Advanced search
Log in
Log in
Or log in with
GoogleGoogle
Twitter Twitter
Facebook Facebook
Apple Apple     
Sign up
Email Registration
Or log in with
GoogleGoogle
Twitter Twitter
Facebook Facebook
Apple Apple     
  1. Homepage
  2. Equities
  3. Canada
  4. Toronto Stock Exchange
  5. Transat A.T. Inc.
  6. News
  7. Summary
    TRZ   CA89351T4019

TRANSAT A.T. INC.

(TRZ)
  Report
Delayed Toronto Stock Exchange  -  11:14:12 2023-06-12 am EDT
4.910 CAD   +4.03%
10:53aTransat A T : 2023-06-12 — Air Transat connects Canada to Algeria by adding ASL Airlines France to its virtual interlining platform
PU
06/09Transat A.T. Price Target Raised to $3.75 at CIBC
MT
06/08Transcript : Transat A.T. Inc., Q2 2023 Earnings Call, Jun 08, 2023
CI
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsRatingsCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensusRevisionsFunds 
SummaryMost relevantAll NewsAnalyst Reco.Other languagesPress ReleasesOfficial PublicationsSector news

Transat A T : 2023-06-12 — Air Transat connects Canada to Algeria by adding ASL Airlines France to its virtual interlining platform

06/12/2023 | 10:53am EDT
share with twitter
share with LinkedIn
share with facebook

Montreal, June 12, 2023 - Air Transat expands its virtual interlining service by integrating ASL Airlines France flights to its innovative connectair by Air Transat platform. Travelers from Canada can now combine select Air Transat and ASL Airlines France flights, making it easier to fly to Algeria (Algiers, Annaba, Bejaïa) via a connection at Paris Charles-de-Gaulle or Lyon.

This addition brings the total number of partners accessible through the connectair by Air Transat platform to ten and the number of additional destinations available in Europe, North Africa, the Middle East, Central and South America, and Canada to more than 275.

Connections are available through the search engine on airtransat.com and through some flight aggregators. The booking also includes an assistance service in case of flight delay or cancellation, ensuring that travellers arrive at their destination as quickly as possible.

To learn more about connectair by Air Transat, travellers are invited to visit airtransat.com or watch this short video.

About Air Transat

Founded in Montreal 35 years ago, Air Transat is a leading leisure travel brand. Voted North America's Best Leisure Airline by passengers at the 2022 Skytrax World Airline Awards, it flies to international, transborder and Canadian destinations. Air Transat is renewing its fleet with the greenest aircraft in their category as part of its commitment to a healthier environment-an essential consideration for its operations and the magnificent destinations it serves. Air Transat is a business unit of Transat A.T. Inc. (TSX: TRZ).

À propos d'ASL Airlines France

ASL Airlines France, a member of the international ASL Aviation Holdings Group, is a French airline. For more than 20 years, it has been operating passenger flights for the main French and European tour operators. The company also serves a network of regular services from France which allows it to offer individual customers a quality offer at attractive rates. It also operates passenger flights on demand: VIP flights, incentive flights, corporate shuttles.

Visit website: www.aslairlines.fr - Follow ASL Airlines France: Facebook / Twitter / Instagram / LinkedIn

Air Transat: Marie-Christine Pouliot, Senior PR Advisor, public relations and marketing marie-christine.pouliot@transat.com / ASL Airlines France: Claude Foucault, Agence JetCom cf@jetcom.fr 00 33 6 80 12 56 44

Attachments

Disclaimer

Transat A.T. Inc. published this content on 12 June 2023 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 12 June 2023 14:52:04 UTC.


© Publicnow 2023
All news about TRANSAT A.T. INC.
10:53aTransat A T : 2023-06-12 — Air Transat connects Canada to Algeria by adding ASL Airl..
PU
06/09Transat A.T. Price Target Raised to $3.75 at CIBC
MT
06/08Transcript : Transat A.T. Inc., Q2 2023 Earnings Call, Jun 08, 2023
CI
06/08Transat A T : 2023-06-08 — Présentation aux investisseurs – juin 2023 / Transa..
PU
06/08Transat Reports Q2 Revenues of $870.1 Million; Ups Adjusted Operating Income Margin Tar..
MT
06/08Transat A.T. Q2 Results Should Have Positive Impact, CIBC Says
MT
06/08Transat A T : 2023-06-08 — Investors Presentation – June 2023 / Transat builds..
PU
06/08Transat Brief: Raising its adjusted operating income margin target from 4-..
MT
06/08Transat Brief: Adjusted operating income for the second quarter of 2023 ne..
MT
06/08Transat Brief: Q2 Revenues of $870.1 million
MT
More news
Analyst Recommendations on TRANSAT A.T. INC.
More recommendations
Financials
Sales 2023 2 972 M 2 230 M 2 230 M
Net income 2023 -79,7 M -59,8 M -59,8 M
Net Debt 2023 1 453 M 1 090 M 1 090 M
P/E ratio 2023 -2,03x
Yield 2023 -
Capitalization 180 M 135 M 135 M
EV / Sales 2023 0,55x
EV / Sales 2024 0,50x
Nbr of Employees 3 900
Free-Float 97,5%
Chart TRANSAT A.T. INC.
Duration : Period :
Transat A.T. Inc. Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends TRANSAT A.T. INC.
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsBullishBullishBullish
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus UNDERPERFORM
Number of Analysts 5
Last Close Price 4,72 CAD
Average target price 4,40 CAD
Spread / Average Target -6,78%
EPS Revisions
Managers and Directors
Annick Guerard President, Chief Executive Officer, & Director
Patrick Bui Chief Financial Officer
Susan Kudzman Chairman
Bruno Leclaire Chief Information Officer & Vice President
Marc Philippe Lumpé Chief Airline Operations Officer
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capi. (M$)
TRANSAT A.T. INC.60.54%135
BOOKING HOLDINGS INC.29.32%96 254
ORIENTAL LAND CO., LTD.42.01%63 981
TRIP.COM GROUP LIMITED9.83%24 412
EXPEDIA GROUP, INC.26.12%16 365
VAIL RESORTS, INC.0.55%9 240
MarketScreener: Created by Investors for Investors!
100% Free Registration
fermer