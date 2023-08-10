Transcend Information (Transcend®) is pleased to introduce the SSD910T, a 2.5-inch enterprise-grade solid-state drive (SSD) that raises the bar for performance and reliability. Designed for data centers, cloud computing, edge servers, and intensive analytics, the SSD910T combines advanced technologies to deliver exceptional Quality of Service (QoS), stability, and low latency.

The SSD910T combines 112-layer 3D NAND flash, a high-speed SATA III 6Gb/s interface, and an optimized DRAM cache to achieve impressive random read/write speeds, ideal for efficient data transactions. Built to meet JEDEC's enterprise-grade standards, it ensures smooth I/O transfers, low latency, and real-time data access, crucial for demanding applications.

For unforeseen power events, the SSD910T incorporates Power Loss Protection (PLP) technology. In case of sudden power loss, an embedded voltage detector triggers the PLP mechanism, supplying power from a polymer tantalum capacitor to the controller and DRAM cache. This design minimizes the risk of data corruption and maintains data integrity.

Transcend enhances the SSD910T with the Scope Pro monitoring software, offering tools like S.M.A.R.T. analysis and real-time drive health monitoring. Additionally, Transcend provides a software development kit (SDK) for smooth integration into various operating environments.

As a leader in embedded memory, Transcend is dedicated to technological innovation, backed by a robust Research and Development (R&D) framework and global technical support.

The SSD910T is backed by a five-year limited warranty, manufactured in Taiwan under strict quality control, ensuring product excellence. For a deeper dive into technical details, visit http://www.transcend-info.com/