TransCanna Holdings Inc.

TRANSCANNA HOLDINGS INC.

(TCAN)
  Report
Delayed Quote. Delayed CANADIAN NATIONAL STOCK EXCHANGE - 01/29 03:54:25 pm
1.03 CAD   -1.90%
01/29 TransCanna Completes Warrant Financing
NE
01/26 TRANSCANNA : Corporate Update Letter to Shareholders
AQ
01/25 TransCanna Corporate Update, Letter to Shareholders
NE
TransCanna Completes Warrant Financing

01/29/2021 | 05:55pm EST
North Vancouver, British Columbia--(Newsfile Corp. - January 29, 2021) - TransCanna Holdings Inc. (CSE: TCAN) (FSE: TH8) ("TransCanna" or the "Company") is pleased to announce that it has closed a non-brokered warrant financing. In connection with the closing, the Company issued 3,800,000 warrants at a price of $0.05 per warrant, for gross proceeds of $190,000. Each warrant is exercisable into one common share at an exercise price of $1.00 for a period of 24 months. The warrants are subject to an acceleration right that allows the Company to give notice of an earlier expiry date if the Company's share price on the CSE (or such other stock exchange the Company's shares may be trading on) is equal to or greater than $1.30 for a period of 20 consecutive trading days.

The private placement is subject to the approval of the Canadian Securities Exchange ("CSE") and the securities will be subject to a four-month hold period under securities laws. The Company intends to use the net proceeds from the private placement for working capital purposes.

About TransCanna Holdings Inc.

TransCanna Holdings Inc. is a California based, Canadian listed company building Cannabis-focused brands for the California lifestyle, through its wholly-owned California subsidiaries.

For further information, please visit the Company's website at www.transcanna.com or email the Company at info@transcanna.com.

On behalf of the Board of Directors
Bob Blink, CEO
604-349-3011

Neither the Canadian Securities Exchange nor its Regulation Services Provider (as that term is defined in the policies of the Canadian Securities Exchange) accepts responsibility for the adequacy or accuracy of this release.

NOT FOR DISSEMINATION IN THE UNITED STATES OR FOR DISTRIBUTION TO U.S. NEWSWIRE SERVICES AND DOES NOT CONSTITUTE AN OFFER OF THE SECURITIES DESCRIBED HEREIN

To view the source version of this press release, please visit https://www.newsfilecorp.com/release/73230


© Newsfilecorp 2021
