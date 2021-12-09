Log in
Transat A T : 2021-12-09 — Investors Presentation – December 2021 / Positive signs since the resumption of our operations on July 30 (PDF)

12/09/2021 | 07:32am EST
Results for quarter and year ended October 31, 2021

Positive signs since the resumption of our operations on July 30

Net cash burn lower than previous quarter due to increased bookings and continuing cost controls

INVESTOR'S PRESENTATION

DECEMBER 2021

Caution regarding forward-looking statements

This presentation contains certain forward-looking statements with respect to the Corporation, including those regarding its results, its financial position, the impacts of the coronavirus ["COVID-19"] pandemic, its outlook for the future and planned measures, including in particular the gradual resumption of certain flights and actions to improve its cash flows. These forward-looking statements are identified by the use of terms and phrases such as "anticipate," "believe," "could," "estimate," "expect," "intend," "may," "plan," "potential," "predict," "project," "will," "would," the negative of these terms and similar terminology, including references to assumptions. All such statements are made pursuant to applicable Canadian securities legislation. Such statements may involve but are not limited to comments with respect to strategies, expectations, planned operations or future actions. Forward-looking statements, by their nature, involve risks and uncertainties that could cause actual results to differ materially from those contemplated by these forward-looking statements.

We draw your attention to the MD&A's section 7, Financial position, liquidity and capital resources and note 2 to the consolidated financial statements which describe an environment, events and conditions, specifically in the context of a pandemic, which indicate the existence of material uncertainty that may cast significant doubt on the Corporation's ability to continue as a going concern.

The global air transportation and tourism industry has faced a collapse in traffic and demand. Travel restrictions, uncertainty about when borders will reopen fully, both in Canada and at certain destinations the Corporation flies to, the imposition of quarantine measures and vaccination and testing requirements both in Canada and other countries, as well as concerns related to the pandemic and its economic impacts are creating some demand uncertainty, at least for fiscal 2022. For the first half of winter 2021, the Corporation rolled out a reduced winter program. On January 29, 2021, following the Canadian government's request to not travel to Mexico and the Caribbean, and the introduction of new quarantine measures and COVID-19 testing requirements, the Corporation announced the complete suspension of all its regular flights and the repatriation of its clients to Canada. Starting July 30, 2021, the Corporation partially resumed its operations and gradually rolled out a reduced summer program. The Corporation cannot predict all the impacts of COVID-19 on its operations and results, the pace at which the situation will improve or precisely when conditions will become normal again. The Corporation has implemented a series of operational, commercial and financial measures, including new financing and cost reduction measures, aimed at preserving its cash. The Corporation is monitoring the situation daily to adjust these measures as it evolves. However, until the Corporation is able to resume operations at a sufficient level, the COVID-19 pandemic will have significant negative impacts on its revenues, cash flows from operations and operating results. While progress on vaccination and the lifting of certain restrictions have made it possible to resume operations at a certain level during 2021, the Corporation does not expect such level to reach the pre-pandemic level before 2023.

The forward-looking statements may differ materially from actual results for a number of reasons, including without limitation, economic conditions, changes in demand due to the seasonal nature of the business, extreme weather conditions, climatic or geological disasters, war, political instability, real or perceived terrorism, outbreaks of epidemics or disease, consumer preferences and consumer habits, consumers' perceptions of the safety of destination services and aviation safety, demographic trends, disruptions to the air traffic control system, the cost of protective, safety and environmental measures, competition, the Corporation's ability to maintain and grow its reputation and brand, the availability of funding in the future, fluctuations in fuel prices and exchange rates and interest rates, the Corporation's dependence on key suppliers, the availability and fluctuation of costs related to our aircraft, information technology and telecommunications, changes in legislation, unfavourable regulatory developments or procedures, pending litigation and third party lawsuits, the ability to reduce operating costs, the Corporation's ability to attract and retain skilled resources, labour relations, collective bargaining and labour disputes, pension issues, maintaining insurance coverage at favourable levels and conditions and at an acceptable cost, and other risks detailed in the Risks and Uncertainties section of this presentation.The reader is cautioned that the foregoing list of factors is not exhaustive of the factors that may affect any of the Corporation's forward-looking statements.

