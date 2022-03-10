Transat A T : 2022-03-10 — Investors Presentation – March 2022 / Recovery plan continues after the interruption caused by Omicron (PDF)
Investor Presentation
Results for quarter ended January 31, 2022
Recovery plan continues after the interruption caused by Omicron
Significant improvement in revenues and results compared with 2021
MARCH 10, 2022
Transat's Recent Journey
Airline and Commercial Operations
Leadership
Financing and Liquidity
Bookings and financial results were in-line with our objectives in November and December, but momentum halted by Omicron from mid-December to the beginning of February
Following the easing of restrictive measures by the Federal Government in February, our bookings resumed their upward trend
Recalled 500 employees since the end of October (over 1,500 anticipated recall during the year)
Assuming no further shutdowns or restrictions related to COVID-19, our commercial activity would resume as follows:
During second quarter, the Corporation foresees that it would operate at∼50% overall capacity of 2019
During the summer, the Corporation will increase its overall capacity to∼90% of 2019 with the introduction of two new routes in Europe and two new destinations in the United States
Air Transat and Porter Airlines have concluded a code-sharing agreement to be implemented for the 2022 summer season
Code-sharingagreement implications: Each carrier will market, under its own code and license, flights operated by the other partner, enabling customers to combine flight segments on a single ticket and check their baggage just once
Phase 1: Connecting Porter's base at Billy Bishop Toronto City Airport (YTZ) and Halifax-Stanfield (YHZ) to Air Transat's hub at Montreal- Trudeau (YUL), providing customers of both carriers with a greater selection of connecting flights in Canada, U.S. and internationally
Appointment of Marc-Philippe Lumpé as Chief Airline Operations Officer, effective on June 1, 2022
Jean-FrançoisLemay, whose departure was announced previously, will work alongside Marc-Philippe during a transition period
Unrestricted liquidity1 of about $485 million as at January 31,2022, which includes:
$343 million of cash & cash equivalents
$142 million of available undrawn funds from credit facilities
The Corporation reached an agreement with the government of Canada for an additional $43 million under the unsecured credit facility related to travel credits due to more reimbursement than initially anticipated on previous waves and that customers had the benefit of submitting their reimbursement request until August 26, 2021
Considering the unrestricted liquidity1 of $485 million at January 31, 2022, the pro forma unrestricted liquidity1 stood at $528 million
Net cash burn1 in the first quarter increased to $27 million per month from $15 million in the previous quarter following the non- essential travel advisory issued by the Federal Government on December 15 to contain the spread of the Omicron variant
The Corporation also reached an agreement with the government of Canada to extend some terms and conditions of the LEEFF unsecured credit facility
On-goingdiscussions with the government of Canada to increase our available liquidity through the LEEFF program to cover the impact of Omicron and uncertainties
