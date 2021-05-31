Transat A T : 2021-05-31 — Climate-related disclosure report 2020 (PDF)

CLIMATE-
RELATED DISCLOSURE REPORT 2020
CLIMATE-RELATED
DISCLOSURE REPORT 2020
May 31, 2021
|
|
TABLE OF CONTENTS
|
|
ABOUT THIS REPORT...........................................................................................................................
|
4
|
• REPORTING FRAMEWORK AND METHODOLGY.........................................................
|
4
|
•
|
ABOUT TRANSAT..................................................................................................................
|
6
|
• MESSAGE FROM ANNICK GUÉRARD .............................................................................
|
7
|
1.
|
GOVERNANCE .......................................................................................................................
|
8
|
•
|
BOARD-LEVELOVERSIGHT ..............................................................................................
|
9
|
•
|
MANAGEMENT'S ROLE.....................................................................................................
|
10
|
2.
|
STRATEGY ............................................................................................................................
|
11
|
•
|
OUR CLIMATE STRATEGY ...............................................................................................
|
11
|
• SHORT-TERM CLIMATE RELATED RISKS AND OPPORTUNITIES........................
|
12
|
• MEDIUM-TERM CLIMATE RELATED RISKS AND OPPORTUNITIES......................
|
13
|
• LONG-TERM CLIMATE RELATED RISKS AND OPPORTUNITIES ..........................
|
13
|
• TRANSAT'S GHG REDUCTION PLAN AND INTIATIVES ...........................................
|
14
|
|
IN THE AIR ....................................................................................................................
|
14
|
|
ON THE GROUND .......................................................................................................
|
15
|
|
EXAMPLES OF OUR GHG REDUCTION INITIATIVES........................................
|
16
|
3.
|
CLIMATE-RELATEDRISKS MANAGEMENT.................................................................
|
19
|
• IDENTIFYING AND ASSESSING CLIMATE-RELATED RISKS ..................................
|
19
|
•
|
TIMEFRAME DEFINITIONS................................................................................................
|
20
|
•
|
FINANCIAL IMPACT DEFINITIONS..................................................................................
|
20
|
•
|
CLIMATE TRANSITION RISKS .........................................................................................
|
21
|
•
|
CLIMATE PHYSICAL RISKS..............................................................................................
|
26
|
•
|
CLIMATE OPPORTUNITES................................................................................................
|
28
|
|
|
Page 2 / 45
|
4.
|
METRICS & TARGETS........................................................................................................
|
32
|
• MEASURING OUR CARBON FOOTPRINT.....................................................................
|
32
|
• OTHER REPORTED CLIMATE-RELATED AND SUSTAINABILITY METRICS.......
|
33
|
• INTERNAL CLIMATE-RELATED MANAGEMENT METRICS......................................
|
33
|
•
|
REPORTING METHODOLOGY .........................................................................................
|
33
|
• NOTES REGARDING THE 2020 EDITION OF THE REPORT.....................................
|
34
|
5.
|
ACHIEVING COMMITMENTS TO THE PARIS AGREEMENT.....................................
|
35
|
• CANADA'S EMISSION REDUCTION GOALS ................................................................
|
35
|
• AVIATION INDUSTRY EMISSION REDUCTION GOALS.............................................
|
35
|
• TRANSAT'S EMISSION REDUCTION GOALS ..............................................................
|
36
|
APPENDIX...............................................................................................................................................
|
37
|
• TASK FORCE ON CLIMATE-RELATED DISCLOSURES (TCFD) INDEX ................
|
37
|
•
|
APPENDIX DATA TABLE...................................................................................................
|
44
Page 3 / 45
ABOUT THIS REPORT
REPORTING FRAMEWORK AND METHODOLGY
As part of the Loan Plan Agreement, Transat is obliged to produce, publish, and provide the Canada Enterprise Emergency Funding Corporation with an annual climate-related disclosure report. It adheres to the Final Recommendations of the Task Force and Climate-Related Disclosures ("TFCD") (Link), the Final Report of the Expert Panel on Sustainable Finance (Link), and shows how Transat will contribute to achieving Canada's Climate Change Commitments.
The first four climate disclosure reports are prepared in the form of a Phase 1 report as specified in the Expert Panel's recommendations, with clear disclosures on Governance, Strategy, Risk Management, Metrics & Targets, and achieving Canada's commitments to the Paris Agreement (see below).
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
•
|
Describe the board's oversight of climate-related risks and
|
|
|
1
|
|
|
Governance
|
|
|
|
opportunities.
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
•
|
Describe management's role in assessing and managing climate-
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
related risks and opportunities.
|
|
2
|
|
|
Strategy
|
|
•
|
Describe the climate-related risks and opportunities the
|
|
|
|
|
organization has identified over the short, medium, and long
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
term.
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
3
|
|
|
Risk Management
|
|
|
•
|
Describe the organization's processes for identifying and
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
assessing climate-related risks.
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
4
|
|
|
Metrics & Targets
|
|
• Disclose Scope 1 and 2 GHG emissions and related risks, or an
|
|
|
|
|
appropriate alternative metric.
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
Achieving
|
|
|
•
|
Report on how your corporate governance, strategies, policies,
|
|
|
5
|
|
|
commitments to the
|
|
|
|
and practices contribute to achieving Canada's commitments
|
|
|
|
|
|
Paris Agreement
|
|
|
|
under the Paris Agreement
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
The fifth report will be in the form of a Phase II report as specified in the Expert Panel's recommendations, with reporting on underlying assumptions, calculations, estimates and scenarios. Apart from loan agreement requirements, Transat is committed to providing transparent and regular reporting about our strategies and performance on sustainability issues that are most important to our
Page 4 / 45
business and our stakeholders. We have produced Corporate Responsibility Reports and publish information on our website and internally, but this year's report is a new stage in the evolution of our reporting. It is aligned with TCFD recommendations and in future reports we will use other reporting standards such as the Sustainability Accounting Standards Board (SASB), Global Reporting Initiative (GRI) or the Carbon Disclosure Project (CDP) as applicable. Transat welcomes the opportunity to increase the transparency and quality of our sustainability reporting.
This inaugural report was produced to the best of our ability and the data was reviewed internally. Except for international aircraft emissions, the data presented was not audited by an accredited third party. For future reports we will consider how we can integrate reporting standards with third party verification to provide the most accurate sustainability and climate reporting possible. Performance data in this report is for the calendar year 2020 and for most indicators five years of data is provided for historical trend analysis.
Page 5 / 45
This is an excerpt of the original content. To continue reading it, access the original document here.
Disclaimer
Transat A.T. Inc. published this content on 31 May 2021 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 31 May 2021 20:51:04 UTC.