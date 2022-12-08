Advanced search
  Homepage
  2. Equities
  3. Taiwan
  4. Taiwan Stock Exchange
  5. Transcend Information, Inc.
  6. News
  7. Summary
    2451   TW0002451002

TRANSCEND INFORMATION, INC.

(2451)
  Report
End-of-day quote Taiwan Stock Exchange  -  2022-12-06
66.80 TWD   -0.60%
03:13aTranscend Information : Captivates Gamers Worldwide by Unveiling New PCIe 4.0 M.2 SSD MTE250H
PU
12/01Transcend's Embedded Slc Mode Ssds : Great Value and High Endurance
PU
11/23Transcend Information : Wins 2023 Taiwan Excellence Award for 5 Products
PU
Summary 
Summary

Transcend Information : Captivates Gamers Worldwide by Unveiling New PCIe 4.0 M.2 SSD MTE250H

12/08/2022 | 03:13am EST
Transcend Information, Inc. (Transcend®), a leading brand in digital storage and multimedia products, has officially launched the advanced PCIe 4.0 M.2 solid-state drive (SSD) MTE250H. Featuring 3D NAND flash, an 8-channel controller, and a DRAM cache, this SSD delivers sequential read and write speeds of up to 7,200/6,500 MB/s (R/W) and ample capacity of up to 2TB. The MTE250H also features an efficient aluminum heatsink, which greatly cools down drive temperatures by 15%. This allows gaming enthusiasts and e-sports lovers to max out their performance worry-free.

7,200MB/s: A giant leap in performance

Fully compliant with the latest NVMe 1.4 specifications, the MTE250H comes in an M.2 2280 form factor with an 8-channel controller and a fast PCIe Gen4 x4 interface, unleashing sequential R/W speeds of up to 7,200/6,500 MB/s and 4K random R/W speeds reaching 530K IOPS. Such a performance boost improves the response times of gaming PCs and consoles, enabling a smooth game-playing experience, uncompromising performance, and ample capacity of up to 2TB.

Premium thermal design: Aluminum heatsink

Transcend's PCIe SSD MTE250H comes with an aluminum heatsink which dissipates heat effectively. The high thermal conductivity of aluminum and maximized surface area decreases drive temperatures by 15%. Plus, with its built-in Dynamic Thermal Throttling mechanism, drive temperatures can be monitored and controlled to ensure the SSD does not overheat and impact system performance. To enhance data integrity, the MTE250H features a built-in Low-Density Parity Check (LDPC) ECC algorithm, increasing storage reliability.

Monitoring the SSD with SSD Scope software

Transcend's free SSD monitoring software SSD Scope-designed exclusively for Transcend SSDs-brings together all the functions necessary to monitor SSD status, including SSD status display, S.M.A.R.T. analysis, data erasure, firmware update, TRIM initiation, system cloning, etc. By integrating all these important functions into one single platform, SSD Scope helps users ensure their PCIe SSD MTE250H is in the best condition.

Transcend's PCIe SSD MTE250H is covered by a five-year limited warranty. With stringent manufacturing based in Taiwan and rigorous quality control, Transcend guarantees the best product quality.

Attachments

Disclaimer

Transcend Information Inc. published this content on 08 December 2022 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 08 December 2022 08:12:07 UTC.


© Publicnow 2022
