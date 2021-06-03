Log in
    2451   TW0002451002

TRANSCEND INFORMATION, INC.

(2451)
Transcend Information : Embraces Rise of Edge Storage Devices with Embedded DRAM-less SSDs

06/03/2021
As a leading manufacturer of embedded memory products, Transcend Information, Inc. (Transcend®) provides high-value storage products for industrial applications. The firm recently released DRAM-less 96-layer 3D NAND SSDs in 2.5' and M.2 form factors with NVMe PCIe and SATA III interfaces, catering to increasing demand for smart edge applications. Capable of operating under harsh conditions, this economical storage solution helps companies upgrade their hardware and remain highly competitive even without DRAM, allowing them to quickly deploy edge storage devices in the AIoT era.

Value-added technologies enhance storage efficiency

Transcend's DRAM-less SSDs leverage Dynamic SLC Cache technology that improves 3D NAND speeds to the level found with SLC. Without DRAM attached, the drives still perform stunningly well. DRAM-less SSDs feature low power consumption and low cost per unit, making this solution more economical and affordable for enterprises. Another highlight is high data integrity. During a sudden power outage or unstable power supply, DRAM-less SSDs will preserve crucial business data. In addition, the Dynamic Thermal Throttling mechanism keeps drive temperature well within parameters even after long hours of operation. This lowers the risk of data corruption or system downtime caused by overheating. For AIoT, embedded medical systems, and IoV, Transcend's DRAM-less SSD solution is another attractive option for industries to realize high performance and stability at an affordable price.

Multiple options for various applications

Recognizing that industrial applications create a variety of needs, Transcend has released a complete product lineup, including MTE632T, an NVMe PCIe Gen 3x4 SSD, SATA III M.2 2280 SSD MTS932T, SATA III M.2 2242 SSD MTS532T, and 2.5' SSD SSD432K. Capacity options of up to 1TB can be customized for enterprises seeking to choose the most suitable storage device. All DRAM-less SSDs are built with 96-layer 3D NAND flash that withstands 3K Program/Erase cycles for intensive read-write demands.

Software and hardware integration

To facilitate the companies to better manage edge storage devices, Transcend designed a series of embedded software solutions that allows corporate users to remotely monitor devices, protect confidential data, and restore lost information. The built-in Software Development Kit (SDK) allows for seamless integration with current systems. Whether your system is deployed on the cloud or onsite, users can see S.M.A.R.T. reports, conduct diagnostic scans, securely erase data, carry out proactive maintenance via instant notices, perform a lost data rescue, and secure information by changing password settings. Through these innovative embedded software solutions, the lifespan of storage devices can be prolonged, accelerating the deployment of smart cities, IoV, and automated factories.

Embedded DRAM-less SSD lineup

Product

Interface/form factor

Capacity

Operating Temp.

MTE632T

NVMe PCIe Gen 3x4

Up to 1TB

Standard Temp.
0°C ~ 70°C

MTS932T

SATA III M.2 2280

MTS532T

SATA III M.2 2242

SSD432K

SATA III 2.5'

Transcend's embedded SSDs are covered by a three-year limited warranty.

Disclaimer

Transcend Information Inc. published this content on 03 June 2021 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 03 June 2021 09:36:04 UTC.


© Publicnow 2021
