sees Low Mountain Snowpack to Influence Western Power Markets
MT
04/12MEDIA ADVISORY : TransAlta and TransAlta Renewables First Quarter 2022 Results and Confere..
AQ
04/06DBRS Confirms TransAlta Rating; Up 1.2%
MT
04/05TransAlta signs deal with Meta on new 200 megawatt Oklahoma wind project
AQ
04/05TransAlta Signs Renewable Power Agreement With Meta for Horizon Hill Wind Project
MT
04/05TRANSALTA : and Meta Announce 200 MW Renewable Power Purchase Agreement and Launch of the ..
PU
04/05TransAlta and Meta Announce 200 MW Renewable Power Purchase Agreement and Launch of the..
PR
04/05TRANSALTA BRIEF : TransAlta and Meta Detail 200 MW Renewable Power Purchase Agreement and ..
MT
04/05Transalta and Meta Announce 200 MW Renewable Power Purchase Agreement and Launch of the..
CI
More news
Analyst Recommendations on TRANSALTA CORPORATION
More recommendations
Financials
Sales 2022 2 219 M 1 759 M 1 759 M
Net income 2022 41,2 M 32,7 M 32,7 M
Net Debt 2022 3 048 M 2 416 M 2 416 M
P/E ratio 2022 106x
Yield 2022 1,47%
Capitalization 3 695 M 2 929 M 2 929 M
EV / Sales 2022 3,04x
EV / Sales 2023 3,16x
Nbr of Employees 1 282
Free-Float 94,2%
Chart TRANSALTA CORPORATION
Duration : Period :
TransAlta Corporation Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends TRANSALTA CORPORATION
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsBullishNeutralNeutral
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus BUY
Number of Analysts 12
Last Close Price 13,60 CAD
Average target price 16,00 CAD
Spread / Average Target 17,6%
EPS Revisions
Managers and Directors
John Harry Kousinioris President, Chief Executive Officer & Director
Todd J. Stack Chief Financial Officer & Executive Vice President
John Patrick Dielwart Chairman
Alan John Fohrer Independent Director
Beverlee F. Park Independent Director
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capi. (M$)
TRANSALTA CORPORATION-3.20%2 929
NTPC LIMITED23.75%19 568
ADANI POWER LIMITED123.92%11 287
SDIC POWER HOLDINGS CO., LTD.-17.61%11 046
CHINA RESOURCES POWER HOLDINGS COMPANY LIMITED-44.21%9 201
ENGIE BRASIL ENERGIA S.A.14.50%7 638