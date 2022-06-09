Transat A T : 2022-06-09 — Investors Presentation – June 2022 / Recovery confirmed with a sharp increase in volume (PDF)
Investor Presentation
Results for quarter ended April 30, 2022
Recovery confirmed with a sharp increase in volume
JUNE 9, 2022
Ticker: TRZ/CN
Caution Regarding Forward-Looking Statements
This presentation contains certain forward-looking statements with respect to the Corporation, including those regarding its results, its financial position, the impacts of the coronavirus ["COVID-19"] pandemic, its outlook for the future and planned measures, including in particular the gradual resumption of certain flights and actions to improve its cash flows and its outlook for booking trends, capacity, aircraft utilization and improvement of profitability. These forward-looking statements are identified by the use of terms and phrases such as "anticipate," "believe," "could," "estimate," "expect," "intend," "may," "plan," "potential," "predict," "project," "will," "would,", the negative of these terms and similar terminology, including references to assumptions. All such statements are made pursuant to applicable Canadian securities legislation. Such statements may involve but are not limited to comments with respect to strategies, expectations, planned operations or future actions. Forward-looking statements, by their nature, involve risks and uncertainties that could cause actual results to differ materially from those contemplated by these forward-looking statements.
As at April 30, 2022, a material uncertainty exists that may cast significant doubt on the Corporation's ability to continue as a going concern. The MD&A's Section 7. Financial position, liquidity and capital resources and Note 2 to the interim condensed consolidated financial statements contain more detail on this issue.
The global air transportation and tourism industry has faced a collapse in traffic and demand. Travel restrictions, the imposition of quarantine measures and vaccination and testing requirements both in Canada and other countries, as well as concerns related to the pandemic and its economic impacts are creating some demand uncertainty, at least for fiscal 2022. For the 2022 winter season, the Corporation rolled out a reduced winter program that had to be adjusted following the emergence of the Omicron variant and new restrictive measures implemented by Canada and other countries. The Corporation cannot predict all the impacts of COVID-19 on its operations and results, the pace at which the situation will improve or precisely when conditions will become normal again. Since the beginning of the pandemic, the Corporation implemented a series of operational, commercial and financial measures, including new financing and cost reduction measures, aimed at preserving its cash. The Corporation is monitoring the situation daily to adjust these measures as it evolves. However, until the Corporation is able to resume operations at a sufficient level, the COVID-19 pandemic will have significant negative impacts on its revenues, cash flows from operations and operating results. While progress on vaccination and the lifting of certain restrictions have made it possible to resume operations at a certain level during 2022, the Corporation does not expect such level to reach the pre-pandemic level before 2023. The forward-looking statements may differ materially from actual results for a number of reasons, including without limitation, economic conditions, changes in demand due to the seasonal nature of the business, extreme weather conditions, climatic or geological disasters, war, political instability, real or perceived terrorism, outbreaks of epidemics or disease, consumer preferences and consumer habits, consumers' perceptions of the safety of destination services and aviation safety, demographic trends, disruptions to the air traffic control system, the cost of protective, safety and environmental measures, competition, the Corporation's ability to maintain and grow its reputation and brand, the availability of funding in the future, fluctuations in fuel prices and exchange rates and interest rates, the Corporation's dependence on key suppliers, the availability and fluctuation of costs related to our aircraft, information technology and telecommunications, changes in legislation, unfavourable regulatory developments or procedures, pending litigation and third party lawsuits, the ability to reduce operating costs, the Corporation's ability to attract and retain skilled resources, labour relations, collective bargaining and labour disputes, pension issues, maintaining insurance coverage at favourable levels and conditions and at an acceptable cost, and other risks detailed in the Risks and Uncertainties section of the MD&A included in our 2021 Annual Report.
The reader is cautioned that the foregoing list of factors is not exhaustive of the factors that may affect any of the Corporation's forward-looking statements. The reader is also cautioned to consider these and other factors carefully and not to place undue reliance on forward-looking statements.
The forward-looking statements in this presentation are based on a number of assumptions relating to economic and market conditions as well as the Corporation's operations, financial position and transactions. Examples of such forward-looking statements include, but are not limited to, statements concerning:
The outlook whereby until the Corporation is able to resume operations at a sufficient level, the COVID-19 pandemic will have significant negative impacts on its revenues, cash flows from operations and operating results.
The outlook whereby the Corporation anticipates operating at certain capacity levels based on expected booking trends
The outlook whereby, subject to going concern uncertainty as discussed in Section 7. Financial position, liquidity and capital resources of the MD&A and Note 2 to the interim condensed consolidated financial statements, we believe that the Corporation will be able to meet its obligations with cash on hand, cash flows from operations and drawdowns under existing credit facilities.
In making these statements, the Corporation has assumed, among other things, that travel and border restrictions imposed by government authorities will be relaxed to allow for a resumption of operations of the type and scale expected, that the standards and measures imposed by government and airport authorities to ensure the health and safety of personnel and travellers will be consistent with those announced or currently anticipated, that travellers will continue to travel despite the new health measures and other constraints imposed as a result of the pandemic, that credit facilities and other terms of credit extended by its business partners will continue to be made available as in the past, that management will continue to manage changes in cash flows to fund working capital requirements for the full fiscal year. If these assumptions prove incorrect, actual results and developments may differ materially from those contemplated by the forward-looking statements contained in this presentation.
