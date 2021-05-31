Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
New member
Sign up for FREE
New customer
Discover our services
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON
  1. Homepage
  2. Equities
  3. Canada
  4. Toronto Stock Exchange
  5. Transat A.T. Inc.
  6. News
  7. Summary
    TRZ   CA89351T4019

TRANSAT A.T. INC.

(TRZ)
  Report
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsRatingsCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensusRevisions 
SummaryMost relevantAll NewsAnalyst Reco.Other languagesPress ReleasesOfficial PublicationsSector newsMarketScreener Strategies

Transat A T : 2021-05-31 — Climate-related disclosure report 2020 (PDF)

05/31/2021 | 04:52pm EDT
share with twitter
share with LinkedIn
share with facebook

CLIMATE-

RELATED DISCLOSURE REPORT 2020

CLIMATE-RELATED

DISCLOSURE REPORT 2020

May 31, 2021

TABLE OF CONTENTS

ABOUT THIS REPORT...........................................................................................................................

4

REPORTING FRAMEWORK AND METHODOLGY.........................................................

4

ABOUT TRANSAT..................................................................................................................

6

MESSAGE FROM ANNICK GUÉRARD .............................................................................

7

1.

GOVERNANCE .......................................................................................................................

8

BOARD-LEVELOVERSIGHT ..............................................................................................

9

MANAGEMENT'S ROLE.....................................................................................................

10

2.

STRATEGY ............................................................................................................................

11

OUR CLIMATE STRATEGY ...............................................................................................

11

SHORT-TERM CLIMATE RELATED RISKS AND OPPORTUNITIES........................

12

MEDIUM-TERM CLIMATE RELATED RISKS AND OPPORTUNITIES......................

13

LONG-TERM CLIMATE RELATED RISKS AND OPPORTUNITIES ..........................

13

TRANSAT'S GHG REDUCTION PLAN AND INTIATIVES ...........................................

14

IN THE AIR ....................................................................................................................

14

ON THE GROUND .......................................................................................................

15

EXAMPLES OF OUR GHG REDUCTION INITIATIVES........................................

16

3.

CLIMATE-RELATEDRISKS MANAGEMENT.................................................................

19

IDENTIFYING AND ASSESSING CLIMATE-RELATED RISKS ..................................

19

TIMEFRAME DEFINITIONS................................................................................................

20

FINANCIAL IMPACT DEFINITIONS..................................................................................

20

CLIMATE TRANSITION RISKS .........................................................................................

21

CLIMATE PHYSICAL RISKS..............................................................................................

26

CLIMATE OPPORTUNITES................................................................................................

28

Page 2 / 45

4.

METRICS & TARGETS........................................................................................................

32

MEASURING OUR CARBON FOOTPRINT.....................................................................

32

OTHER REPORTED CLIMATE-RELATED AND SUSTAINABILITY METRICS.......

33

INTERNAL CLIMATE-RELATED MANAGEMENT METRICS......................................

33

REPORTING METHODOLOGY .........................................................................................

33

NOTES REGARDING THE 2020 EDITION OF THE REPORT.....................................

34

5.

ACHIEVING COMMITMENTS TO THE PARIS AGREEMENT.....................................

35

CANADA'S EMISSION REDUCTION GOALS ................................................................

35

AVIATION INDUSTRY EMISSION REDUCTION GOALS.............................................

35

TRANSAT'S EMISSION REDUCTION GOALS ..............................................................

36

APPENDIX...............................................................................................................................................

37

TASK FORCE ON CLIMATE-RELATED DISCLOSURES (TCFD) INDEX ................

37

APPENDIX DATA TABLE...................................................................................................

44

Page 3 / 45

ABOUT THIS REPORT

REPORTING FRAMEWORK AND METHODOLGY

As part of the Loan Plan Agreement, Transat is obliged to produce, publish, and provide the Canada Enterprise Emergency Funding Corporation with an annual climate-related disclosure report. It adheres to the Final Recommendations of the Task Force and Climate-Related Disclosures ("TFCD") (Link), the Final Report of the Expert Panel on Sustainable Finance (Link), and shows how Transat will contribute to achieving Canada's Climate Change Commitments.

The first four climate disclosure reports are prepared in the form of a Phase 1 report as specified in the Expert Panel's recommendations, with clear disclosures on Governance, Strategy, Risk Management, Metrics & Targets, and achieving Canada's commitments to the Paris Agreement (see below).

Describe the board's oversight of climate-related risks and

1

Governance

opportunities.

Describe management's role in assessing and managing climate-

related risks and opportunities.

