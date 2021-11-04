Log in
E-mail
Password
Show password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
New member
Sign up for FREE
New customer
Discover our services
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON
  1. Homepage
  2. Equities
  3. Taiwan
  4. Taiwan Stock Exchange
  5. Transcend Information, Inc.
  6. News
  7. Summary
    2451   TW0002451002

TRANSCEND INFORMATION, INC.

(2451)
  Report
SummaryChartsNewsRatingsCalendarCompanyFinancials 
SummaryMost relevantAll NewsOther languagesPress ReleasesOfficial PublicationsSector news

Announcement of the third quarter 2021 consolidated financial report submitted to the Board of Directors.

11/04/2021 | 05:32am EDT
share with twitter
share with LinkedIn
share with facebook
Close
Today's Information

Provided by: Transcend Information, Inc.
SEQ_NO 1 Date of announcement 2021/11/04 Time of announcement 17:00:42
Subject 
 Announcement of the third quarter 2021 consolidated
financial report submitted to the Board of Directors.
Date of events 2021/11/04 To which item it meets paragraph 31
Statement 
1.Date of submission to the board of directors or approval by the board of
 directors:2021/11/04
2.Date of approval by the audit committee:NA
3.Start and end dates of financial reports or annual self-assessed financial
 information of the reporting period (XXXX/XX/XX~XXXX/XX/XX):
2021/01/01~2021/09/30
4.Operating revenue accumulated from 1/1 to end of the period
(thousand NTD):10,816,545
5.Gross profit (loss) from operations accumulated from 1/1 to end of
the period (thousand NTD):3,278,371
6.Net operating income (loss) accumulated from 1/1 to end of the period
(thousand NTD):2,303,045
7.Profit (loss) before tax accumulated from 1/1 to end of the period
 (thousand NTD):2,508,106
8.Profit (loss) accumulated from 1/1 to end of the period
 (thousand NTD):2,045,411
9.Profit (loss) during the period attributable to owners of parent
accumulated from 1/1 to end of the period (thousand NTD):2,045,411
10.Basic earnings (loss) per share accumulated from 1/1 to end of
the period (NTD):4.77
11.Total assets end of the period (thousand NTD):21,614,786
12.Total liabilities end of the period
(thousand NTD):2,276,153
13.Equity attributable to owners of parent end of the
period (thousand NTD):19,338,633
14.Any other matters that need to be specified:None.

Disclaimer

Transcend Information Inc. published this content on 04 November 2021 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 04 November 2021 09:31:10 UTC.


© Publicnow 2021
All news about TRANSCEND INFORMATION, INC.
05:32aAnnouncement of the third quarter 2021 consolidated financial report submitted to the B..
PU
10/29Transcend will Convene the Investor Conference on 2021/11/05
PU
10/07TRANSCEND INFORMATION : Introduces New Motorcycle Dashcam DrivePro 20
PU
08/26Transcend Information, Inc. Announces Resignation of Li, Tseng-Ho as Director with Effe..
CI
08/05Transcend Information, Inc. Reports Earnings Results for the Second Quarter Ended June ..
CI
07/05TRANSCEND INFORMATION, INC. : Ex-dividend day for final dividend
FA
07/05TRANSCEND INFORMATION, INC. : Ex-dividend day for
FA
06/29TRANSCEND INFORMATION : Announces Embedded IPS SSDs for Storage Stability at an Unpreceden..
PU
06/03TRANSCEND INFORMATION : Embraces Rise of Edge Storage Devices with Embedded DRAM-less SSDs
PU
05/24Transcend Information, Inc. Announces Cash Dividend, Payable on July 30, 2021
CI
More news
Financials
Sales 2020 11 447 M 411 M 411 M
Net income 2020 1 198 M 43,0 M 43,0 M
Net cash 2020 9 822 M 353 M 353 M
P/E ratio 2020 23,3x
Yield 2020 4,69%
Capitalization 29 335 M 1 053 M 1 053 M
EV / Sales 2019 1,71x
EV / Sales 2020 1,58x
Nbr of Employees -
Free-Float 41,3%
Chart TRANSCEND INFORMATION, INC.
Duration : Period :
Transcend Information, Inc. Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends TRANSCEND INFORMATION, INC.
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsBullishBearishNeutral
Income Statement Evolution
Managers and Directors
Chung Wan Shu Chairman, Chief Executive Officer & GM
Chung Cheng Shu General Manager & Director
Hung Jen Chen Spokesman, IR Contact, Head-Finance & Accounting
Yi Liang Chen Independent Director
Le Min Chen Independent Director
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capi. (M$)
TRANSCEND INFORMATION, INC.4.77%1 053
NVIDIA CORPORATION103.74%663 836
TAIWAN SEMICONDUCTOR MANUFACTURING COMPANY LIMITED11.70%551 017
BROADCOM INC.23.87%223 248
INTEL CORPORATION1.14%204 936
TEXAS INSTRUMENTS15.36%174 722