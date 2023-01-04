Transcend Information : Delivers Industrial PLP SSDs to Tackle Data Integrity Needs in Smart AIoT

Transcend Information, a leading manufacturer of embedded memory products, is pleased to announce the release of our new Power Loss Protection (PLP) solid-state drives (SSDs) for enterprise customers. These SSDs have been designed to ensure data transfer integrity in the event of unexpected power loss, making them a valuable feature for systems that frequently experience unstable power sources, such as 5G network facilities, smart factories, and transportation surveillance networks.

Our PLP technology, which has been developed for SSDs with DRAM cache, is able to prevent data loss and corruption that may occur due to power failure. It operates by using a voltage detector and tantalum capacitors to provide power to the controller and DRAM cache in the event of a power failure, allowing for a longer buffer time for data to be transferred from the DRAM cache to NAND flash. When the voltage drops to a specific value, the controller will stop accepting new write commands and enter write-protection mode.

In addition to the reliable data protection provided by our PLP SSDs, they are also designed to withstand extended temperatures ranging from -20°C to 75°C, making them suitable for continuous, uninterrupted use in embedded systems and write-intensive applications.

To further support the use of our PLP SSDs, we are also offering a Software Development Kit (SDK) for developers to integrate our Scope Pro monitoring software into various platforms. This software allows for remote monitoring of our SSDs and includes features such as the ability to check capacitance value, conduct S.M.A.R.T. reports, receive important system notifications, and set up system cloning. It also provides drive maintenance support to help ensure a longer product lifespan.

As a leading brand in the field of embedded memory and storage products, we are committed to being a global innovator at the forefront of memory technology. We have a strong research and development team and experienced tech support team deployed globally, and our manufacturing base in Taiwan allows us to provide a stable, long-term product supply and high-quality products. We are confident that our PLP SSDs will facilitate the continued development of AIoT.

Interface Form Factor Product NAND Flash Capacity NVMe PCIe Gen4 x4 M.2 2280 MTE712P 112-layer 3D TLC 256GB-2TB NVMe PCIe Gen3 x4 M.2 2280 MTE662P 96-layer 3D TLC 128GB-1TB SATA III 6Gb/s M.2 2280 MTS952P 96-layer 3D TLC 128GB-1TB SATA III 6Gb/s 2.5" SSD470P 112-layer 3D TLC 128GB-4TB SATA III 6Gb/s mSATA MSA452P 96-layer 3D TLC 64GB / 128GB

Our PLP SSDs come with a three-year limited warranty, and wide-temp models (-40°C to 85°C) are available upon request. For more information, please visit http://www.transcend-info.com/.