2

Strategy

Describe the climate-related risks and opportunities the

organization has identified over the short, medium, and long

term.

3

Risk Management

Describe the organization's processes for identifying and

assessing climate-related risks.

4

Metrics & Targets

Disclose Scope 1 and 2 GHG emissions and related risks, or an

appropriate alternative metric.

Achieving

Report on how your corporate governance, strategies, policies,

5

commitments to the

and practices contribute to achieving Canada's commitments

Paris Agreement

under the Paris Agreement

The fifth report will be in the form of a Phase II report as specified in the Expert Panel's recommendations, with reporting on underlying assumptions, calculations, estimates and scenarios. Apart from loan agreement requirements, Transat is committed to providing transparent and regular reporting about our strategies and performance on sustainability issues that are most important to our

Page 4 / 45

business and our stakeholders. We have produced Corporate Responsibility Reports and publish information on our website and internally, but this year's report is a new stage in the evolution of our reporting. It is aligned with TCFD recommendations and in future reports we will use other reporting standards such as the Sustainability Accounting Standards Board (SASB), Global Reporting Initiative (GRI) or the Carbon Disclosure Project (CDP) as applicable. Transat welcomes the opportunity to increase the transparency and quality of our sustainability reporting.

This inaugural report was produced to the best of our ability and the data was reviewed internally. Except for international aircraft emissions, the data presented was not audited by an accredited third party. For future reports we will consider how we can integrate reporting standards with third party verification to provide the most accurate sustainability and climate reporting possible. Performance data in this report is for the calendar year 2020 and for most indicators five years of data is provided for historical trend analysis.

Page 5 / 45

This is an excerpt of the original content. To continue reading it, access the original document here.

Disclaimer

Transat A.T. Inc. published this content on 31 May 2021 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 31 May 2021 20:51:04 UTC.


© Publicnow 2021
All news about TRANSAT A.T. INC.
04:52pTRANSAT A T  : 2021-05-31 — Climate-related disclosure report 2020 (PDF)
PU
05/26TRANSAT A T  : Says Jean-Marc Eustache Retiring; Annick Guerard Appointed as Pre..
MT
05/26TRANSAT A T  : announces that Jean-Marc Eustache is retiring and handing over th..
AQ
05/17TRANSAT A T  : Letko Brosseau Reiterated its Commitment to Transat A.T. Inc
MT
05/14TRANSAT A T  : Provides Status Update Regarding Discussions with Pierre Karl Pel..
MT
05/14TRANSAT BRIEF : Provides Status Update Regarding Discussions with Pierre Karl Pe..
MT
05/14TRANSAT A T  : provides status update regarding its discussions with Pierre Karl..
AQ
05/12AIR CANADA  : Will Fly To Hawaii In Winter 2022 from Montreal, Toronto, Calgary ..
MT
05/10AIR CANADA  : S&P Says Air Canada Affirmed At 'B+' On Liquidity Strength That Mi..
MT
05/07AIR CANADA  : Reports Q1 Loss of $1.3 Billion With Net Cash Burn of Near $14 Mil..
MT
More news
Financials
Sales 2021 284 M 235 M 235 M
Net income 2021 -346 M -286 M -286 M
Net Debt 2021 761 M 631 M 631 M
P/E ratio 2021 -0,59x
Yield 2021 -
Capitalization 202 M 167 M 167 M
EV / Sales 2021 3,39x
EV / Sales 2022 0,75x
Nbr of Employees 5 100
Free-Float 89,2%
Chart TRANSAT A.T. INC.
Duration : Period :
Transat A.T. Inc. Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus UNDERPERFORM
Number of Analysts 5
Average target price 3,60 CAD
Last Close Price 5,34 CAD
Spread / Highest target -15,7%
Spread / Average Target -32,6%
Spread / Lowest Target -43,8%
EPS Revisions
Managers and Directors
NameTitle
Annick Guerard President, Chief Executive & Operating Officer
Denis Pétrin CFO, VP-Administration & Head-Investor Relations
Raymond Bachand Chairman
Bruno Leclaire Chief Information Officer & Digital Officer
Philippe Sureau Independent Director
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capitalization (M$)
TRANSAT A.T. INC.-2.73%167
BOOKING HOLDINGS INC.6.03%96 948
ORIENTAL LAND CO., LTD.-4.28%48 622
TRIP.COM GROUP LIMITED24.07%26 678
EXPEDIA GROUP, INC.33.65%26 006
LIVE NATION ENTERTAINMENT, INC.22.63%19 706