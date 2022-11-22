Advanced search
Log in
Log in
Or log in with
GoogleGoogle
Twitter Twitter
Facebook Facebook
Apple Apple     
Sign up
Email Registration
Or log in with
GoogleGoogle
Twitter Twitter
Facebook Facebook
Apple Apple     
  1. Homepage
  2. Equities
  3. Taiwan
  4. Taiwan Stock Exchange
  5. Transcend Information, Inc.
  6. News
  7. Summary
    2451   TW0002451002

TRANSCEND INFORMATION, INC.

(2451)
  Report
End-of-day quote Taiwan Stock Exchange  -  2022-11-20
65.50 TWD   -0.46%
04:06aTranscend Information : Named as Interbrand's Best Taiwan Global Brands For 16 Consecutive Years
PU
11/11Transcend Information, Inc. Reports Earnings Results for the Third Quarter and Nine Months Ended September 30, 2022
CI
10/31Transcend Information : TCG Opal SSDs Bring Driving Forces To Elevate Data Storage Security
PU
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsCalendarCompanyFinancialsFunds 
SummaryMost relevantAll NewsOther languagesPress ReleasesOfficial PublicationsSector news

Transcend Information : Named as Interbrand's Best Taiwan Global Brands For 16 Consecutive Years

11/22/2022 | 04:06am EST
share with twitter
share with LinkedIn
share with facebook

Transcend Information, Inc. (Transcend®) has been named as one of Interbrand's Best Taiwan Global Brands for the 16th consecutive year, according to Interbrand's Best Taiwan Global Brands Survey conducted by the Ministry of Economic Affairs. Despite the recent global economic downturn, Transcend continues to grow its embedded, consumer, and strategic product offerings, providing stable product supply and professional services to customers worldwide. In the years to come, Transcend will continue to play a fundamental role in memory manufacturing, bringing more high-quality products to clients around the world.

Founded in 1988, Transcend has been dedicated to the Taiwan and global markets for over 30 years. As the world encounters drastic changes and supply chain problems, Transcend firmly moves on since its R&D team and factory are all based in Taiwan, while its sales network and technical support team are deployed globally. In addition, Transcend has formed reliable partnerships with major chip suppliers to ensure stable product supply, supporting clients' needs relentlessly. To extend brand impacts, Transcend actively participates in international trade shows, gaining more popularity in embedded storage markets and attracting more potential clients. In terms of consumer markets, Transcend utilizes digital marketing approaches, including maintaining online stores on major e-commerce platforms, advertising on social media platforms, and hosting promotions with KOLs (key opinion leaders). Through various methods, Transcend intimately connects with customers and conveys the true values of MIT (Made in Taiwan) products.

As the world enters the post-pandemic era, 5G communication, AIoT, smart healthcare, modern transportation, and edge computing are on the rise. Thus, data integrity and confidentiality have become pressing needs for many organizations. Transcend has responded to these demands by introducing high-performance and reliable SSDs, including highly-secure TCG Opal SSDs, high-speed PCIe Gen 4x4 M.2 SSD MTE720T, 112-layer 3D NAND wide-temp. SSDs, and cutting-edge DDR5 DRAM modules. As for the consumer market, Transcend offers the PCIe 4.0 M.2 SSD MTE250S which is tailor-made for gamers and video editors, JetDrive Lite 330 expansion cards that can expand the capacity of MacBook Pros by up to 1TB, as well as ESD380C, a high-speed, ruggedized portable SSD that is compatible with many different devices and game consoles.

Outside of business operations and products, Transcend also is a major sponsor of youth sporting events in Taiwan. Transcend has been awarded the Taiwan Sports Activist Award for 9 years in a row and has sponsored many youth athletic activities, such as Taiwan's High School Basketball League, High School Volleyball League, and Black Panthers Cup. Transcend has also initiated the Remote Area Baseball Seed Program that supports baseball teams from underprivileged regions, hoping to provide opportunities for the future sports stars of Taiwan. These contributions demonstrate Transcend's commitments to corporate social responsibility and sustainable development.

The Best Taiwan Global Brands is organized by the Industrial Development Bureau of the Ministry of Economic Affairs that implements a similar evaluation system as BusinessWeek's annual ranking of the 100 Best Global Brands. The evaluation system is based on Interbrand's methodology which applies quantitative and qualitative analysis to arrive at a brand's net value.

Attachments

Disclaimer

Transcend Information Inc. published this content on 22 November 2022 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 22 November 2022 09:05:01 UTC.


© Publicnow 2022
All news about TRANSCEND INFORMATION, INC.
04:06aTranscend Information : Named as Interbrand's Best Taiwan Global Brands For 16 Consecutive..
PU
11/11Transcend Information, Inc. Reports Earnings Results for the Third Quarter and Nine Mon..
CI
10/31Transcend Information : TCG Opal SSDs Bring Driving Forces To Elevate Data Storage Securit..
PU
10/25Transcend Information : New PCIe 4.0 M.2 SSD MTE250S Provides Groundbreaking Performance B..
PU
09/29Transcend Information : New PCIe Gen 4x4 M.2 SSD MTE720T Stimulates Industrial Application..
PU
08/05Transcend Information, Inc. Reports Earnings Results for the Second Quarter and Six Mon..
CI
08/04Transcend Information : Announcement of the second quarter 2022 consolidated financial rep..
PU
07/29Transcend Information : Delivers Embedded 112-Layer 3D NAND Wide-Temp SSDs For Industrial ..
PU
07/04TRANSCEND INFORMATION, INC. : Ex-dividend day for final divi..
FA
07/04TRANSCEND INFORMATION, INC. : Ex-dividend day for
FA
More news
Financials
Sales 2021 14 315 M 458 M 458 M
Net income 2021 2 533 M 81,1 M 81,1 M
Net cash 2021 9 049 M 290 M 290 M
P/E ratio 2021 12,4x
Yield 2021 8,21%
Capitalization 28 104 M 899 M 899 M
EV / Sales 2020 1,58x
EV / Sales 2021 1,57x
Nbr of Employees -
Free-Float 41,2%
Chart TRANSCEND INFORMATION, INC.
Duration : Period :
Transcend Information, Inc. Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends TRANSCEND INFORMATION, INC.
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsNeutralNeutralNeutral
Income Statement Evolution
Managers and Directors
Chung Wan Shu Chairman, Chief Executive Officer & GM
Chung Cheng Shu General Manager & Director
Hung Jen Chen Spokesman, IR Contact, Head-Finance & Accounting
Yi Liang Chen Independent Director
Le Min Chen Independent Director
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capi. (M$)
TRANSCEND INFORMATION, INC.-10.40%899
MONTAGE TECHNOLOGY CO., LTD.-19.14%10 731
RAMBUS INC.27.97%3 975
PHISON ELECTRONICS CORP.-35.64%2 005
SINO WEALTH ELECTRONIC LTD.-38.44%1 814
ESPRESSIF SYSTEMS (SHANGHAI) CO., LTD.-46.42%1 143