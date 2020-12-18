Log in
TRANSCANNA HOLDINGS INC.

TRANSCANNA HOLDINGS INC.

(TCAN)
  
Delayed Quote. Delayed CANADIAN NATIONAL STOCK EXCHANGE - 12/18 03:40:35 pm
0.72 CAD   +1.41%
TransCanna Reports AGM Results

12/18/2020 | 09:45pm EST
Vancouver, British Columbia--(Newsfile Corp. - December 18, 2020) -  TransCanna Holdings Inc. (CSE: TCAN) (FSE: TH8) ("TransCanna" or the "Company") is pleased to report the results of voting at its annual general meeting of shareholders which was held on December 16, 2020 in Vancouver, British Columbia (the "Meeting"). All matters submitted to the shareholders for approval as set out in the Company's notice of meeting and information circular dated November 7, 2020 were duly approved. Details of the voting results are provided below:

Election of Directors

The number of directors to be elected was fixed at four (4) and the following persons were elected to serve as directors of the Company:

Douglas L. Mason

James R. Blink

Stephanie Wesik

Unfortunately due to personal reasons Jennifer Brown was unable to accept her appointment to the Company's board of directors. The Company wishes her the best of luck in her future endeavours. The Company has identified suitable candidates for its Board of Directors to replace Ms. Brown.

Appointment of Auditor

Dale Matheson Carr-Hilton Labonte LLP, Chartered Professional Accountants was re-appointed as the auditor of the Company for the ensuing year and the directors were authorized to fix their remuneration.

Approval of Stock Option Plan

The Company's stock-option plan was ratified and re-approved by ordinary resolution.

About TransCanna Holdings Inc.

TransCanna Holdings Inc. is a California based, Canadian listed, Company building cannabis-focused brands for the California lifestyle through its wholly-owned California subsidiaries.

For further information, please visit the Company's website at www.transcanna.com or email the Company at info@transcanna.com.

On behalf of the Board of Directors
Bob Blink, CEO
604-349-3011

Neither the Canadian Securities Exchange nor its Regulation Services Provider (as that term is defined in the policies of the Canadian Securities Exchange) accepts responsibility for the adequacy or accuracy of this release.

NOT FOR DISSEMINATION IN THE UNITED STATES OR FOR DISTRIBUTION TO U.S. NEWSWIRE SERVICES AND DOES NOT CONSTITUTE AN OFFER OF THE SECURITIES DESCRIBED HEREIN

To view the source version of this press release, please visit https://www.newsfilecorp.com/release/70668


© Newsfilecorp 2020