The Corporation considers that the assumptions on which these forward-looking statements are based are reasonable.
These statements reflect current expectations regarding future events and operating performance, speak only as of the date this presentation is issued, and represent the Corporation's expectations as of that date. The Corporation disclaims any intention or obligation to update or revise any forward-looking statements, whether as a result of new information, future events or otherwise, other than as required by applicable securities legislation.
Non-IFRS Financial Measures
We report our financial results in accordance with IFRS. This presentation was prepared using results and financial information determined under IFRS. In addition to IFRS financial measures, this presentation also contains non-IFRS financial measures, non-IFRS ratios, capital management measures and supplementary financial measures used by management to assess the Corporation's operational performance including adjusted operating loss, adjusted net loss, adjusted loss per share, total net debt, net cash burn, current ratio, free cash flow and unrestricted liquidity. These measures do not have a standardized meaning under IFRS. It is likely that the non-IFRS financial measures used by the Corporation will not be comparable to similar measures reported by other issuers or those used by financial analysts as their measures may have different definitions. The measures used by the Corporation are intended to provide additional information and should not be considered in isolation or as a substitute for IFRS financial performance measures.
Generally, a non-IFRS financial measure is a numerical measure of an entity's historical or future financial performance, financial position or cash flows that is neither calculated nor recognized under IFRS. Management believes that such non-IFRS financial measures are important as they provide users of our consolidated financial statements with a better understanding of the results of our recurring operations and their related trends, while increasing transparency and clarity into our operating results. Management also believes these measures to be useful in assessing the Corporation's capacity to fulfil its financial obligations.
By excluding from our results items that arise mainly from long-term strategic decisions and/or do not, in our opinion, reflect our operating performance for the period, such as the change in fair value of fuel-related derivatives and other derivatives, gain (loss) on business disposals, restructuring charges, asset impairment, depreciation and amortization, foreign exchange gains (losses) and other significant unusual items, and by including premiums for fuel-related derivatives and other derivatives matured during the period, we believe this presentation helps users to better analyze our results, as well as our ability to generate cash flows from operations. Furthermore, the use of non-IFRS measures helps users by enabling better comparability of results from one period to another and better comparability with other businesses in our industry.
See the Non-IFRS financial measures slide in Appendix for more information including a description of such measures and a reconciliation to the most directly comparable IFRS measures.
1
Q2 2022 Key Highlights
Operational Update and
Strategic Overview
Q2 2022 Results and
Sustainability Measures
Closing Remark
5
Appendix
Transat's Recent Journey
Airline and
Commercial
Operations
Leadership
Financing and
Liquidity
Post Omicron effect, bookings rebounded strongly allowing us to end the quarter on a very encouraging note and generate revenues of $358 million for the period (40% of 2019 revenues from 30% in previous quarter)
Recalled more than 3,000 employees since the lowest level in April 2021
3-yearcollective bargaining agreement signed with pilots in May 2022
Progress in developing the network with the opening of many routes
During the summer, the Corporation will increase its overall capacity to∼90% of 2019
For the transatlantic program, the Corporation's main market for the summer season, the planned capacity is at 75% of 2019 levelso Additional routes possible via connectair by Air Transat platform (virtual interlining agreements with 8 airline companies)
Air Transat and WestJet have launched a new transatlantic codeshare in May (on time for the summer season)
On April 28, WS code has been activated for sale on selected Air Transat operated flights beginning May 17 to/from specific European destinations through connections in Montreal and Toronto, and on May 4, TS code has been activated on select WestJet domestic flights
With all these initiatives, the Corporation will offer more than 1,200 itineraries in summer 2022 compared with ~500 in 2019
Major renewal of the Corporation's Board of Directors (10 members elected with independent Chairman of the Board)
Arrival of 5 new officers: in the past 12 months: Annick Guérard who was appointed as President and CEO on May 27, 2021, Julie Tremblay and Daniel Desjardins who joined on January 1, 2022, and Valérie Chort and Stéphane Lefebvre who joined on April 27, 2022
Unrestricted liquidity1 of approximately $516 million as at April 30,2022 from $528 million in the previous quarter, which includes:
$511 million of cash & cash equivalents
$5 million of available undrawn funds from credit facilities
Net cash burn1 in the first quarter decreased to $3 million per month from $27 million in the previous quarter attributable to an increase in volume during the month of March and April following the easing of restrictive measures by the Federal Government in February
Consumers are ready to accept price hikes to an extent and we have gradually implemented a hedging program to protect the Corporation against significant fuel price increases during the summer
Management is pursuing discussions with all existing lenders in a spirit of continued collaboration to amend financing agreements in order to ensure greater financial flexibility to the Corporation
1. Refer to Non-IFRS Financial Measures in the Appendix
