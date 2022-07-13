Transcend Residential Property Fund : Firm intention announcement regarding a general offer by Emira to acquire Transcend shares

ISIN: ZAE000227765 (Approved as a REIT by the JSE) ("Transcend" or the "Company")

As regards Emira's assumptions to its proposed escalation to the Offer Price, Transcend shareholders are reminded of the following:

in December 2021, Transcend undertook a share issuance in relation to which it published a presentation (available on its website) in which it provided forward yield guidance of 12.5% on a proposed issuance price, translating to a dividend of 57.50 cents per Transcend ordinary share for FY22. This guidance has not been withdrawn by Transcend;

on 14 February 2022, Transcend announced that it expects the growth in distribution per share for FY22 to be at least in line with the growth in distribution per share for the year ended 31 December 2021, being 1.15%; and

Transcend typically declares and announces an interim dividend approximately 45 days after the end of its interim period (being the six months to 30 June).

In its written notice, Emira indicated that it will require confirmation from Transcend that the accounting treatment and basis of declaration of any distribution is in line with prior policies and that the full year distribution does not materially exceed the 57.04 cents per Transcend ordinary share referred to above, without the prior approval of Emira. Emira does not make its General Offer conditional on any confirmation from Transcend.

3.2. Conditions precedent to the General Offer The General Offer will be subject to the fulfilment of the following conditions precedent by no later than 30 November 2022 (or such later date that may be agreed between Emira and the Takeover Regulation Panel): all approvals, consents or waivers being obtained from the South African regulatory authorities as necessary, including the JSE, Takeover Regulation Panel and the South African Reserve Bank; and the receipt of approval in writing from the South African Competition Authorities to the extent required. Cash Confirmation

The Offeror has informed Transcend that it has delivered an irrevocable unconditional guarantee to the Takeover Regulation Panel in accordance with regulations 111(4) and 111(5) of the Takeover Regulations and in favour of Transcend shareholders for the sole purpose of fully satisfying the Offeror's cash commitments in respect of the

General Offer. Beneficial interest in Transcend of the Offeror, persons related to the Offeror and/or persons acting in concert with the Offeror

The Offeror has disclosed the following beneficial interests in Transcend held by the Offeror, persons related to the Offeror and/or persons acting in concert with the Offeror:

Shareholder Number of shares % of issued shares Emira Property Fund Limited 66 697 178 40.69 Total 66 697 178 40.69