    TRNS   US8935291075

TRANSCAT, INC.

(TRNS)
  Report
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsRatingsCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensusRevisions 
SummaryMost relevantAll NewsAnalyst Reco.Other languagesPress ReleasesOfficial PublicationsSector news

Transcat, Inc. : to Present at Oppenheimer Technology, Internet, and Communications Virtual Conference

08/05/2021 | 05:31pm EDT
Transcat, Inc. (NASDAQ: TRNS), a leading provider of accredited calibration, repair, inspection and laboratory instrument services and value-added distributor of professional grade handheld test, measurement and control instrumentation, announced that Lee D. Rudow, Chief Executive Officer, and Mark A. Doheny, Chief Financial Officer, will present and be available for investor meetings at the Oppenheimer Technology, Internet and Communications Virtual Conference on Wednesday, August 11, 2021.

The Transcat presentation is scheduled to begin at 8:15 am Eastern Time. A link to the live webcast of the presentation, along with presentation materials, will be available at www.transcat.com/investor-relations. A replay of the webcast will be available for 60 days.

ABOUT TRANSCAT

Transcat, Inc. is a leading provider of accredited calibration, repair, inspection, and laboratory instrument services. The Company is focused on providing best-in-class services and products to highly regulated industries, particularly the Life Science industry, which includes pharmaceutical, biotechnology, medical device, and other FDA-regulated businesses, as well as aerospace and defense, and energy and utilities. Transcat provides periodic on-site services, mobile calibration services, pickup and delivery, in-house services at its 22 Calibration Service Centers strategically located across the United States, Puerto Rico and Canada, and services at 20 imbedded customer-site locations. The breadth and depth of measurement parameters addressed by Transcat’s ISO/IEC 17025 scopes of accreditation are believed to be the best in the industry.

Transcat also operates as a leading value-added distributor that markets, sells and rents new and used national and proprietary brand instruments to customers primarily in North America. The Company believes its combined Service and Distribution segment offerings, experience, technical expertise, and integrity create a unique and compelling value proposition for its customers.

Transcat’s strategy is to leverage the complementary nature of its two operating segments, its comprehensive service capabilities, strong brand, enhanced e-commerce capabilities and leading distribution platform to drive organic sales growth. The Company will also look to expand its addressable calibration market through acquisitions and capability investments to further realize the inherent leverage of its business model.

More information about Transcat can be found at: Transcat.com.


© Business Wire 2021
Financials (USD)
Sales 2022 195 M - -
Net income 2022 12,9 M - -
Net Debt 2022 - - -
P/E ratio 2022 38,5x
Yield 2022 -
Capitalization 484 M 484 M -
Capi. / Sales 2022 2,48x
Capi. / Sales 2023 2,34x
Nbr of Employees 765
Free-Float 93,4%
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus BUY
Number of Analysts 5
Last Close Price 64,80 $
Average target price 72,20 $
Spread / Average Target 11,4%
EPS Revisions
Managers and Directors
Lee D. Rudow President, Chief Executive Officer & Director
Mark A. Doheny Chief Financial Officer & Vice President-Finance
Gary J. Haseley Chairman
Andrew J. Quaranto Vice President-Information Technology
Leanne E. Branham Vice President-Operations
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capi. (M$)
TRANSCAT, INC.86.85%484
CINTAS CORPORATION9.72%39 932
TELEPERFORMANCE SE33.21%25 123
BUREAU VERITAS SA31.62%15 312
EDENRED SE5.67%14 460
LG CORP.-0.51%13 331