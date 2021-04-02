Log in
TRANSAT A.T. INC.

(TRZ)
Air Canada and Transat terminate planned deal after EU advises against it

04/02/2021 | 12:43pm EDT
FILE PHOTO: Air Canada airplanes are pictured at Vancouver's international airport in Richmond,

(Reuters) -Air Canada and Transat AT Inc said on Friday they have mutually agreed to terminate the proposed acquisition of Transat by Air Canada, after being advised by European Commission that it would not approve the deal.

Air Canada said that following the recent discussions with the European Commission (EC), it has become evident, however, that the EC will not approve the acquisition based on the offered remedy package.

Air Canada in February refused to extend the deadline for its C$188.7 million ($150.19 million) deal for Transat, after European regulators failed to give the go-ahead for the buyout.

The two companies had agreed in June 2019 on the acquisition, the terms of which were subsequently amended in August 2019 and then revised in October 2020 as a result of the severe economic impact of the COVID-19 pandemic.

Air Canada has agreed to pay a C$12.5 million termination payment to Transat.

($1 = 1.2564 Canadian dollars)

(Reporting by Arunima Kumar in BengaluruEditing by Matthew Lewis and Marguerita Choy)


© Reuters 2021
Financials
Sales 2021 456 M 362 M 362 M
Net income 2021 -237 M -189 M -189 M
Net Debt 2021 - - -
P/E ratio 2021 -1,04x
Yield 2021 -
Capitalization 207 M 165 M 165 M
Capi. / Sales 2021 0,45x
Capi. / Sales 2022 0,13x
Nbr of Employees 5 100
Free-Float 89,2%
Chart TRANSAT A.T. INC.
Duration : Period :
Transat A.T. Inc. Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends TRANSAT A.T. INC.
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsBullishNeutralBearish
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus UNDERPERFORM
Number of Analysts 5
Average target price 6,10 CAD
Last Close Price 5,49 CAD
Spread / Highest target 36,6%
Spread / Average Target 11,1%
Spread / Lowest Target -8,93%
EPS Revisions
Managers and Directors
NameTitle
Jean-Marc Eustache Chairman, President & Chief Executive Officer
Denis Pétrin CFO, VP-Administration & Head-Investor Relations
Bruno Leclaire Chief Information Officer & Digital Officer
Annick Guerard Chief Operating Officer
Philippe Sureau Independent Director
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capitalization (M$)
TRANSAT A.T. INC.0.00%165
BOOKING HOLDINGS INC.6.97%97 590
ORIENTAL LAND CO., LTD.-3.05%48 907
EXPEDIA GROUP, INC.32.88%25 310
TRIP.COM GROUP LIMITED19.00%24 127
LIVE NATION ENTERTAINMENT, INC.19.86%19 061
