Transat A.T. Inc. is a Canada-based integrated international tourism company specializing in holiday travel. The Company offers vacation packages, hotel stays and air travel under the Transat and Air Transat brands to some 60 destinations in more than 25 countries in the Americas and Europe. The Company's core business consists of a Canadian leisure airline, offering international and Canadian destinations, and is vertically integrated with its other services of holiday packages, distribution through a dynamic travel agency network and value-added services at travel destinations. It flies to international destinations in the Americas and Europe, and offers domestic and connecting flights within Canada, and carries some 5 million passengers every year. Its destination service offers a range of products for customers for outgoing tour operators, such as hospitality and representation, passenger transfers, excursions, tours, sports and other activities, and specialty services.