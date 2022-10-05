Advanced search
2022-10-05 — Air Transat reveals new brand positioning and signature: Travel Moves Us

10/05/2022 | 09:12am EDT
share with twitter
share with LinkedIn
share with facebook

Montreal, October 5, 2022 - Montreal-based Air Transat adopts a new growth strategy focused on its airline operations and emphasizing openness as a core value. As such, the airline is introducing a new brand positioning and signature that more fully embody its purpose: Travel Moves Us.

This evolution marks a turning point in the history of Air Transat and builds on more than 35 years of experience. It draws its key elements from the same DNA that has enabled it to position itself as a globally recognized brand with openness, friendliness, and expertise.

"We have been primarily known for our South packages and transatlantic flights, and we are now putting forward our culture and expertise regardless of the destination or nature of the trip," said Joseph Adamo, Chief Sales and Marketing Officer at Transat. "With Travel Moves Us, Air Transat actively encourages travellers to open up to the world, no matter the reason of their departure."

Air Transat flies to some 60 destinations in Europe, the Caribbean, the United States and Canada, and offers more than 265 additional destinations through partnerships with other carriers.

Why travel?

This new chapter drives a multiplatform marketing campaign that explores a simple, yet complex question: Why travel?

Developed in collaboration with creative agency Sid Lee, this ode to travel follows three protagonists, each of whom is on a transformative journey through new places, new experiences and new outlooks.

"The campaign is about how travel makes us more open," notes Brian Gill, Creative Director, Sid Lee. "We all have apprehensions about change. We wanted to address this truth and speak to how meeting new people and experiencing new places and cultures bring us closer and make us more empathetic towards one another. It's about the joys of travel, including the challenges it poses-challenges that ultimately make travel one of the most rewarding experiences of all."

Maria Pagano, Senior Director, Brand and Customer Experience, Transat, adds: "Our strategy is rooted in the expression of a strong, assertive brand identity, along with an authentic positioning that is supported by a corporate culture with a 35-year history. That authenticity is reflected in the creative choices we've made for our campaign, which features characters who resemble our customers and the experiences they share with us every time they fly with us. The Travel Moves Us signature underscores that strong connection, which is both an inspiration for our travellers and the collective credo that unites Air Transat's staff."

Directing duties for the film were entrusted to Caraz (a two-time Gold Young Director Awards winner), while Air Transat commissioned Montreal group NOBRO for the bilingual soundtrack, featuring the song "Better Each Day". This vibrant, energetic anthem symbolizes the thoroughly modern course Air Transat has embarked on.

The Travel Moves Us campaign is being rolled out in two stages: the first will include TV, outdoor and digital activations in the Quebec and Ontario markets, while the second will be deployed later in international markets.

To learn more about the campaign, visit https://www.airtransat.com/travelmovesus.

The full campaign anthem can be viewed here, while the 60-second version is available here.

-30-

About Air Transat

Founded in Montreal 35 years ago, Air Transat is a leading leisure travel brand. Voted North America's Best Leisure Airline by passengers at the Skytrax World Airline Awards, it flies to international, transborder and Canadian destinations. It is renewing its fleet with the greenest aircraft in their category as part of a commitment to a healthier environment, knowing that this is essential to its operations and the magnificent destinations it offers. Air Transat is a business unit of Transat A.T. Inc. (TSX: TRZ). To find out more, visit airtransat.com.

About Sid Lee

Sid Lee is a borderless creative agency applying storytelling, design and technology to build customer experiences that matter. Their multi-disciplinary team of 900 professionals works as one out of offices in Montreal, Toronto, New York, Paris, London, LA and Seattle. Working side by side with progressive clients, they deploy their creative capabilities in several disciplines, ranging from design to interactive and experiential communication to advertising and architecture. Practicing agile creative and production development, as well as radical collaboration both internally and with their clients, they create work that matters, allowing their clients to outperform their competitors and earn the trust and loyalty of their customers.

Offering fully integrated solutions across the globe, Sid Lee is a member of kyu, a collective of top-tier global creative companies - including IDEO and SYPartners - established by Hakuhodo DY Holdings, the second-largest agency network in Asia. Together, we propel our belief that creativity has the power to move the economy and society forward. Sid Lee also imagined C2 Montréal, one of the largest innovation conferences in the world.

CREDITS:

Client: Air Transat (Xavier Szwengler, Maria Pagano, Lindsay Kay, Camille Elise Martel)

Agency: Sid Lee
Executive Creative Director: Alex Bernier

Creative Direction: Brian Gill, David Allard, Jonathan Lavoie, Isabelle Allard, Julie Desrochers, Jean-François Légaré, Marie-Hélène Benoît

Creative Team: Jean-Christophe Laniel, Shane Patrick, Thierry Faucher, Jany Lemaire, Charlotte Boisclair, Gabriella Perrino, Andréane Voyer, Pierre Beau, Léa Dubé, Justine Bouchard, Joëlle Laferrière, Joanna Chrysocheris, Simon Caspar, Jean-Bernard Bastien, Nathasha-Marie Nuguid

Strategy Team: Elisabeth Jamot, Gonzague Mulot, Nicolas Naulevade, Jessica Carmona

Account Services Team: Ariane Poitras, Catherine Savoie, Judith Dupuis, Khaled Antably, Charlotte Salaun, Sandrine Roussin

Production: Marie-Christine Toupin, Smith, Chanel Galipeau, Morgan Kendall

Post-production: Olivier Valiquette, Paul Gaspari, Noah Dauphinais, Elena Demai, Christopher Hegenberg

Media: Sid Lee média (Omnicom Media Group)

Production (video): Colossale

Executive Production: Mathieu Leduc
Director: Caraz
Director of Photography: Alexandre Nour Desjardins
1st Camera Assistant: Christophe Alessi
Film Service Company: AG Films

Post-Production (video): ARKETYPE
Executive Production: Victor Ghizaru
Post-Production Coordinator: Béatrice Gauthier-Millette
Senior Colorist: Simon Bois
Assistant Editor / Online / VFX: Philippe St-Arnaud
Online/VFX: Gregory Adam Kaufman

Post-production: Pigiste
Editor: Xavier Lévesque

Audio & Music: CULT NATION
Musical Supervisor and Project Manager: Alexis Charpentier
Post-production audio (sound design & mix): Théo Porcet
Post-Audio and Original Music Coordinator: Melissa Hassing
Release of Rights: Laetitia Lebedeff

Photography: Alexis Belhumeur-Coupal
Assistant: Raphaël Rahim Nikiema
Infographic & touch-up: M&H

Source: Transat A.T. Inc.

Air Transat Bernard Côté Director, Marketing, Public Relations and Social Media bernard.cote@transat.com Sid Lee Kristel Dupont Public Relations Manager kdupont@sidlee.com

Disclaimer

Transat A.T. Inc. published this content on 05 October 2022 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 05 October 2022 13:11:09 UTC.


© Publicnow 2022
