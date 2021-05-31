Transat A T : 2021-05-31 — Climate-related disclosure report 2020 (PDF)

• NOTES REGARDING THE 2020 EDITION OF THE REPORT.....................................

ABOUT THIS REPORT

REPORTING FRAMEWORK AND METHODOLGY

As part of the Loan Plan Agreement, Transat is obliged to produce, publish, and provide the Canada Enterprise Emergency Funding Corporation with an annual climate-related disclosure report. It adheres to the Final Recommendations of the Task Force and Climate-Related Disclosures ("TFCD") (Link), the Final Report of the Expert Panel on Sustainable Finance (Link), and shows how Transat will contribute to achieving Canada's Climate Change Commitments.

The first four climate disclosure reports are prepared in the form of a Phase 1 report as specified in the Expert Panel's recommendations, with clear disclosures on Governance, Strategy, Risk Management, Metrics & Targets, and achieving Canada's commitments to the Paris Agreement (see below).

• Describe the board's oversight of climate-related risks and 1 Governance opportunities. • Describe management's role in assessing and managing climate- related risks and opportunities. 2 Strategy • Describe the climate-related risks and opportunities the organization has identified over the short, medium, and long term. 3 Risk Management • Describe the organization's processes for identifying and assessing climate-related risks. 4 Metrics & Targets • Disclose Scope 1 and 2 GHG emissions and related risks, or an appropriate alternative metric. Achieving • Report on how your corporate governance, strategies, policies, 5 commitments to the and practices contribute to achieving Canada's commitments Paris Agreement under the Paris Agreement

The fifth report will be in the form of a Phase II report as specified in the Expert Panel's recommendations, with reporting on underlying assumptions, calculations, estimates and scenarios. Apart from loan agreement requirements, Transat is committed to providing transparent and regular reporting about our strategies and performance on sustainability issues that are most important to our

