Transat A T : shareholders approve discounted buyout offer from Air Canada

MONTREAL, Dec 15 (Reuters) - Transat A.T. Inc
shareholders on Tuesday approved a discounted buyout offer from
Air Canada, a spokesman for the Montreal-based tour
operator said, sending Transat shares up more than 10% in
morning trade.
In October, Air Canada slashed its offer to buy Transat by
almost 75%, lowering the deal to about C$188.7 million ($148.17
million), down from C$720 million, as COVID-19 weighed on travel
demand.
The country’s largest carrier had secured Transat
shareholders’ approval for the original deal last year to
bolster its then-thriving leisure business.
But with the pandemic grounding flights globally, Air Canada
faced shareholder pressure to renegotiate the deal, which is
still pending approval from European and Canadian regulators.
The largest shareholder in both companies in October called
Air Canada's revised offer "a very reasonable one," noting that
the purchase price could be paid to Transat shareholders in cash
or shares of Air Canada.
Earlier on Tuesday, Transat said it had received an
unsolicited proposal for the company from a private investor in
late November, but the company's board did not deem it superior
to the Air Canada offer.
While Transat shareholders were expected to vote in favor of
the deal with Air Canada, "the key milestone" remains the
European regulatory decision deadline of Feb. 9, Desjardins
analyst Benoit Poirier said in a note to clients.
Transat shares rose 10.59% to C$5.85 a share in morning
trade, while Air Canada stock was down 1.23% to C$25.78 a share.
($1 = 1.2735 Canadian dollars)
(Reporting By Allison Lampert; editing by Jonathan Oatis and
