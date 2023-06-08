Transat A T : 2023-06-08 — Investors Presentation – June 2023 / Transat builds on its momentum and enters a summer of robust activity
Results for the quarter ended April 30, 2023
Transat builds on its momentum and enters a summer of robust activity
Adjusted operating income for the second quarter of 2023 nearly 40% higher than in the second quarter of 2019
Transat raises its adjusted operating income margin target from 4-6% to 5.5-7% for the fiscal year
Caution regarding forward-looking statements
This presentation contains certain forward-looking statements with respect to the Corporation, including those regarding its results, its financial position, the impacts of the coronavirus ["COVID-19"] pandemic, its outlook for the future and planned measures, including in particular the resumption of operations and actions to improve its cash flows. These forward-looking statements are identified by the use of terms and phrases such as "anticipate" "believe" "could" "estimate" "expect" "intend" "may" "plan" "potential" "predict" "project" "will" "would", the negative of these terms and similar terminology, including references to assumptions. All such statements are made pursuant to applicable Canadian securities legislation. Such statements may involve but are not limited to comments with respect to strategies, expectations, planned operations or future actions. Forward-looking statements, by their nature, involve risks and uncertainties that could cause actual results to differ materially from those contemplated by these forward-looking statements.
As at April 30, 2023, a material uncertainty exists that may cast significant doubt on the Corporation's ability to continue as a going concern. The MD&A's Section 7. Financial position, liquidity and capital resources and Note 2 to the interim condensed consolidated financial statements contain more detail on this issue.
Despite the resumption of operations and the recovery in demand, concerns related to the pandemic and its economic impacts, combined with the uncertainty of a possible economic downturn, ongoing inflation in many countries, including Canada, and the military conflict between Russia and Ukraine continued to create demand uncertainty. While the situation considerably improved since the second quarter of 2022, the Corporation cannot yet predict with certainty all the impacts of this situation on its operations and results. Since the second quarter of 2020, the Corporation implemented a series of operational, commercial and financial measures, including new financing and cost reduction measures, aimed at preserving its cash. The Corporation is monitoring the situation daily to adjust these measures as it evolves. However, until the Corporation is able to resume operations at a sufficient level, demand uncertainty will have significant negative impacts on its revenues, cash flows from operations and operating results. Although the Corporation is currently experiencing a significant resumption of operations, it does not expect to reach the pre-pandemic level before 2024.
The forward-looking statements may differ materially from actual results for a number of reasons, including without limitation, economic conditions, changes in demand due to the seasonal nature of the business, extreme weather conditions, climatic or geological disasters, war, political instability, real or perceived terrorism, outbreaks of epidemics or disease, consumer preferences and consumer habits, consumers' perceptions of the safety of destination services and aviation safety, demographic trends, disruptions to the air traffic control system, the cost of protective, safety and environmental measures, competition, the Corporation's ability to maintain and grow its reputation and brand, the availability of funding in the future, fluctuations in fuel prices and exchange rates and interest rates, the Corporation's dependence on key suppliers, the availability and fluctuation of costs related to our aircraft, information technology and telecommunications, changes in legislation, unfavourable regulatory developments or procedures, pending litigation and third party lawsuits, the ability to reduce operating costs, the Corporation's ability to attract and retain skilled resources, labour relations, collective bargaining and labour disputes, pension issues, maintaining insurance coverage at favourable levels and conditions and at an acceptable cost, and other risks detailed in the Risks and Uncertainties section of the MD&A included in our 2022 Annual Report.
The reader is cautioned that the foregoing list of factors is not exhaustive of the factors that may affect any of the Corporation's forward-looking statements. The reader is also cautioned to consider these and other factors carefully and not to place undue reliance on forward-looking statements.
The forward-looking statements in this presentation are based on a number of assumptions relating to economic and market conditions as well as the Corporation's operations, financial position and transactions. Examples of such forward-looking statements include, but are not limited to, statements concerning:
The outlook whereby until the Corporation is able to resume operations at a sufficient level, the demand uncertainty will have significant negative impacts on its revenues, cash flows from operations and operating results.
The outlook whereby, subject to going concern uncertainty as discussed in Section 7. Financial position, liquidity and capital resources of the MD&A and Note 2 to the interim condensed consolidated financial statements, we believe that the Corporation will be able to meet its obligations with cash on hand, cash flows from operations and drawdowns under existing credit facilities.
The outlook whereby, for the full fiscal year 2023, the Corporation expects to deploy capacity equivalent to 90% of the 2019 level.
The outlook whereby, the combination of strong demand and higher prices will allow the Corporation to cope with persistently higher and volatile costs.
The outlook whereby, the Corporation is raising the target for adjusted operating income margin from the initially set range of 4% to 6% to a target of 6% to 7% for fiscal 2023.
