Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
New member
Sign up for FREE
New customer
Discover our services
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON

MarketScreener Homepage  >  Equities  >  CANADIAN NATIONAL STOCK EXCHANGE  >  TransCanna Holdings Inc.    TCAN   CA89356V1040

TRANSCANNA HOLDINGS INC.

(TCAN)
  Report
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsCalendarCompanyFinancials 
SummaryMost relevantAll NewsOther languagesPress ReleasesOfficial PublicationsSector news

TransCanna Appoints Construction & Farming Expert to Board of Directors and Provides MCTO Update

04/14/2021 | 03:20pm EDT
share with twitter
share with LinkedIn
share with facebook

Vancouver, British Columbia--(Newsfile Corp. - April 14, 2021) - TransCanna Holdings Inc. (CSE: TCAN) (FSE: TH8) ("TransCanna" or the "Company") is pleased to announce the appointment of commercial farming and construction expert, Josh Baker, to its Board of Directors today.

The appointment comes in conjunction with the Company's first draw down of its recently secured $2M construction loan. Mr. Baker is the US-based lender's nominee to the Board, who will provide guidance and stewardship while the loan is deployed to increase production capacity at the Company's Daly Facility in Modesto, California.

Mr. Baker brings a wealth of relevant experience to the Board. He is a 6th generation farmer local to the Central Valley, with decades of experience building and operating commercial and residential family farms, giving him an intimate understanding of everything that goes into agricultural construction and how to optimally and efficiently grow and market crops.

As the Board Member representing the lender's interests, Mr. Baker will monitor the construction project and confirm when each phase is complete.

Phase One, currently underway, includes the construction of a 6,000 sq ft vegetative room, and five new cultivation rooms that can produce up to 200 lbs of harvest every two weeks.

"I'm extremely excited to join TransCanna, and would not have joined if I didn't see the tremendous potential here," said Mr. Baker. "The $2M construction loan will help bring it to profitability, and I really see it becoming one of the greatest cannabis companies in California in the next three years."

Bob Blink, Company CEO, said, "Everyone has hit the ground running with this new loan. As of today, we already have new construction workers at the facility, and expect to have plants in the new cultivation rooms within the next three weeks."

MCTO Update

The Company wishes to provide an update with respect to the previously announced Management Cease Trade Order (the "MCTO") issued by the British Columbia Securities Commission on March 31, 2021. The MCTO was issued in connection with the delay by the Company in filing its annual financial statements, management's discussion and analysis and related officer certifications for the financial year ended November 30, 2020 (collectively, the "Required Filings") before the prescribed deadline of March 30, 2021. The Company continues to work closely with its auditor and expects to file the Required Filings on or before May 31, 2021.

The Company is providing this status update in accordance with National Policy 12-203 Management Cease Trade Orders ("NP 12-203"). The Company intends to follow the provisions of the Alternative Information Guidelines set out in NP 12-203, including the issuance of bi-weekly default status reports in the form of news releases. The Company confirms as of the date of this news release that there has been no material change in the information contained in the announcement issued on April 1, 2021, and there is no other material information concerning the affairs of the Company that has not been generally disclosed.

About TransCanna

TransCanna Holdings Inc. is a California-based, Canadian-listed company building cannabis-focused brands for the California lifestyle, through its wholly-owned California subsidiaries.

TransCanna's wholly owned subsidiary Lyfted Farms is California's authentic cannabis brand whose pioneering spirit has been continuously providing the finest cannabis flower genetics and cultivation methods since 1984. The Lyfted Farms brand of exclusive cannabis flower is sold at premium retailers throughout the state. With its new cultivation facility in Daly, California, the company is now poised to become one of the largest and most efficient vertically integrated cannabis companies in the California market.

For further information, please visit the Company's website at www.transcanna.com or email the Company at info@transcanna.com.

