  Homepage
  2. Equities
  3. United States
  4. Nasdaq
  5. TransCode Therapeutics, Inc.
  6. News
  7. Summary
    RNAZ   US89357L1052

TRANSCODE THERAPEUTICS, INC.

(RNAZ)
  Report
Delayed Nasdaq  -  04:00:00 2023-02-17 pm EST
0.5248 USD   +4.07%
02/17Transcode Therapeutics : Investor Presentation
PU
02/17TransCode Therapeutics Announces Closing of $1.5 Million Registered Direct Offering of Common Stock Priced At-The-Market under Nasdaq Rules
GL
02/17Transcode Therapeutics, Inc. : Results of Operations and Financial Condition, Unregistered Sale of Equity Securities, Other Events, Financial Statements and Exhibits (form 8-K)
AQ
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsRatingsCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensusRevisionsFunds 
SummaryMost relevantAll NewsAnalyst Reco.Other languagesPress ReleasesOfficial PublicationsSector news

TransCode Therapeutics : Investor Presentation

02/17/2023 | 08:00pm EST
The RNA Oncology Company

Rapidly Advancing New Scientific Discoveries

to Transform the Way Cancer is Treated Using RNA

NASDAQ Symbol: RNAZ

Disclaimer Forward Looking Statements

Statements in this presentation contain "forward-looking statements" that are subject to substantial risks and uncertainties. Forward-looking statements contained in this presentation may be identified by the use of words such as "anticipate," "expect," "believe," "will," "may," "should," "estimate," "project," "outlook," "forecast" or other similar words, and include, without limitation, statements regarding TransCode Therapeutics, Inc.'s expectations regarding projected timelines of clinical trials, and expectations regarding current or future clinical trials. Forward-looking statements are based on TransCode Therapeutics, Inc.'s current expectations and are subject to inherent uncertainties, risks and assumptions that are difficult to predict. Further, certain forward-looking statements are based on assumptions as to future events that may not prove to be accurate, including that clinical trials may be delayed; that the data reported may be interim data, conclusions as to which may be superseded by subsequent data we receive in connection with other and/or subsequent clinical trials; and that any anticipated meeting with or presentation to the FDA may be delayed. These and other risks and uncertainties are described more fully in the section titled "Risk Factors" in TransCode Therapeutics, Inc.'s Prospectus and other reports filed with the U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission. Forward-looking statements contained in this presentation are made as of this date, and TransCode Therapeutics, Inc. undertakes no duty to update such information except as required under applicable law.

2

Corporate Capitalization

Source of Capital

Amount

Seed Capital (Angel investors)

$2,240,000

SBIR Grant

2,300,000

IPO (Net Proceeds)

25,400,000

Offering

1,500,000

Total

$31,440,000

NASDAQ Symbol: RNAZ

Shares of Common Stock (Dec. 31, 2022)

15,823,534

Options (WAEP $0.74)

3,017,033

Warrants (WAEP $3.31)

511,741

Total

19,352,308

  • Insider ownership (fully diluted): ~33%
  • Cash at September 30, 2022 , includes $1.8M of expected SBIR receipts ($0.9M in current award year and $0.9M in third year of award): $10.6M

3

Opportunity Potential to Transform the Way Cancer is Treated Using RNA

Highly differentiated technology with potential to unleash the power of RNA therapeutics in cancer

Unique delivery system that can effectively shuttle RNA therapeutics to tumors and metastases

Value

Potential for broad applicability across RNA targets and multiple cancer indications

Proposition

Lead therapeutic demonstrated complete regression of established Metastatic Breast and Pancreatic cancer in animals

18+ years of R&D Optimization; 12 years at Martinos Center for Biomedical Imaging at MGH and 6 years at TransCode

Extensive IP portfolio

Proprietary delivery system:

Major

Size and charge optimized for stability, long circulation, and hemodynamic delivery to the tumor interstitium

Tunable chemistry optimized for functionalization against relevant documented RNA oncology targets

Differentiating

Features

Favorable safety profile with similar nanoparticles used in cancer imaging and treatment of iron deficiency anemia

Image capable platform that takes advantage of magnetic resonance imaging - ability to visualize therapy delivery

Proof of delivery and target engagement in multiple tumor indications in multiple species of animals

Unmet Clinical

9.9 Million people died of cancer in 2020 and over 90% of those cancer deaths are attributable to metastatic disease*

Need

Current treatments serve a mostly palliative role in advanced stages of disease

Market

Global oncology market anticipated to reach $390 billion by 2025; Metastatic cancer market to reach $111 billion by 2028**

Opportunity

If clinical results duplicate pre-clinical results - potential for significant return on investment capital

*Source: CA Cancer Journal, Global Cancer Statistics 2020; H. Sung et al, May 2021;

4

**Precedence Research 2022

TTX Pipeline

Platform of Therapeutic Candidates

5

This is an excerpt of the original content. To continue reading it, access the original document here.

Disclaimer

Transcode Therapeutics Inc. published this content on 17 February 2023 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 18 February 2023 00:59:07 UTC.


© Publicnow 2023
Financials (USD)
Sales 2022 - - -
Net income 2022 - - -
Net Debt 2022 - - -
P/E ratio 2022 -
Yield 2022 -
Capitalization 8,30 M 8,30 M -
Capi. / Sales 2022 -
Capi. / Sales 2023 -
Nbr of Employees 9
Free-Float 66,8%
Chart TRANSCODE THERAPEUTICS, INC.
Duration : Period :
TransCode Therapeutics, Inc. Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends TRANSCODE THERAPEUTICS, INC.
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsBearishNeutralBearish
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus OUTPERFORM
Number of Analysts 1
Last Close Price 0,52 $
Average target price 6,00 $
Spread / Average Target 1 043%
Managers and Directors
Robert Michael Dudley President, Chief Executive Officer & Director
Thomas A. Fitzgerald CFO, Director & Vice President-Administration
Philippe P. Calais Chairman
Zdravka Medarova Chief Technology Officer
Qiyong Liu Chief Scientist & VP-Research & Development
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capi. (M$)
TRANSCODE THERAPEUTICS, INC.-25.07%7
MODERNA, INC.-4.07%66 198
LONZA GROUP AG22.49%44 527
IQVIA HOLDINGS INC.9.33%41 602
SEAGEN INC.26.47%30 056
ALNYLAM PHARMACEUTICALS, INC.-7.49%27 048