  1. Homepage
  2. Equities
  3. Canada
  4. Toronto Stock Exchange
  5. Transcontinental Inc.
  6. News
  7. Summary
    TCL.A   CA8935781044

TRANSCONTINENTAL INC.

(TCL.A)
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsRatingsCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensusRevisions 
Summary

Industrials Move Higher as Omicron Fears Subside Somewhat -- Industrials Roundup

12/29/2021 | 05:04pm EST
Shares of industrial and transportation companies moved higher in choppy trading as investors' subsiding fears over the Omicron variant have helped propel stocks higher in recent sessions.

The U.S. trade deficit in goods surged by 17.5% in November to set an all-time high, largely reflecting faster improvement in the U.S. economy compared to most other countries.

An early or advanced look at the trade gap in goods showed that it increased to $97.8 billion in November from $83.2 billion in October, the U.S. Census Bureau said. The U.S. is on track in 2021 to post its biggest annual shortfall on record.

U.S. airlines continued to struggle with weather and Covid-19-driven staffing issues on Wednesday, with unusually strong jet-stream winds affecting transcontinental flights.

Travelers faced a potential fifth consecutive day of more than 1,000 flight cancellations as snow in the Pacific Northwest and across the Midwest clogged airports, and headwinds forced one jet to divert to refuel.

In corporate news, Swedish battery maker Northvolt said it created a lithium-ion battery cell, the first by a European company, and plans to ship it to companies to power electric vehicles next year. The market is currently dominated by Asian manufacturers, which have built or are building factories in Europe to supply batteries to car companies there, as demand for electric cars is soaring.

Financials
Sales 2022 2 728 M 2 132 M 2 132 M
Net income 2022 150 M 117 M 117 M
Net Debt 2022 829 M 648 M 648 M
P/E ratio 2022 11,7x
Yield 2022 4,89%
Capitalization 1 725 M 1 346 M 1 348 M
EV / Sales 2022 0,94x
EV / Sales 2023 0,88x
Nbr of Employees 8 000
Free-Float 87,4%
Chart TRANSCONTINENTAL INC.
Duration : Period :
Transcontinental Inc. Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends TRANSCONTINENTAL INC.
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsBullishBearishBearish
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus OUTPERFORM
Number of Analysts 6
Last Close Price 19,83 CAD
Average target price 26,50 CAD
Spread / Average Target 33,6%
EPS Revisions
Managers and Directors
H. Peter Brues President, Chief Executive Officer & Director
Donald Lecavalier Chief Financial Officer
Isabelle Marcoux Chairman
Benoit Guilbault Chief Information Officer
François R. Roy Independent Director
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capi. (M$)
TRANSCONTINENTAL INC.-3.32%1 346
BALL CORPORATION1.20%30 543
AVERY DENNISON CORPORATION38.48%17 784
CROWN HOLDINGS, INC.8.02%13 643
SEALED AIR CORPORATION47.26%9 990
CCL INDUSTRIES INC.15.28%9 366