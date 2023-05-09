Advanced search
Log in
Log in
Or log in with
GoogleGoogle
Twitter Twitter
Facebook Facebook
Apple Apple     
Sign up
Email Registration
Or log in with
GoogleGoogle
Twitter Twitter
Facebook Facebook
Apple Apple     
  1. Homepage
  2. Equities
  3. United States
  4. Nasdaq
  5. Transcat, Inc.
  6. News
  7. Summary
    TRNS   US8935291075

TRANSCAT, INC.

(TRNS)
  Report
Real-time Estimate Cboe BZX  -  03:48:24 2023-05-09 pm EDT
81.84 USD   +0.75%
03:00pTranscat Announces Fourth Quarter and Full Fiscal Year 2023 Conference Call and Webcast
BU
03/28Transcat Inc : Unregistered Sale of Equity Securities, Regulation FD Disclosure, Financial Statements and Exhibits (form 8-K)
AQ
03/28Transcat Acquires TIC-MS for $9.7 Million
MT
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsRatingsCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensusRevisionsFunds 
SummaryMost relevantAll NewsAnalyst Reco.Other languagesPress ReleasesOfficial PublicationsSector news

Transcat Announces Fourth Quarter and Full Fiscal Year 2023 Conference Call and Webcast

05/09/2023 | 03:00pm EDT
share with twitter
share with LinkedIn
share with facebook

Transcat, Inc. (Nasdaq: TRNS) (“Transcat” or the “Company”), a leading provider of accredited calibration services, enterprise asset management services, and value-added distributor of professional grade handheld test, measurement and control instrumentation, announced that it will release its fourth quarter and full fiscal year 2023 results after the close of financial markets on Monday, May 22, 2023.

The Company will host a conference call and webcast to review the financial and operating results for the period and discuss its corporate strategy and outlook. A question-and-answer session will follow.

Fourth Quarter and Full Fiscal Year 2023 Conference Call

Tuesday, May 23, 2023
11:00 a.m. Eastern Time
Phone: (201) 689-8471
Webcast and accompanying slide presentation: https://www.transcat.com/investor-relations

A telephonic replay will be available from 2:00 p.m. ET on the day of the teleconference call until Tuesday, May 30, 2023. To listen to the archived call, dial (412) 317-6671 and enter conference ID number 13738813 or access the webcast replay at https://www.transcat.com/investor-relations, where a transcript will be posted once available.

ABOUT TRANSCAT

Transcat, Inc. is a leading provider of accredited calibration, reliability, maintenance optimization, quality and compliance, validation, Computerized Maintenance Management System (CMMS), and pipette services. The Company is focused on providing best-in-class services and products to highly regulated industries, particularly the Life Science industry, which includes pharmaceutical, biotechnology, medical device, and other FDA-regulated businesses, as well as aerospace and defense, and energy and utilities. Transcat provides periodic on-site services, mobile calibration services, pickup and delivery, in-house services at its 29 Calibration Service Centers strategically located across the United States, Puerto Rico, Canada, and Ireland. The breadth and depth of measurement parameters addressed by Transcat’s ISO/IEC 17025 scopes of accreditation are believed to be the best in the industry.

Transcat also operates as a leading value-added distributor that markets, sells and rents new and used national and proprietary brand instruments to customers primarily in North America. The Company believes its combined Service and Distribution segment offerings, experience, technical expertise, and integrity create a unique and compelling value proposition for its customers.

Transcat’s strategy is to leverage its strong brand and unique value proposition that includes its comprehensive instrument service capabilities, enterprise asset management, and leading distribution platform to drive organic sales growth. The Company will also look to expand its addressable calibration market through acquisitions and capability investments to further realize the inherent leverage of its business model. More information about Transcat can be found at: Transcat.com.


© Business Wire 2023
All news about TRANSCAT, INC.
03:00pTranscat Announces Fourth Quarter and Full Fiscal Year 2023 Conference Call and Webcast
BU
03/28Transcat Inc : Unregistered Sale of Equity Securities, Regulation FD Disclosure, Financial..
AQ
03/28Transcat Acquires TIC-MS for $9.7 Million
MT
03/27Transcat Strengthens Midwest Presence with Acquisition of St. Louis based TIC-MS, Inc.
BU
03/27Transcat, Inc. acquired The Instrumentation Center Metrology Services, INC. for $9.7 mi..
CI
02/28Transcat, Inc. to Participate in the 35th Annual Roth Conference in Dana Point, Califor..
BU
02/08Insider Sell: Transcat
MT
02/02Roth Capital Adjusts Price Target on Transcat to $94 From $80, Maintains Buy Rating
MT
02/01TRANSCAT INC MANAGEMENT'S DISCUSSION AND ANALYSIS OF FINANCIAL CONDITION AND RESULTS O..
AQ
02/01HC Wainwright Adjusts Transcat's Price Target to $96 From $88, Keeps Buy Rating
MT
More news
Analyst Recommendations on TRANSCAT, INC.
More recommendations
Financials (USD)
Sales 2023 229 M - -
Net income 2023 10,1 M - -
Net Debt 2023 - - -
P/E ratio 2023 61,7x
Yield 2023 -
Capitalization 614 M 614 M -
Capi. / Sales 2023 2,68x
Capi. / Sales 2024 2,50x
Nbr of Employees 812
Free-Float 93,7%
Chart TRANSCAT, INC.
Duration : Period :
Transcat, Inc. Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends TRANSCAT, INC.
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsNeutralNeutralBullish
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus BUY
Number of Analysts 5
Last Close Price 81,23 $
Average target price 95,40 $
Spread / Average Target 17,4%
EPS Revisions
Managers and Directors
Lee D. Rudow President, Chief Executive Officer & Director
Thomas L. Barbato Chief Financial Officer, Treasurer & SVP-Finance
Gary J. Haseley Chairman
Mark A. Doheny Chief Operating Officer
Paul D. Moore Independent Director
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capi. (M$)
TRANSCAT, INC.16.38%614
CINTAS CORPORATION1.91%46 807
BUREAU VERITAS SA5.04%12 885
LG CORP.15.49%10 892
RITCHIE BROS. AUCTIONEERS INCORPORATED-1.12%10 395
TELEPERFORMANCE SE-29.95%10 048
MarketScreener: Created by Investors for Investors!
100% Free Registration
fermer