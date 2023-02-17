TransCode Therapeutics : Investor Presentation

Statements in this presentation contain "forward-looking statements" that are subject to substantial risks and uncertainties. Forward-looking statements contained in this presentation may be identified by the use of words such as "anticipate," "expect," "believe," "will," "may," "should," "estimate," "project," "outlook," "forecast" or other similar words, and include, without limitation, statements regarding TransCode Therapeutics, Inc.'s expectations regarding projected timelines of clinical trials, and expectations regarding current or future clinical trials. Forward-looking statements are based on TransCode Therapeutics, Inc.'s current expectations and are subject to inherent uncertainties, risks and assumptions that are difficult to predict. Further, certain forward-looking statements are based on assumptions as to future events that may not prove to be accurate, including that clinical trials may be delayed; that the data reported may be interim data, conclusions as to which may be superseded by subsequent data we receive in connection with other and/or subsequent clinical trials; and that any anticipated meeting with or presentation to the FDA may be delayed. These and other risks and uncertainties are described more fully in the section titled "Risk Factors" in TransCode Therapeutics, Inc.'s Prospectus and other reports filed with the U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission. Forward-looking statements contained in this presentation are made as of this date, and TransCode Therapeutics, Inc. undertakes no duty to update such information except as required under applicable law.
Corporate Capitalization
Source of Capital
Amount
Seed Capital (Angel investors)
$2,240,000
SBIR Grant
2,300,000
IPO (Net Proceeds)
25,400,000
Offering
1,500,000
Total
$31,440,000
NASDAQ Symbol: RNAZ
Shares of Common Stock (Dec. 31, 2022)
15,823,534
Options (WAEP $0.74)
3,017,033
Warrants (WAEP $3.31)
511,741
Total
19,352,308
Insider ownership (fully diluted): ~33%
Cash at September 30, 2022 , includes $1.8M of expected SBIR receipts ($0.9M in current award year and $0.9M in third year of award): $10.6M
Opportunity Potential to Transform the Way Cancer is Treated Using RNA
• Highly differentiated technology with potential to unleash the power of RNA therapeutics in cancer
• Unique delivery system that can effectively shuttle RNA therapeutics to tumors and metastases
Value
•
Potential for broad applicability across RNA targets and multiple cancer indications
Proposition
•
Lead therapeutic demonstrated complete regression of established Metastatic Breast and Pancreatic cancer in animals
• 18+ years of R&D Optimization; 12 years at Martinos Center for Biomedical Imaging at MGH and 6 years at TransCode
•
Extensive IP portfolio
Proprietary delivery system:
Major
Size and charge optimized for stability, long circulation, and hemodynamic delivery to the tumor interstitium
Tunable chemistry optimized for functionalization against relevant documented RNA oncology targets
Differentiating
Features
Favorable safety profile with similar nanoparticles used in cancer imaging and treatment of iron deficiency anemia
Image capable platform that takes advantage of magnetic resonance imaging - ability to visualize therapy delivery
Proof of delivery and target engagement in multiple tumor indications in multiple species of animals
Unmet Clinical
•
9.9 Million people died of cancer in 2020 and over 90% of those cancer deaths are attributable to metastatic disease*
Need
•
Current treatments serve a mostly palliative role in advanced stages of disease
Market
•
Global oncology market anticipated to reach $390 billion by 2025; Metastatic cancer market to reach $111 billion by 2028**
Opportunity
•
If clinical results duplicate pre-clinical results - potential for significant return on investment capital
*Source: CA Cancer Journal, Global Cancer Statistics 2020; H. Sung et al, May 2021;
**Precedence Research 2022
TTX Pipeline
Platform of Therapeutic Candidates