In making these statements, the Corporation assumes, among other things, that no travel or border restrictions will be imposed by government authorities, that the standards and measures for the health and safety of personnel and travellers imposed by government and airport authorities will be consistent with those currently in effect, that travellers will continue to travel despite the health measures and other constraints imposed as a result of the pandemic, that workers will continue to be available to the Corporation, its suppliers and the companies providing passenger services at the airports, that credit facilities and other terms of credit extended by its business partners will continue to be made available as in the past, that management will continue to manage changes in cash flows to fund working capital requirements for the full fiscal year and that fuel prices, exchange rates, selling prices, and hotel and other costs remain stable. If these assumptions prove incorrect, actual results and developments may differ materially from those contemplated by the forward-looking statements contained in this presentation.
The Corporation considers that the assumptions on which these forward-looking statements are based are reasonable.
These statements reflect current expectations regarding future events and operating performance, speak only as of the date this presentation is issued, and represent the Corporation's expectations as of that date. The Corporation disclaims any intention or obligation to update or revise any forward-looking statements, whether as a result of new information, future events or otherwise, other than as required by applicable securities legislation.
Non-IFRS financial measures
We report our financial results in accordance with IFRS. This presentation was prepared using results and financial information determined under IFRS. In addition to IFRS financial measures, this presentation also contains non- IFRS financial measures, non-IFRS ratios, capital management measures and supplementary financial measures used by management to assess the Corporation's operational performance including adjusted operating loss, adjusted net loss, adjusted loss per share, total net debt, net cash burn, current ratio, free cash flow and unrestricted liquidity. These measures do not have a standardized meaning under IFRS. It is likely that the non-IFRS financial measures used by the Corporation will not be comparable to similar measures reported by other issuers or those used by financial analysts as their measures may have different definitions. The measures used by the Corporation are intended to provide additional information and should not be considered in isolation or as a substitute for IFRS financial performance measures.
Generally, a non-IFRS financial measure is a numerical measure of an entity's historical or future financial performance, financial position or cash flows that is neither calculated nor recognized under IFRS. Management believes that such non-IFRS financial measures are important as they provide users of our consolidated financial statements with a better understanding of the results of our recurring operations and their related trends, while increasing transparency and clarity into our operating results. Management also believes these measures to be useful in assessing the Corporation's capacity to fulfil its financial obligations.
By excluding from our results items that arise mainly from long-term strategic decisions and/or do not, in our opinion, reflect our operating performance for the period, such as the change in fair value of derivatives, gain (loss) on business disposals, restructuring costs, asset impairment, depreciation and amortization, foreign exchange gains (losses), gain (loss) on long-term debt modification and other significant unusual items, and by including premiums related to derivatives that matured during the period, we believe this presentation helps users to better analyze our results, as well as our ability to generate cash flows from operations. Furthermore, the use of non-IFRS measures helps users by enabling better comparability of results from one period to another and better comparability with other businesses in our industry.
See the Non-IFRS financial measures slide in the Appendix for more information including a description of such measures and a reconciliation to the most directly comparable IFRS measures.
FY23 Q2 Highlights & Outlook
FY23 Q2 Highlights & Outlook
Delivering further operational and financial improvements
Capacity of 93% vs. 2019 across all networks and 96% for Sun destinations
Strong momentum allowed us to continuously improve our yield1 from +15% at the beginning of the quarter to reach +24% compared to the same period in 2019
Second quarter adjusted operating income2 nearly 40% higher than in the same quarter of 2019
Continued to actively implement our strategic plan during the quarter on various fronts
Continued our fleet optimization plan and deployed virtually the same capacity in winter 2023 as in winter 2019 with 20 fewer aircraft in service
Implemented advanced analytics tools in our revenue management practices to maximize our revenues and seize market opportunities
The North American airline sector is benefitting from a strong recovery with pent-up demand for travel
The combination of strong demand and operational initiatives is driving up yield1 which is helping us to cover higher costs
The price of fuel started to subside at the end of the quarter, but still higher than 2019 levels
Strong unrestricted liquidity2 position and extension of maturity date
Unrestricted liquidity2 and customer deposits stood at $724 million and $867 million, respectively, which demonstrate the strong demand and the increase in average selling prices
Extended the maturity date of secured credit facilities of $198 million from April 2024 to April 2025, a testament of our financial partners' confidence in our recovery plan
At mid-year and based on current booking trends, the Corporation is raising its adjusted operating income2margin target from4-6%to5.5-7%in FY20233
1.
Airline unit revenues expressed in revenue per passenger-mile
2.
Refer to Non-IFRS Financial Measures in the Appendix; $624M of cash & cash equivalents + $100M of undrawn credit facilities = unrestricted liquidity of $724M
3.
In making such outlook, the Corporation has used a combination of assumptions such as moderate growth in Canada's GDP, exchange rate at C$1.35 to US$1 and jet fuel price per gallon of C$4.25