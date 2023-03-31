TransCode Therapeutics : Shareholder Director Nominations - Form 8-K

UNITED STATES

SECURITIES AND EXCHANGE COMMISSION

Washington, D.C. 20549

FORM 8-K

CURRENT REPORT

Date of Report (Date of earliest event reported): March 29, 2023

TRANSCODE THERAPEUTICS, INC.

Delaware 001-40363 81-1065054

TransCode Therapeutics, Inc.

6 Liberty Square, #2382

Boston, Massachusetts02109

(857) 837-3099

Item 5.08 Shareholder Director Nominations.

On March 29, 2023, the board of directors (the "Board") of TransCode Therapeutics, Inc. (the "Company") established May 10, 2023 as the date for the Company's 2023 Annual Meeting of Stockholders (the "2023 Annual Meeting") and set March 29, 2023, as the record date for the 2023 Annual Meeting. Due to the fact that the date of the 2023 Annual Meeting has been changed by more than thirty (30) days from the anniversary date of the 2022 Annual Meeting of Stockholders, the Company is providing the due date for submission of any qualified stockholder proposal or qualified stockholder nominations.

In accordance with Rule 14a-5(f) and Rule 14a-8(e) under the Securities Exchange Act of 1934, as amended (the "Exchange Act"), and the Company's amended and restated bylaws (the "Bylaws"), the deadline for receipt of stockholder proposals or nominations for inclusion in the Company's proxy statement for the 2023 Annual Meeting pursuant to Rule 14a-8 will be no later than 5:00 p.m., Eastern Time, April 10, 2023, or the tenth (10th) day following the date of this public announcement of the 2023 Annual Meeting date. Stockholder proposals must comply with all of the applicable requirements set forth in the rules and regulations of the Securities and Exchange Commission, including Rule 14a-8 under the Exchange Actand the Bylaws. The April 10, 2023 deadline will also apply in determining whether notice of a stockholder proposal is timely for purposes of exercising discretionary voting authority with respect to proxies under Rule 14a-4(c)(1) of the Exchange Actas well as the notice requirements pursuant to Rule 14a-19 of the Exchange Act. Stockholder proposals and director nominations should be addressed to our Secretary, c/o TransCode Therapeutics, Inc., 6 Liberty Square, #2382, Boston, MA 02109.

