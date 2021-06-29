Transcend Information : Announces Embedded IPS SSDs for Storage Stability at an Unprecedented Level

Transcend Information, Inc. (Transcend®), a leading manufacturer of embedded memory products, recently released 96-layer 3D NAND SSDs with Intelligent Power Shield technology. This type of SSD ensures that data is securely saved during a sudden power outage, optimizing drive performance when system power is unstable. With a reliable SSD, corporates can accurately bring in data from end devices, further analyzing it for better business performance.

Transcend has deployed Intelligent Power Shield technology in its embedded SSDs. This technology employs a built-in voltage detector (VDT) that monitors the voltage level coming from the host. When the voltage dips too low, the polymer tantalum capacitors (PTCs) continue to provide power so that data can be flushed from the DRAM cache to the NAND flash memory, buying time for data to be written to the SSD correctly. This technology enhances the reliability of SSDs operating in a harsh environment, which is a must for smart manufacturing, smart monitoring, and smart retail industries where huge amounts of data are collected by intelligent applications.

Transcend's IPS SSD solution comes in NVMe PCIe and SATA III interfaces, as well as 2.5', M.2, and mSATA form factors. These drives come in capacities up to 2TB. Leveraging 96-layer 3D NAND flash, the drives deliver competitive speeds and an endurance rating of up to 3K P/E cycles, bringing stable and consistent performance even under -20°C to 75°C temperature range. Furthermore, Transcend increases SSD reliability with Corner Bond technology. By applying liquid epoxy around the perimeter of a silicon chip and curing it with UV light, a structural bond between the chip and the PCB is formed that can withstand high thermal, vibratory stress, and high fatigue cycle applications. Meticulous drop tests are performed on all drives before delivery to ensure that best quality is provided.

To facilitate the companies to better manage edge devices, Transcend designed a series of embedded software solutions that allows corporate users to remotely monitor devices, protect confidential data, and restore lost information. The built-in Software Development Kit (SDK) allows for seamless integration with current systems. Whether your system is deployed on the cloud or onsite, users can check the capacitance value of the tantalum capacitors in an SSD, see S.M.A.R.T. reports, conduct diagnostic scans, securely erase data, carry out proactive maintenance via instant notices, perform a lost data rescue, and secure information by changing password settings. Through these innovative embedded software solutions, the lifespan of storage devices can be prolonged, guaranteeing data integrity that can be utilized with connected applications.

Product Interface/form factor Capacity Operating Temp. MTE662P NVMe PCIe Gen 3x4 Up to 2TB Extended Temp.

-20°C ~ 75°C MTS952P SATA III M.2 2280 MSA452P SATA III mSATA SSD452P SATA III 2.5'

Transcend's embedded SSDs are covered by a three-year limited warranty.