Transcend Information : Announce the acquisition of land use rights from related party

Statement

1.Name and nature of the underlying asset (e.g., land located at Sublot XX, Lot XX, North District, Taichung City): Land located at No. 70, Xingshan Rd., Neihu Dist., Taipei City 114, Taiwan (R.O.C.) 2.Date of occurrence of the event:2022/03/03 3.Transaction unit amount (e.g.XX square meters, equivalent to XX ping), unit price, and total transaction price: (1)Transaction unit amount: Land 2,494.32 p'ing (7/10 for Won Chin, 3/10 for Cheng Chuan) (2)Unit price: NT$ 1,350 /p'ing/month (tax included) (3)Total transaction price：Amount of right-of-use asset NT$ 187,761,641 4.Trading counterparty and its relationship with the Company (if the trading counterparty is a natural person and furthermore is not a related party of the Company, the name of the trading counterparty is not required to be disclosed): Won Chin Investment Inc. (Shareholder of the Company) Cheng Chuan Technology Developement Inc. (Shareholder of the Company) 5.Where the trading counterparty is a related party, announcement shall also be made of the reason for choosing the related party as trading counterparty and the identity of the previous owner, its relationship with the Company and the trading counterparty, and the previous date and monetary amount of transfer: (1)The reason for choosing the related party: To ensure smooth operations, the Company intends to renew the lease (2)The identity of the previous owner, its relationship with the Company and the trading counterparty: A.SHU CHUNG WON, Chairman of the Company, B.SHU CHUNG CHENG, Director of the Company, Chairman of Cheng Chuan (3)Price and date of purchasing land: A.Won Chin: 2005/08/29, NT$563,968,013 B.Cheng Chuan: 2005/08/29, NT$241,700,577 6.Where an owner of the underlying assets within the past five years has been a related party of the Company, the announcement shall also include the date and price of acquisition and disposal by the related party, and its relationship with the Company at the time of the transaction: (1)Date of acquisition: 2005/08/29 (2)Price of purchasing land: Won Chin-NT$563,968,013, Cheng Chuan-NT$241,700,577 (3)Relationship to the company at those times: Both Won Chin and Cheng Chuan are shareholder of the Company 7.Projected gain (or loss) through disposal (not applicable for acquisition of assets; those with deferral should provide a table explaining recognition):NA 8.Terms of delivery or payment (including payment period and monetary amount), restrictive covenants in the contract, and other important terms and conditions: (1)Terms of delivery or payment:In accordance with the contract (2)Lease period: 2022/06/12-2027/06/11 (3)Restrictive covenants and other important stipulations: When the contract expires, the company has the priority to lease the land 9.The manner of deciding on this transaction (such as invitation to tender, price comparison, or price negotiation), the reference basis for the decision on price, and the decision-making unit: (1)The manner of deciding on this transaction: Price negotiation (2)The reference basis for the decision on price: Professional appraisal report (3)The decision-making unit: Board of directors 10.Name of the professional appraisal firm or company and its appraisal price: 1. Integrity Real Estate Appraisers Firm: Amount of right-of-use asset NT$ 194,026,681 (tax included) 2. CCIS Real Estate Joint Appraisers Firm: Amount of right-of-use asset NT$ 194,254,912 (tax included) (The amount of right-of-use assets does not meet the requirement to issue appraisal repots, which is a voluntary disclosure.) 11.Name of the professional appraiser: (1)Integrity Real Estate Appraisers Firm: KUO, TA-CHENG (2)CCIS Real Estate Joint Appraisers Firm: LI, WEI-JU 12.Practice certificate number of the professional appraiser: (1)KUO, TA-CHENG: (95) TCG NO.000092 (2)LI, WEI-JU: (108) TCG NO.000279 13.The appraisal report has a limited price, specific price, or special price:No 14.An appraisal report has not yet been obtained:No 15.Reason for an appraisal report not being obtained:NA 16.Reason for any significant discrepancy with the appraisal reports and opinion of the CPA:NA 17.Name of the CPA firm:NA 18.Name of the CPA:NA 19.Practice certificate number of the CPA:NA 20.Broker and broker's fee:NA 21.Concrete purpose or use of the acquisition or disposal: For Company's general operation 22.Any dissenting opinions of directors to the present transaction:No 23.Whether the counterparty of the current transaction is a related party:Yes 24.Date of the board of directors resolution:2022/03/03 25.Date of ratification by supervisors or approval by the audit committee:2022/03/03 26.The transaction is to acquire a real property or right-of-use asset from a related party:Yes 27.The price assessed in accordance with the Article 16 of the Regulations Governing the Acquisition and Disposal of Assets by Public Companies:NA 28.Where the above assessed price is lower than the transaction price, the price assessed in accordance with the Article 17 of the same regulations:NA 29.Any other matters that need to be specified: Since the related party has required the asset for more than 5 years, it does not apply to the Article 16 and 17 of the Regulations Governing the Acquisition and Disposal of Assets by Public Companies