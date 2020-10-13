Transat A T : Top shareholder in Air Canada, Transat calls revised buyout offer 'reasonable'

MONTREAL, Oct 13 (Reuters) - The biggest shareholder in Air
Canada and Transat A.T. Inc said on Tuesday
that AC's revised offer for the Canadian tour operator was "a
very reasonable one," given the turmoil in the aviation
industry.
Peter Letko, a co-founder of investment manager Letko
Brosseau, called the deal "good news" but said the firm would
wait to see if a rival bidder emerged before committing to the
Air Canada offer.
On Saturday, Air Canada, Canada's biggest airline, cut the
deal value to buy Transat by nearly 75% to about C$188.7 million
($143.9 million), down from C$720 million, as COVID-19 weighs on
travel demand.
Transat shares rose as much as 30% as Air Canada's revised
offer raised optimism the deal, once shaken by the COVID-19
pandemic, could be completed.
With the pandemic grounding flights globally, Air Canada had
faced shareholder pressure to renegotiate the deal, which is
still pending approval from European and Canadian regulators.
"The price is a long way from what we agreed ... but it’s
clear that the industry has gone through a period where it’s
really suffered," Letko told Reuters in a phone interview. "If
nothing transpires, I think the Air Canada offer is a very
reasonable one."
Letko Brosseau owns an 8.69% stake in Air Canada and almost
15% of Transat, according to Refinitiv data.
As part of the revised deal, the purchase price could be
paid to Transat shareholders in cash or shares of Air Canada,
which Letko called interesting.
Transat shares closed up 26.1% at C$4.83, compared with Air
Canada's revised offer price of C$5. Air Canada shares fell
1.93%.
Analysts said the revised price would give Air Canada
greater motivation to conclude the deal, which was believed to
be on thin ice.
"COVID-19 has resulted in significant uncertainty for the
airline industry, which made us doubt whether the combination of
TRZ and AC would even occur," Desjardins analyst Benoit Poirier
said in a note to clients on Tuesday.
"We believe the revised agreement offers incentives for AC
to obtain regulatory approvals for the transaction."
The deal requires approval by Transat shareholders, who are
set to vote in early December.
One portfolio manager who holds Air Canada stock said he
believed Transat shareholders would have little option other
than to approve it.
"This is the best that they are going to get in this
environment."
(Reporting by Allison Lampert in Montreal; Editing by Chris
Reese and Peter Cooney)