Announcement of the third quarter 2021 consolidated financial report submitted to the Board of Directors.
11/04/2021 | 05:32am EDT
Provided by: Transcend Information, Inc.
Date of announcement
2021/11/04
Time of announcement
17:00:42
Subject
Announcement of the third quarter 2021 consolidated
financial report submitted to the Board of Directors.
Date of events
2021/11/04
To which item it meets
paragraph 31
Statement
1.Date of submission to the board of directors or approval by the board of
directors:2021/11/04
2.Date of approval by the audit committee:NA
3.Start and end dates of financial reports or annual self-assessed financial
information of the reporting period (XXXX/XX/XX~XXXX/XX/XX):
2021/01/01~2021/09/30
4.Operating revenue accumulated from 1/1 to end of the period
(thousand NTD):10,816,545
5.Gross profit (loss) from operations accumulated from 1/1 to end of
the period (thousand NTD):3,278,371
6.Net operating income (loss) accumulated from 1/1 to end of the period
(thousand NTD):2,303,045
7.Profit (loss) before tax accumulated from 1/1 to end of the period
(thousand NTD):2,508,106
8.Profit (loss) accumulated from 1/1 to end of the period
(thousand NTD):2,045,411
9.Profit (loss) during the period attributable to owners of parent
accumulated from 1/1 to end of the period (thousand NTD):2,045,411
10.Basic earnings (loss) per share accumulated from 1/1 to end of
the period (NTD):4.77
11.Total assets end of the period (thousand NTD):21,614,786
12.Total liabilities end of the period
(thousand NTD):2,276,153
13.Equity attributable to owners of parent end of the
period (thousand NTD):19,338,633
14.Any other matters that need to be specified:None.
