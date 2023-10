TransAlta Renewables Inc.(TSX:RNW) dropped from S&P Global BMI Index

TransAlta Renewables Inc. is a Canada-based renewable independent power producer (IPP). The Company’s asset platform and economic interests are diversified and consist of interests in about 26 wind facilities, 11 hydroelectric facilities, eight natural gas generation facilities, two solar facilities, one natural gas pipeline, and one battery storage project, representing an ownership interest of approximately 2,965 megawatts of net owned generating capacity, located in the provinces of British Columbia, Alberta, Ontario, Quebec, New Brunswick, the States of Pennsylvania, New Hampshire, Wyoming, Massachusetts, Michigan, Minnesota, Washington, North Carolina, and the State of Western Australia. Its segments include Canadian Wind, Canadian Hydro, Canadian Gas, US Wind and Solar, US Gas, and Australian Gas. The Canadian Gas segment is comprised solely of the Sarnia cogeneration facility. Its facilities include Antrim Wind Project, North Carolina Solar, Moose Rapids, and others.

Sector Electric Utilities