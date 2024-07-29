Transcend Information Inc. (Transcend®), a leading brand of digital storage and multimedia products, is excited to announce the launch of its new body camera, the DrivePro Body 40, featuring a Sony STARVIS™ 2 image sensor and 2K QHD 1440P recording at 60fps, suitable to capture high-resolution images and clear evidences for military personnel, police officers, firefighters, medical staff, and security guards, etc. The DrivePro Body 40 includes advanced features such as infrared LEDs, GPS/GLONASS receiver, EIS image stabilization technology, and wireless connectivity. All of these practical functions not only protect the safety of front-line personnel, but also enhance work efficiency and convenience.

The DrivePro Body 40 is equipped with a Sony STARVIS™ 2 image sensor, offering 2K QHD 1440P recording at 60fps. It excels in low-light conditions, capturing vivid details with High Dynamic Range (HDR) technology to balance areas with insufficient light and intense illumination, ensuring critical evidence is gathered on-site.

The DrivePro Body 40 is designed with four infrared LEDs that activate automatically in low-light conditions to enhance night vision recording, improving image quality in complete darkness. Additionally, the electronic image stabilization (EIS) technology ensures higher stability and precision in the captured images.

With a built-in GPS/GLONASS receiver, Transcend's DrivePro Body 40 enables geotagging of videos and images. When paired with Transcend's DrivePro Body Toolbox software, users can view their routes on a map display during video playback, simplifying the process of tracking and recording the event's location and time.

Designed for extreme environments, the DrivePro Body 40 is IP68 rated, making it rugged enough to withstand dust and water spray. It also meets the US military MIL-STD-810G 516.6 drop test for shock resistance.

The DrivePro Body 40 comes with a built-in Li-polymer battery that can provide up to 11 hours of recording. The 128GB storage space is sufficient enough to store data for an entire shift.

Supporting Bluetooth and Wi-Fi, the DrivePro Body 40 can connect to mobile devices via the DrivePro Body app, allowing users to view and search footage and adjust camera settings, thereby enhancing work efficiency.

Tailored for Transcend's DrivePro Body cameras, the DrivePro Body Toolbox offers a variety of useful functions, including efficient footage/snapshot management, camera firmware upgrades, formatting, resetting, and smart detection, a practical function to detect the faces that appear in a video and allow users to blur or block them out for privacy and security purposes.

The DrivePro Body 40 comes with a 360° rotating clip and two power cables (USB-A to USB-C & USB-C to USB-C). Additional accessories are available for users to purchase based on individual needs. Transcend also offers a functional docking station, the DPD6C, where users can charge cameras, back up videos, and manage data all at once.

Transcend's DrivePro Body 40 is covered by a two-year limited warranty and is manufactured in Taiwan with rigorous quality control standards to help ensure the highest product quality.

*STARVIS™ is a trademark of Sony Corporation.