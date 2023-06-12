Transat A T : 2023-06-12 — Air Transat connects Canada to Algeria by adding ASL Airlines France to its virtual interlining platform

Montreal, June 12, 2023 - Air Transat expands its virtual interlining service by integrating ASL Airlines France flights to its innovative connectair by Air Transat platform. Travelers from Canada can now combine select Air Transat and ASL Airlines France flights, making it easier to fly to Algeria (Algiers, Annaba, Bejaïa) via a connection at Paris Charles-de-Gaulle or Lyon.

This addition brings the total number of partners accessible through the connectair by Air Transat platform to ten and the number of additional destinations available in Europe, North Africa, the Middle East, Central and South America, and Canada to more than 275.

Connections are available through the search engine on airtransat.com and through some flight aggregators. The booking also includes an assistance service in case of flight delay or cancellation, ensuring that travellers arrive at their destination as quickly as possible.

To learn more about connectair by Air Transat, travellers are invited to visit airtransat.com or watch this short video.

About Air Transat

Founded in Montreal 35 years ago, Air Transat is a leading leisure travel brand. Voted North America's Best Leisure Airline by passengers at the 2022 Skytrax World Airline Awards, it flies to international, transborder and Canadian destinations. Air Transat is renewing its fleet with the greenest aircraft in their category as part of its commitment to a healthier environment-an essential consideration for its operations and the magnificent destinations it serves. Air Transat is a business unit of Transat A.T. Inc. (TSX: TRZ).

À propos d'ASL Airlines France

ASL Airlines France, a member of the international ASL Aviation Holdings Group, is a French airline. For more than 20 years, it has been operating passenger flights for the main French and European tour operators. The company also serves a network of regular services from France which allows it to offer individual customers a quality offer at attractive rates. It also operates passenger flights on demand: VIP flights, incentive flights, corporate shuttles.