The reader is also cautioned to consider these and other factors carefully and not to place undue reliance on forward-looking statements.

The forward-looking statements in this presentation are based on a number of assumptions relating to economic and market conditions as well as the Corporation's operations, financial position and transactions. Examples of such forward-looking statements include, but are not limited to, statements concerning:

  • The outlook whereby until the Corporation is able to resume operations at a sufficient level, the COVID-19 pandemic will have significant negative impacts on its revenues, cash flows from operations and operating results.
  • The outlook whereby, subject to going concern uncertainty as discussed in the Basis of preparation and going concern uncertainty section of the MD&A and note 2 to the interim condensed consolidated financial statements, the Corporation will be able to meet its obligations with cash on hand, cash flows from operations and its borrowing capacity.
  • The outlook whereby, subject to going concern uncertainty as discussed in Section 7. Financial position, liquidity and capital resources of the MD&A and note 2 to the consolidated financial statements, we believe that the Corporation will be able to meet its obligations with cash on hand, cash flows from operations and drawdowns under existing credit facilities.

In making these statements, the Corporation has assumed, among other things, that travel and border restrictions imposed by government authorities will be relaxed to allow for a resumption of operations of the type and scale expected, that the standards and measures imposed by government and airport authorities to ensure the health and safety of personnel and travellers will be consistent with those announced or currently anticipated, that travellers will continue to travel despite the new health measures and other constraints imposed as a result of the pandemic, that credit facilities and other terms of credit extended by its business partners will continue to be made available as in the past, that management will continue to manage changes in cash flows to fund working capital requirements for the full fiscal year. If these assumptions prove incorrect, actual results and developments may differ materially from those contemplated by the forward-looking statements contained in this presentation.

The Corporation considers that the assumptions on which these forward-looking statements are based are reasonable.

These statements reflect current expectations regarding future events and operating performance, speak only as of the date this presentation is issued, and represent the Corporation's expectations as of that date. The Corporation disclaims any intention or obligation to update or revise any forward-looking statements, whether as a result of new information, future events or otherwise, other than as required by applicable securities legislation.

2

Non-IFRS financial measures

This presentation was prepared using results and financial information determined under IFRS. In addition to IFRS financial measures, management uses non-IFRS measures to assess the Corporation's operational performance. It is likely that the non- IFRS financial measures used by the Corporation will not be comparable to similar measures reported by other issuers or those used by financial analysts as their measures may have different definitions. The measures used by the Corporation are intended to provide additional information and should not be considered in isolation or as a substitute for IFRS financial performance measures.

Generally, a non-IFRS financial measure is a numerical measure of an entity's historical or future financial performance, financial position or cash flows that is neither calculated nor recognized under IFRS. Management believes that such non-IFRS financial measures are important as they provide users of our consolidated financial statements with a better understanding of the results of our recurring operations and their related trends, while increasing transparency and clarity into our operating results. Management also believes these measures to be useful in assessing the Corporation's capacity to fulfil its financial obligations.

By excluding from our results items that arise mainly from long-term strategic decisions and/or do not, in our opinion, reflect our operating performance for the period, such as the change in fair value of fuel-related derivatives and other derivatives, gain (loss) on business disposals, restructuring charges, asset impairment, depreciation and amortization, foreign exchange gains (losses) and other significant unusual items, and by including premiums for fuel-related derivatives and other derivatives matured during the period, we believe this presentation helps users to better analyze our results, as well as our ability to generate cash flows from operations. Furthermore, the use of non-IFRS measures helps users by enabling better comparability of results from one period to another and better comparability with other businesses in our industry.

See the Non-IFRS financial measures slide in Appendix for more information

3

Table of contents

1

Key Highlights of the Quarter

5

2

Financial Results and Position

7

3

Sustainability Measures and Outlook

10

4

Long-Term Strategic Plan

13

Appendix

16

4

Key Highlights of

the Quarter

This is an excerpt of the original content. To continue reading it, access the original document here.

Disclaimer

Transat A.T. Inc. published this content on 09 December 2021 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 09 December 2021 12:31:08 UTC.


© Publicnow 2021
