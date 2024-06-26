Montreal, June 26, 2024 - Transat Distribution Canada (TDC), Canada's largest network of travel professionals entirely Canadian-owned, has invited 25 owners of franchised and affiliated agencies from across Canada and a companion of their choice for a seven-night reward cruise in the Eastern Mediterranean, aboard the luxury vessel Seabourn Encore.

"This select group of entrepreneurs I had the pleasure of accompanying on this dream cruise all distinguished themselves in 2023 with extraordinary sales performances. This cruise was our way of congratulating and thanking them for their remarkable contribution as remarkable players within our network," says Karine Gagnon, TDC General Manager. "With the fast pace imposed by our daily activities, it's often more difficult to take the time, to have sustained, more thorough discussions. This direct feedback from our members is invaluable to me, as General Manager, as well as to the members of the TDC management team who accompanied the group".

Dianne Jackson, Director of Franchisees and Affiliates, agrees. "Trips like these allow us to take the time to get to know our owners even better, to have the luxury of knowing more about their motivations, their daily challenges, and their aspirations as businesspeople," emphasizes Jackson, for whom this was the first Bravo Excellence Club trip since her appointment last year. She continues. "Being in a relaxed atmosphere outside the usual professional setting enriches our professional relationship so much and helps me to support our members even better. Above all, it was very motivating to have so many first-time owners achieve this Bravo Excellence Club recognition by being on this trip, alongside our veteran owners, sharing ideas, and building friendships", she adds. "This mix of newcomers and veterans is undeniable proof of the dynamism of our network, which is renewing itself," concludes Jackson.

The Greek islands and Turkey

The winners arrived in Athens on Air Transat and were immediately invited aboard the magnificent Seabourn Encore, for a week of refinement, attentive and personalized service, and a host of extras throughout the stay, for which this luxury cruise operator is renowned.

Recipient owners were treated to an exclusive boat expedition around the island of Skiathos, in the turquoise waters of the Aegean Sea. They were also able to choose an excursion of their choice, offered by Seabourn, to discover Bodrum, in Turkey.

A memorable evening of recognition

At the end of the stay, TDC organized a recognition evening in the Grand Salon of the Seabourn Encore, to highlight these committed owners' exceptional achievements and contributions in 2023. "As we celebrate your achievements, we are aware that the road to excellence is not always easy," said Karine Gagnon. "Hard work, dealing with the unexpected, supporting customers who rely on you when there's no one else, plus the ever-changing challenges of an ever-evolving industry - in short, all these things and more are your almost daily lot. Thank you for your resilience, dedication, and commitment. TDC is happy and proud to be able to count on standard-bearers like all of you, who embody the values of our organization so well," emphasized Karine Gagnon.

Peru in 2025!

TDC is pleased to announce that the destination of its 2025 Bravo Excellence Club trip for deserving agency owners will be Peru! "We're delighted to be able to offer our owners who stand out for their best sales performance this year the chance to take part in a recognition trip to Peru next year. I'd like to thank in advance our two partners, Transat and G Adventures, who will support us in creating this trip, so that our recipients can enjoy a memorable experience," concludes Karine Gagnon.

TDC would like to thank its preferred partners Seabourn and Transat, without whom this trip would not have been such a success.

About Transat Distribution Canada

Transat Distribution Canada (TDC) is a full-service travel agency network with some 325 locations, comprising brick-and-mortar travel agencies, websites, a call centre, and independent contractors representing members of the agent@home program. The network includes the Transat Travel, Marlin Travel, Club Voyages, TravelPlus and Voyages en Liberté brands, as well as other affiliate members. TDC is a business unit of Transat A.T. Inc., a leading integrated international tourism company specializing in holiday travel and offering vacation packages, hotel stays and air travel. Transat was awarded Travelife certification in 2018 in recognition of its commitment to sustainable development. Based in Montreal, it has 5,000 employees.

