Transcend Information : Named as Interbrand's Best Taiwan Global Brands For 16 Consecutive Years

Transcend Information, Inc. (Transcend®) has been named as one of Interbrand's Best Taiwan Global Brands for the 16th consecutive year, according to Interbrand's Best Taiwan Global Brands Survey conducted by the Ministry of Economic Affairs. Despite the recent global economic downturn, Transcend continues to grow its embedded, consumer, and strategic product offerings, providing stable product supply and professional services to customers worldwide. In the years to come, Transcend will continue to play a fundamental role in memory manufacturing, bringing more high-quality products to clients around the world.

Founded in 1988, Transcend has been dedicated to the Taiwan and global markets for over 30 years. As the world encounters drastic changes and supply chain problems, Transcend firmly moves on since its R&D team and factory are all based in Taiwan, while its sales network and technical support team are deployed globally. In addition, Transcend has formed reliable partnerships with major chip suppliers to ensure stable product supply, supporting clients' needs relentlessly. To extend brand impacts, Transcend actively participates in international trade shows, gaining more popularity in embedded storage markets and attracting more potential clients. In terms of consumer markets, Transcend utilizes digital marketing approaches, including maintaining online stores on major e-commerce platforms, advertising on social media platforms, and hosting promotions with KOLs (key opinion leaders). Through various methods, Transcend intimately connects with customers and conveys the true values of MIT (Made in Taiwan) products.

As the world enters the post-pandemic era, 5G communication, AIoT, smart healthcare, modern transportation, and edge computing are on the rise. Thus, data integrity and confidentiality have become pressing needs for many organizations. Transcend has responded to these demands by introducing high-performance and reliable SSDs, including highly-secure TCG Opal SSDs, high-speed PCIe Gen 4x4 M.2 SSD MTE720T, 112-layer 3D NAND wide-temp. SSDs, and cutting-edge DDR5 DRAM modules. As for the consumer market, Transcend offers the PCIe 4.0 M.2 SSD MTE250S which is tailor-made for gamers and video editors, JetDrive Lite 330 expansion cards that can expand the capacity of MacBook Pros by up to 1TB, as well as ESD380C, a high-speed, ruggedized portable SSD that is compatible with many different devices and game consoles.

Outside of business operations and products, Transcend also is a major sponsor of youth sporting events in Taiwan. Transcend has been awarded the Taiwan Sports Activist Award for 9 years in a row and has sponsored many youth athletic activities, such as Taiwan's High School Basketball League, High School Volleyball League, and Black Panthers Cup. Transcend has also initiated the Remote Area Baseball Seed Program that supports baseball teams from underprivileged regions, hoping to provide opportunities for the future sports stars of Taiwan. These contributions demonstrate Transcend's commitments to corporate social responsibility and sustainable development.

The Best Taiwan Global Brands is organized by the Industrial Development Bureau of the Ministry of Economic Affairs that implements a similar evaluation system as BusinessWeek's annual ranking of the 100 Best Global Brands. The evaluation system is based on Interbrand's methodology which applies quantitative and qualitative analysis to arrive at a brand's net value.