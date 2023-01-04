Advanced search
Log in
Log in
Or log in with
GoogleGoogle
Twitter Twitter
Facebook Facebook
Apple Apple     
Sign up
Email Registration
Or log in with
GoogleGoogle
Twitter Twitter
Facebook Facebook
Apple Apple     
  1. Homepage
  2. Equities
  3. Taiwan
  4. Taiwan Stock Exchange
  5. Transcend Information, Inc.
  6. News
  7. Summary
    2451   TW0002451002

TRANSCEND INFORMATION, INC.

(2451)
  Report
End-of-day quote Taiwan Stock Exchange  -  2023-01-02
66.00 TWD    0.00%
02:48aTranscend Information : Delivers Industrial PLP SSDs to Tackle Data Integrity Needs in Smart AIoT
PU
2022Transcend Information : Captivates Gamers Worldwide by Unveiling New PCIe 4.0 M.2 SSD MTE250H
PU
2022Transcend's Embedded Slc Mode Ssds : Great Value and High Endurance
PU
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsCompanyFinancialsFunds 
SummaryMost relevantAll NewsOther languagesPress ReleasesOfficial PublicationsSector news

Transcend Information : Delivers Industrial PLP SSDs to Tackle Data Integrity Needs in Smart AIoT

01/04/2023 | 02:48am EST
share with twitter
share with LinkedIn
share with facebook

Transcend Information, a leading manufacturer of embedded memory products, is pleased to announce the release of our new Power Loss Protection (PLP) solid-state drives (SSDs) for enterprise customers. These SSDs have been designed to ensure data transfer integrity in the event of unexpected power loss, making them a valuable feature for systems that frequently experience unstable power sources, such as 5G network facilities, smart factories, and transportation surveillance networks.

Our PLP technology, which has been developed for SSDs with DRAM cache, is able to prevent data loss and corruption that may occur due to power failure. It operates by using a voltage detector and tantalum capacitors to provide power to the controller and DRAM cache in the event of a power failure, allowing for a longer buffer time for data to be transferred from the DRAM cache to NAND flash. When the voltage drops to a specific value, the controller will stop accepting new write commands and enter write-protection mode.

In addition to the reliable data protection provided by our PLP SSDs, they are also designed to withstand extended temperatures ranging from -20°C to 75°C, making them suitable for continuous, uninterrupted use in embedded systems and write-intensive applications.

To further support the use of our PLP SSDs, we are also offering a Software Development Kit (SDK) for developers to integrate our Scope Pro monitoring software into various platforms. This software allows for remote monitoring of our SSDs and includes features such as the ability to check capacitance value, conduct S.M.A.R.T. reports, receive important system notifications, and set up system cloning. It also provides drive maintenance support to help ensure a longer product lifespan.

As a leading brand in the field of embedded memory and storage products, we are committed to being a global innovator at the forefront of memory technology. We have a strong research and development team and experienced tech support team deployed globally, and our manufacturing base in Taiwan allows us to provide a stable, long-term product supply and high-quality products. We are confident that our PLP SSDs will facilitate the continued development of AIoT.

Transcend Embedded PLP SSDs

Interface

Form Factor

Product

NAND Flash

Capacity

NVMe PCIe Gen4 x4 M.2 2280 MTE712P 112-layer 3D TLC 256GB-2TB
NVMe PCIe Gen3 x4 M.2 2280 MTE662P 96-layer 3D TLC 128GB-1TB
SATA III 6Gb/s M.2 2280 MTS952P 96-layer 3D TLC 128GB-1TB
SATA III 6Gb/s 2.5" SSD470P 112-layer 3D TLC 128GB-4TB
SATA III 6Gb/s mSATA MSA452P 96-layer 3D TLC 64GB / 128GB

Our PLP SSDs come with a three-year limited warranty, and wide-temp models (-40°C to 85°C) are available upon request. For more information, please visit http://www.transcend-info.com/.

Attachments

Disclaimer

Transcend Information Inc. published this content on 04 January 2023 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 04 January 2023 07:47:04 UTC.


© Publicnow 2023
All news about TRANSCEND INFORMATION, INC.
02:48aTranscend Information : Delivers Industrial PLP SSDs to Tackle Data Integrity Needs in Sma..
PU
2022Transcend Information : Captivates Gamers Worldwide by Unveiling New PCIe 4.0 M.2 SSD MTE2..
PU
2022Transcend's Embedded Slc Mode Ssds : Great Value and High Endurance
PU
2022Transcend Information : Wins 2023 Taiwan Excellence Award for 5 Products
PU
2022Transcend Information : Named as Interbrand's Best Taiwan Global Brands For 16 Consecutive..
PU
2022Transcend Information, Inc. Reports Earnings Results for the Third Quarter and Nine Mon..
CI
2022Transcend Information : TCG Opal SSDs Bring Driving Forces To Elevate Data Storage Securit..
PU
2022Transcend Information : New PCIe 4.0 M.2 SSD MTE250S Provides Groundbreaking Performance B..
PU
2022Transcend Information : New PCIe Gen 4x4 M.2 SSD MTE720T Stimulates Industrial Application..
PU
2022Transcend Information, Inc. Reports Earnings Results for the Second Quarter and Six Mon..
CI
More news
Financials
Sales 2021 14 315 M 466 M 466 M
Net income 2021 2 533 M 82,4 M 82,4 M
Net cash 2021 9 049 M 294 M 294 M
P/E ratio 2021 12,4x
Yield 2021 8,21%
Capitalization 28 318 M 921 M 921 M
EV / Sales 2020 1,58x
EV / Sales 2021 1,57x
Nbr of Employees -
Free-Float 41,2%
Chart TRANSCEND INFORMATION, INC.
Duration : Period :
Transcend Information, Inc. Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends TRANSCEND INFORMATION, INC.
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsNeutralBullishNeutral
Income Statement Evolution
Managers and Directors
Chung Wan Shu Chairman, Chief Executive Officer & GM
Chung Cheng Shu General Manager & Director
Hung Jen Chen Spokesman, IR Contact, Head-Finance & Accounting
Yi Liang Chen Independent Director
Le Min Chen Independent Director
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capi. (M$)
TRANSCEND INFORMATION, INC.0.00%921
MONTAGE TECHNOLOGY CO., LTD.-0.02%10 293
RAMBUS INC.-2.23%3 850
PHISON ELECTRONICS CORP.3.17%1 948
SINO WEALTH ELECTRONIC LTD.2.71%1 754
PUYA SEMICONDUCTOR (SHANGHAI) CO., LTD.7.67%1 117