    RNAZ   US89357L1052

TRANSCODE THERAPEUTICS, INC.

(RNAZ)
Delayed Nasdaq  -  04:00 2022-12-06 pm EST
0.4198 USD   -1.48%
TransCode Therapeutics Announces Withdrawal of Registration Statement
GL
04:20pTransCode Therapeutics Announces Withdrawal of Registration Statement
AQ
11/30TransCode Files Exploratory New Drug Application to US FDA for First-in-Human Clinical Trial of Treatment Candidate for Advanced Solid Tumors
MT
TransCode Therapeutics Announces Withdrawal of Registration Statement

12/06/2022 | 04:21pm EST
BOSTON, Dec. 06, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- TransCode Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ: RNAZ) (the “Company”), the RNA oncology company committed to more effectively treating cancer using RNA therapeutics, announced today that it withdrew the Registration Statement on Form S-1 it filed with the U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission on November 28, 2022, and amended on November 30, 2022. The withdrawal reflects the Company’s belief that current market conditions are not conducive for an offering on terms that would be in the best interests of the Company's stockholders.

This press release shall not constitute an offer to sell or the solicitation of an offer to buy the Company’s common stock or any securities, and there shall not be any offer, solicitation or sale of securities mentioned in the press release in any state or jurisdiction in which such offer, solicitation or sale would be unlawful prior to registration or qualification under the securities laws of such any state or jurisdiction.

About TransCode Therapeutics

TransCode is an RNA oncology company created on the belief that cancer can be more effectively treated using RNA therapeutics. The Company has created a platform of drug candidates designed to target a variety of tumor types with the objective of significantly improving patient outcomes. The Company’s lead therapeutic candidate, TTX-MC138, is focused on treating metastatic cancer, which is believed to cause approximately 90% of all cancer deaths totaling over nine million per year worldwide. The Company believes that TTX-MC138 has the potential to produce regression without recurrence in a range of cancers, including breast, pancreatic, ovarian and colon cancer, glioblastomas and others. Two of the Company’s other drug candidates, TTX-siPDL1 and TTX-siLIN28B, focus on treating tumors by targeting PD-L1 and LIN28B, respectively. TransCode also has three cancer-agnostic programs: TTX-RIGA, an RNA–based agonist of the retinoic acid-inducible gene I designed to drive an immune response in the tumor microenvironment; TTX-CRISPR, a CRISPR/Cas9–based therapy platform for the repair or elimination of cancer-causing genes inside tumor cells; and TTX-mRNA, an mRNA-based platform for the development of cancer vaccines designed to activate cytotoxic immune responses against tumor cells.

Forward-Looking Statements

This press release contains “forward-looking statements” that are subject to substantial risks and uncertainties. All statements, other than statements of historical fact, contained in this press release are forward-looking statements. Forward-looking statements contained in this press release may be identified by the use of words such as “anticipate,” “believe,” “contemplate,” “could,” “estimate,” “expect,” “intend,” “seek,” “may,” “might,” “plan,” “potential,” “predict,” “project,” “target,” “aim,” “should,” "will” “would,” or the negative of these words or other similar expressions, although not all forward-looking statements contain these words. Forward-looking statements are based on the Company’s current expectations and are subject to inherent uncertainties, risks and assumptions that are difficult to predict. Further, certain forward-looking statements are based on assumptions as to future events that may not prove to be accurate. These and other risks and uncertainties are described more fully in the sections entitled “Risk Factors” and “Cautionary Note Regarding Forward-Looking Statements” in the Company’s Annual Report on Form 10-K for the period ended December 31, 2021, as well as discussions of potential risks, uncertainties and other important factors in any subsequent filings with the Securities and Exchange Commission. All information in this press release is as of the date of the release; TransCode undertakes no duty to update this information unless required by law.

For more information, please contact:

TransCode Therapeutics, Inc.
Alan Freidman, VP Investor Relations
alan.freidman@transcodetherapeutics.com


