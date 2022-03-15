Transat A T : 2022-03-15 — Transat Distribution Canada's Certified LuxeXperts invited to join Global Luxury Travel Group, Virtuoso®

Montreal, March 15, 2022 - Transat Distribution Canada (TDC), the largest full-service travel agency network in Canada, is pleased to announce that selected LuxeXpert certified travel professionals within its network have become members of the Virtuoso® global luxury travel group. Virtuoso comprises top leisure travel agencies in North America, Latin America, the Caribbean, Europe, Asia Pacific, Africa and the Middle East. Selected certified LuxeXpert travel professionals in the TDC network who are members of Virtuoso will now have access to a host of rare travel experiences and above all, exclusive values for their clients. Benefits from Virtuoso's hotel program alone are worth more than (U.S.) $500 per stay, allowing the agency to provide real value to their clients.

"Virtuoso membership is one of the key milestones in our strategy to develop the luxury market, which began a few years ago and has accelerated in light of the pandemic, particularly in response to the growing consumer demand for luxury travel," explains Louise Fecteau, General Manager of Transat Distribution Canada. "The development of our LuxeXpert certification has allowed our many travel professionals already specialized in the luxury segment to perfect their knowledge and expertise. Virtuoso is a major addition to the many resources that our certified LuxeXpert travel professionals will now have access to, to fulfill their clients' desires".

This renowned network of luxury travel specialists leverages its annual sales of $25-$30 billion to negotiate special upgrades, amenities, values and experiences exclusively for the clients of its member agencies. For clients of TDC's LuxeXpert certified travel professionals, this may mean complimentary hotel upgrades, airport transfers, unique dining experiences, exclusive shore excursions and custom itineraries offered by the world's best providers of upscale travel.

"Only the most reputable travel professionals are welcomed into Virtuoso and we are honored to be among them," said Louise Fecteau. "Through our Virtuoso affiliation, our LuxeXpert certified travel professionals will now be able to offer our luxury clients even stronger advantages that translate into better value and an unforgettable travel experience."

Beyond the monetary value, Virtuoso membership grants selected certified LuxeXpert travel professionals access to the world's finest hotels, resorts, spas, cruise lines and tour operators, as well as expanded insider knowledge and insights into the industry's hottest trends and destinations. These personal network connections allow LuxeXpert certified travel professionals to secure personalized service and VIP treatment around the globe for their clients.

"We are delighted to expand our presence in Canada by inviting LuxeXperts into the Virtuoso network," says Úna O'Leary, Virtuoso's general manager, Canada. "Their commitment to meeting the demands and expectations of the luxury consumer mirrors our own, and we look forward to helping LuxeXperts further develop this side of their business through our partnership programs, marketing vehicles and professional development."

Virtuoso On-Sites provided another level of service for Virtuoso travel professionals and their clients. Based in the world's most unique and desired destinations, On-Sites manage every detail, from guides in clients' native languages to private access, and tickets to top events.

About Transat Distribution Canada

Transat Distribution Canada (TDC) is a full-service travel agency network with some 300 brick-and-mortar travel agencies, websites, a call centre, and independent contractors representing the agent@home program. The network includes the Transat Travel, Marlin Travel, Club Voyages, TravelPlus and Voyages en Liberté brands, as well as other affiliate members. TDC is a business unit of Transat A.T. Inc., a leading integrated international tourism company specializing in holiday travel and offering vacation packages, hotel stays and air travel. Transat was awarded Travelife certification in 2018 in recognition of its commitment to sustainable development. Its head office is located in Montreal.

About Virtuoso

Virtuoso® is the leading global travel agency network specializing in luxury and experiential travel. This by-invitation-only organization comprises over 1,200 travel agency locations with more than 20,000 travel advisors in 50 countries throughout North America, Latin America, the Caribbean, Europe, Asia-Pacific, Africa and the Middle East. Drawing upon its preferred relationships with more than 2,200 of the world's best hotels and resorts, cruise lines, airlines, tour companies and premier destinations, the network provides its upscale clientele with exclusive amenities, rare experiences and privileged access. Normalized annual sales of (U.S.) $25-$30 billion make Virtuoso a powerhouse in the luxury travel industry. For more information, visit www.virtuoso.com.

# # #