On behalf of the Board of Directors
Bob Blink, CEO

Corporate Communications:
irteam@transcanna.com
604-800-3589

FORWARD-LOOKING INFORMATION:

Certain information in this release may contain forward-looking statements, such as statements regarding future expansions and cost savings and plans regarding production increases and financings. This information is based on current expectations and assumptions, including assumptions concerning the completion of the expansion of the Daly Facility, government approval of pro-cannabis policies, greater access to financial services and increased cultivation capacity, that are subject to significant risks and uncertainties that are difficult to predict. Actual results might differ materially from results suggested in any forward-looking statements. Risks that could cause results to differ from those stated in the forward-looking statements in this release include unexpected increases in operating costs, a continued strain on farmers due to fires and the Coronavirus pandemic and competition from other retailers. All forward-looking statements, including any financial outlook or future-oriented financial information, contained in this release are made as of the date of this release and are included for the purpose of providing information about management's current expectations and plans relating to the future. The Company assumes no obligation to update the forward-looking statements, or to update the reasons why actual results could differ from those reflected in the forward-looking statements unless and until required by securities laws applicable to the Company. Additional information identifying risks and uncertainties is contained in the Company's filings with the Canadian securities regulators, which filings are available at www.sedar.com.

Neither the Canadian Securities Exchange ("CSE") nor its Regulation Services Provider (as that term is defined in the policies of the CSE) accepts responsibility for the adequacy or accuracy of this release.

NOT FOR DISTRIBUTION TO UNITED STATES NEWS WIRE SERVICES OR FOR DISSEMINATION IN THE UNITED STATES

To view the source version of this press release, please visit https://www.newsfilecorp.com/release/80466


© Newsfilecorp 2021
All news about TRANSCANNA HOLDINGS INC.
03:20pTransCanna Appoints Construction & Farming Expert to Board of Directors and P..
NE
04/01TransCanna Closes Unit Financing, Completes Daly Facility Loan, Issues Shares..
NE
03/29TRANSCANNA  : Launching Two of the Most Powerful Cannabis Strains on the Market ..
AQ
03/26TransCanna Launching Two of the Most Powerful Cannabis Strains on the Market ..
NE
03/15TransCanna Product Ranks in Leafly's Top Cannabis Strains List
NE
03/11Lyfted Farms to Partner with VICE TV Personality for Co-Branding Deal
NE
03/02TransCanna's Lyfted Farms Set to Increase Cultivation by 300%
NE
02/23TRANSCANNA  : California Grants Cannabis Cultivation License to TransCanna
AQ
02/22RETRANSMISSION : California Grants Cannabis Cultivation License to TransCanna
NE
02/20California Grants Cannabis Cultivation License to TransCanna
NE
More news
Financials
Sales 2019 0,24  0,19  0,19 
Net income 2019 -25,8 M -20,6 M -20,6 M
Net Debt 2019 10,5 M 8,38 M 8,38 M
P/E ratio 2019 -0,58x
Yield 2019 -
Capitalization 55,1 M 44,0 M 44,0 M
EV / Sales 2018 -
EV / Sales 2019 126 245 455x
Nbr of Employees -
Free-Float 91,8%
Chart TRANSCANNA HOLDINGS INC.
Duration : Period :
TransCanna Holdings Inc. Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Income Statement Evolution
Managers and Directors
NameTitle
James Robert Blink Chief Executive Officer & Director
Wesik Stephanie President & Director
Michele Pillon Chief Financial Officer
Douglas Lawrence Mason Chairman
Stephen J. Giblin Director
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capitalization (M$)
TRANSCANNA HOLDINGS INC.35.06%44
OLD DOMINION FREIGHT LINE, INC.27.58%29 039
J.B. HUNT TRANSPORT SERVICES, INC.25.50%18 013
TFI INTERNATIONAL INC.41.95%6 915
LANDSTAR SYSTEM, INC.27.75%6 607
SAIA, INC.31.81%6 249
Categories
Free services
Mobile App
SOLUTIONS
About
Stock Market Quotes Interactive brokers The best of tweets Stock Market News Börse: Aktien, Kurse und Nachrichten
Copyright © 2021 Surperformance. All rights reserved. Stock quotes are provided by Factset, Morningstar and S&P Capital IQ